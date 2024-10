Was losing 23-2 all part of the grand plan?



The amount of panty wetting catastrophising from some of our own fans is so tiresome. First they told us City would never be charged. Until they were. Earlier this week some were only too happy to regurgitate the City spin. A poster here mentioned that in his industry whomever got their PR spin out first was the winner. Had City won their case there would be no need for PR spin. City lost. APT is still in place and a necessary part of PSR. Simon Cliff is paid to win legal arguments, not deliver spin. That's what PR firms are for. Emirates are from Dubai. Etihad are from Abu Dhabi.



Some help for some of you:

https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20220725-catastrophising-how-toxic-thinking-can-lead-down-dark-path



Shocking that after Man City cheated with impunity for years, and got let off the hook the one time they were charged previously (albeit by CAS), and have an army of top lawyers using every trick in the book to obfuscate, misdirect and attack, and exist in an environment where they have political interests in their favour and the rich and powerful have a record of escaping justice, there might be some of us who feel pessimistic that they're going to get their just desserts.Fair enough if you're confident they'll be stripped of titles/relegated/etc. - it's certainly not out of the question, and I would be genuinely delighted for you to get to say you told us so. But not sure you can say it's catastrophising to think they won't get what they deserve, when that's exactly what's already happened for the last 16 years.