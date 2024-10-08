« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Brain Potter

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9160 on: Today at 08:49:51 am
This is from Ian Herbert of Mail Online, definitely not on the Abu Dhabi payroll.

As 175-page legal judgements go, there is surprising clarity and simplicity in the document relating the findings of Manchester City versus the Premier League.

Which is why, when you take the partisanship out of the equation and work through it, line by line, it is simply impossible to view it as anything less than a shredding of City's claims of rank injustice and prejudice.

Consider, let's say, 10 random claims of alleged injustice that City lodged against the Premier League in challenging their Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which evaluate sponsorship deals to ensure they're not a way of owners artificially boosting their clubs' incomes.

City alleged that the way of calculating the fairness of deals was flawed. The tightening-up of the system wasn't wanted or needed. The rules unfairly delayed cash payments to them. Rules changes meant they lost two sponsors. Calculations took longer than they ought to have done. The entire system was anti-competitive. Gulf state clubs were discriminated against. Multi-club owners were discriminated against. City were victims of 'the tyranny of the majority.' The league's entire financial sustainability system was unreasonably based on Portsmouth going broke in 2009.

'No', the panel ruled, on each and every one of these claims. And that list does not begin to capture it. There are so many more rebuttals.

Or, read the report through the prism of the Premier League executive who City's lawyers clearly went gunning for - Mai Fyfield, who had oversight on the hugely complicated City sponsorship deals. It is hard to recall a witness being praised more emphatically for attention to detail, probity and professionalism in a courtroom.

'It was apparent from her evidence when cross-examined that she had applied her mind most carefully and conscientiously to the task of assessing the fair market value of the transactions placed before her,' the panel of judges found. 'Her approach was not simply to accept the recommendation of the Premier League regulatory team but to consider the question put before the Premier League board critically and with care and diligence.'

The picture the report paints of the league's attempts to assess and rule on City's Etihad Airways deal  which, the panel heard, was more complex than the entire sponsorship portfolio of some other clubs - is eye-watering. We have City's own 600-page submission on the subject, and the league's 96 requests for further information in five further letters. Premier League staff working weekends and into the early hours of the morning to get though the detail. The detail conveys the sense of a legal and intellectual onslaught from a hugely oppressive and immensely argumentative club.

The panel rejected City's claim that the Premier League was wrong to adjudge the Etihad deal as 'above market value'. But the judges did rule that the league had, unreasonably, not granted City full sight of all the data on which that decision was based. That was a procedural unfairness. A technicality. The league's initial judgement on the Etihad deal will now be set aside and - after City are furnished with the extra data - the proposed sponsorship arrangement must be resubmitted.

City are claiming wins in other changes to the APT system that the judgement has instructed the league to make. The most significant of those relates to financial benefits that clubs receive from shareholder loans, with minimal interest, which must now be considered as an APT. But it is hard to see how that was ever one of City's prime considerations as they sent seven lawyers from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer into battle for them, seemingly intent on a root-and-branch attack on the APT system.

When the idea of including shareholder loans within APT considerations was put to clubs, City were among the 19 who voted against. It is also doubtful that the effects of this judgement will be substantial. The calculation of the benefits to clubs of such loans will not be backdated. Everton  the most heavily exposed through injections of Farhad Moshiri's cash  will probably take a minimal hit if, as expected, the sale of the club to the Friedkin Group is concluded by the turn of the year.

The other changes that the league has been ordered to make by the panel are procedural. These include turning around APT decisions more quickly, providing information to clubs earlier in the process and tightening up wording on some of the rules. In these respects, the panel finds the APT system to be 'unlawful.' But it says everything about this judgement that the 'key page from the award' which City are pointing people to, in their own interpretation of what is significant, runs to a mere 300 words from those 175 pages. It is a painfully small gain for the vast legal outlay.

In the face of the judgement, City's decision to email all other top-flight teams on Tuesday, attacking the Premier League's response to the verdict, felt like the act of a frustrated loser, rather than any kind of victor.

City general counsel Simon Cliff picked up on the panel's use of the word 'unlawful' to tell clubs that 'the tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means all of the APT rules are void, and have been since 2021.'

This was disingenuous and selective with the truth. The tribunal judgement states, in black and white, that the Premier League's APT system is lawful, valid and entirely necessary. 'MCFC's position', as Cliff put it, is utterly immaterial in the light of that binding judgement.

