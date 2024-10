Man City Is Pretending It Won

Thats a good watch. The point about how Citys lawer's are tasked with making things as difficult as possible for the PL in the lead up to the 115 hearing was interesting and disgusting at the same time. He said he has many lawers in his family, and when lawers know their client is guilty, they don't just try to get them off they try to frustrate the process to grind the opposition down. City voted for these ATP rule's but have looked and looked until they found a discrepancy with the intention sue over it, just to cost the premier league time and money. This case is about trying to force fatigue.And so now they are declaring all ATP rules are void and if you try to change them quickly we will sue you again!!. They are saying that because if the rules are not so easy to change then city have will have a case that ATP is defunct because it's not a quick fix. The utter c*nts.