Steps are being taken by A22 sports management company to launch The Super League in September 2025.
Bernd Reichart , the CEO of A22, the company promoting the Super League, has confirmed to the German magazine 'Kicker' that they are taking steps to launch the new competition . Sources from the organisation have confirmed to AS that the intention is to start in September 2025 , and the German CEO hired by the project assures that lowering the cost of television rights and offering a better product are two of their objectives. "We are studying new technologies and the business model based on them because we believe that football fans deserve a better and more affordable experience on their screens," he assured.
For the German director, who headed the RTL channel before joining the project led by Real Madrid , the new Champions League format has not met people's expectations. To support it, he recalled the recent thrashings by Bayern over Dinamo Zagreb (9-2) and by Borussia Dortmund over Celtic Gasglow (7-1). "In our opinion, the matches will be more interesting as long as they are played with the maximum at stake on equal terms. That is why we are in favour of a classic league format with two-legged matches followed by a play-off."
In his statements to the German media 'Kicker', Reichart also refers to the recent ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on Lass Diarra , in which the CJEU refers to the Super League on 35 occasions, and from which the CEO of this competition extracts that "the pillars of the organizations that have the monopoly are being torn down"