There will be rolled eyes in football at concluding words of Cliff's message, which extend the offer that, 'if any member clubs have any questions about the award, we would be very happy to assist them as best we can.' Many feel City would serve member clubs best by bringing an end to this interminable war on British football. 'If you come to our country and buy into our club and our system, respect our rules,' one owner said yesterday. 'Rules that our clubs have put in place. 'This isn't earning City any respect.'

Buried in the detail of the tribunal report are myriad passages which bear out those words.

The panel did not pass comment on the 115 Premier League charges City are currently defending themselves but did tartly observe that the fact the alleged offences had taken four years to investigate, and dated back to 2009, 'illustrate the difficulties in the speedy and effective investigation of potential breaches' which 'the Premier League was entitled to take into account as a reason for moving to a (new APT) system.'

Some who find time to read the ruling will also be struck by the unattractive way City's lawyers used Portsmouth's collapse as an object with which to fight the very notion of sustainability rules.

The Premier League's next meeting of member clubs is next Thursday, when everyone will begin to see if there is a way out of this pitched battle. It seems unlikely. The aftermath of the latest judgement, entitled 'partial final award' is just a precursor of what is to follow, whatever the outcome, when the next one is published next spring.


So Howard Philips

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9161 on: Today at 08:52:34 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:35:19 pm
Man City are only trying to undermine the legitimacy of the PL so that when they lose their 115/130 case they're hoping their fans and the wider football community will see the PL as being vindictive even maybe racist.

And soon itll be Islamophobia.
Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9162 on: Today at 09:03:31 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:49:51 am
This is from Ian Herbert of Mail Online, definitely not on the Abu Dhabi payroll.


Thanks for this, I found this really important.

"We have City's own 600-page submission on the subject, and the league's 96 requests for further information in five further letters. Premier League staff working weekends and into the early hours of the morning to get though the detail. The detail conveys the sense of a legal and intellectual onslaught from a hugely oppressive and immensely argumentative club."

The league should go so hard on them, they are a horrible bully country.
danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9163 on: Today at 09:25:17 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-should-quit-premier-league-3314099?ito=twitter_share_article-top

Quote
Opinion
By Sam Cunningham
Chief Football Correspondent

Man City should quit Premier League if they hate it  they wouldnt be missed
The way things are going, the top flight would be better off without them
October 8, 2024 4:01 pm

In the 1970s, the First Division title was fought primarily between the likes of Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Derby County.

In the 1980s, Liverpool vied with city rivals Everton. Aston Villa lifted it once, Arsenal popped up with a win.

Ipswich Town  plucky Ipswich who this season many have destined to go down before a ball was kicked  were frequently in the mix.

Liverpool were by far the dominant team of the two decades in the league. Forest also reached vast fame and fortune propelled by back-to-back European Cup wins. Strangely, though, they never took anyone to court attempting to further cement their status or supremacy.

Then came the 1990s: the rise of the Manchester United vs Arsenal rivalry. Then Roman Abramovich came along and transformed Chelsea into regular challengers in the 2000s.

You could go back further in time and find further examples of different clubs who have entertained the masses over the decades, but all this is merely to illustrate how rich English footballs tapestry is.

In the modern era, there are big clubs with big fanbases not even in the top tier. Leeds United, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday, and so on.

Aston Villa are the most recent reminder of how quickly things can turn: a sleeping giant getting its house in order and going from Championship club to beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League five years later.

Yet since an entire country was allowed to buy Manchester City and turn them into the dominant dynasty of the recent decades, look where we are now: left with a game tied up by legal battles, arguing barristers, in-fighting, a top tier slowly eating itself from the inside out.

Each time someone claims the latest victory in the courts, another tiny fragment of English footballs soul chisels away.

After Mondays claims from both the Premier League and City that they had scored a significant victory (rendering many legal experts unable to see how City had reached that conclusion) in a tribunal about Associated Party Transactions, City compounded the sense of a top flight in internal chaos by writing to the other 19 Premier League sides accusing the league of misleading everyone about the ruling.

The letter, sent by Citys general counsel Simon Cliff and first revealed by The Times, claims that the tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful.

This somewhat contradicts the Premier Leagues summary that the tribunal upheld APT rules, rejected the majority of Manchester Citys challenges and identified only a small number of discrete elements of the rules which do not, in their current form, comply with competition and public law requirements.

How has it reached this nadir that the crown of English football has become a plaything of the uber-wealthy, a rulebook to be toyed with by expensive lawyers, a set of values and procedures pulled apart by a football club unsatisfied with merely blowing away the competition on the pitch but wanting complete control off it?

If Manchester City hate the rules so much, why dont they leave the Premier League?

They wouldnt be missed. Honestly. It may be hard for some to see that right now.

It may have felt over the last decade  certainly the last seven Premier League seasons, of which City have ended up champions in six  that they have stolen all the main character energy. But it will not be theirs forever.

It may appear inconceivable that the Premier League could possibly exist without its Treble winners, without Erling Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne or Pep Guardiola.

Of course it could. They are all replaceable. The way things are going, English football would be better off without them.

Imagine if they were gone tomorrow.

In the immediate future, football fans would happily watch Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Villa, Newcastle vying for the Premier League title, and not even notice Citys absence.

Many City fans not bonded to the club by geography might gradually attach themselves to whichever club established a hold over the top next. In the longer term, who knows who that will be? Thats the exciting thing about English football. At least, its supposed to be.

For far-flung Keyboard Fans who werent around before pre-2008 Manchester City, when Sheikh Mansour bought the club, you may be surprised to learn they almost pipped Liverpool to the First Division title in 1977. Seriously, go look it up on Wikipedia.

It would be marvellous to see Brighton given a fair crack of the whip at the top table. Owner Tony Bloom and CEO Paul Barber have worked miracles with mediocre budgets  imagine what they could do with the kind of wealth that regular Champions League football delivers.

Could Villa continue their trajectory and mount the serious title challenges they once did? Can the Saudis return Newcastle to the club of the late 1990s that briefly challenged for the Premier League? Can Tottenham Hotspur make another, more sustained push? Or could Everton even be restored to the club it once was?

Without City, the Haaland and De Bruyne and Guardiola of the future would merely reappear at these new rulers of the pyramid, who have mostly, as time has gone on, been more than happy to coexist within the rules they have all, actually, created themselves.

English football was here long before Sheikh Mansour decided he wanted to buy the Premier League, and it will be there long after has got bored and decided to direct his interest, and finances, elsewhere.
smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9164 on: Today at 09:27:55 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?

Because one side are shameless gaslighters.
petercormack

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9165 on: Today at 09:39:58 am
Due to the PL being a members only club, it can set its own rules. Tribunals exist to uphold those member rules. The members then get to vote on those rules etc. This means the PL will win if the tribunal upholds the basic rules/ principles, and in tbis case it has.

Looks to me as though the PL APT rules do not fundamentally break the competion law test both parties used off the back of the E.U. competion law case that backed clubs right to break away from UEFA and form their own league. Any irregularities e.g. giving clubs the chance to review & feedback on APT cases raised by the PL, do not invalidate the rules, which also City originally agreed to back in 2021.

All this has done is tighten the noose around City's neck. The PL have to protect their league and its members and for me the only question is what City's punishment will be
stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #9166 on: Today at 10:23:23 am
It's getting very clear that City will keep on throwing shit about to try to get their way. It must be costing the PL much more money to "police" one club than the other 19 combined. Remember this is a sport and all parties should be working together to make things easier and simpler and to use money effectively.

City have obviously tried their best to hide where the money is coming from and have made it as difficult as they can for an independent person to plough though the mountain of documents they produce. Why should a sporting body have to do this when the main aim should be to run the sport for the benefit of all rather than spending countless hours on legal crap?

City have no intention of complying with anything that eliminates any financial advantage that they have and it's time to kick them out. Nobody needs this shit. It's a complete waste of time and money. The rules are there to keep things as fair as possible but now we have clubs who want to challenge the very core of fairness and to tip the balance towards them so that the sport goes to hell in a handcart.

I for one have no problem if, say, Wolves have a purple patch and win the league through good management, hard work and a bit of luck. I love the fact that teams like Forest, Villa, Arsenal, Spurs, Ipswich, Leicester, Leeds and Derby County have won the league. I love the fact that an underdog had a fighting chance of sometimes winning. City want to destroy that. Yes it is getting harder and harder for the "smaller" clubs to win but what is the point if the super-rich tilt the balance so far in their favour that the other clubs have zero chance? We are part of the problem as we have become a very rich club but we have not cheated nor have we tried to hide anything from the PL.

It's a shit show and City have become a stain on the name of the game. Their constant obfuscation of traceability is totally contradictory to sporting fairness and so I would welcome them being kicked way into oblivion. Their fanbase is becoming more and more brain washed into thinking that the club has done nothing wrong. We now have the chest beating from the club that they have won their case when it is clear that they haven't. It's anti-sport and tiring.

Banish the cheats forever.
