115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 05:36:58 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:27:55 pm
This is apparently part of the letter from City to the other clubs.


"The tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means that all of the APT rules are void," the letter states.
"The decision does not contain an 'endorsement' of the APT Rules, nor does it state that the APT Rules, as enacted, were 'necessary' in order to ensure the efficacy of the Leagues financial controls."
The Premier League's position that City were unsuccessful in the majority of its challenge is described by Cliff as "a peculiar way of looking at the decision".
He added: "While it is true that MCFC did not succeed with every point that it ran in its legal challenge, the club did not need to prove that the APT rules are unlawful for lots of different reasons. It is enough that they are unlawful for one reason."
Cliff added that it was not correct that the tribunals decision identifies 'certain discrete elements' of the APT rules that need to be amended in order to comply with competition and public law requirements.
"On the contrary: the APT Rules... have been found to be unlawful, as a matter of competition law and public law. This means that they are void and not capable of enforcement. This has very significant consequences for APTs that have been entered into to date and APTs that are currently being negotiated by clubs.

We'll see if their interpretation holds.Btw laughable that he claims Abu Dhabi have to in any way negotiate the deals with their 'sponsors'  ;D.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 05:55:16 pm
I do seem to recall Juventus acting in a similar way when they had all the media (bar Berlusconi) and the refs in their pockets. Didn't stop them from being dealt with severely eventually...and they were a big club before their cheating. Imagine where City might end up? What division is Oldham playing in now? Would be nice for them to play each other again. The message is clear Premier League; either kill the cancer or watch your league die a slow death.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:15:36 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.

City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.

I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:28:01 pm
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCLUSIVE: Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave role at end of season. Long planned to step down aged 60 + club fully endorsed. #MCFC believed to have agreement for successor to start early 2025 with 6mnth handover
@TheAthleticFC

5:50 PM · Oct 8, 2024
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:29:55 pm
Short commute for Sir Dave Brailsford. Knows the area well with the Velodrome being so close by. Shrewd appointment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:36:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:15:36 pm
City seem to be working hard to spin it to seem they won and therefore the entire APT rules are null and void. Where as the PL feel, and likely rightly so, only a small amount of the ABT rules were found to be at fault and can easily be changed.

I'd hazard a guess City will continue to spin and twist all rulings to make it seem they are winning.

Cheers. I am trying to catch up on it now. Looks like Abu Dhabi believe that because one rule was deemed unlawful then the whole lot should be voided hence they shouldnt have to answer to any of the charges from an organisation that makes unlawful rules. Or something to that effect which was the whole point of the suing the premier league anyway. I just hope that they cant get off because of that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:42:39 pm
Soriano will hand in his notice as well soon no doubt, then few weeks before end of the season Ped will say he's leaving.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:55:42 pm
It'd be interesting to see if the PL can force the sale of the club if City are found guilty of breaking multiple league rules. Surely it'd be easier to get rid of the owners than banish the club from the league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:59:50 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:28:01 pm
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
EXCLUSIVE: Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain set to leave role at end of season. Long planned to step down aged 60 + club fully endorsed. #MCFC believed to have agreement for successor to start early 2025 with 6mnth handover
@TheAthleticFC

5:50 PM · Oct 8, 2024
Might get the bunting out for this!

They are exceptionally well run.  They set the whole structure up to suit Pep. If Tixiki is going, is that a sign that.!!??:
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 06:59:52 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 06:55:42 pm
It'd be interesting to see if the PL can force the sale of the club if City are found guilty of breaking multiple league rules. Surely it'd be easier to get rid of the owners than banish the club from the league.

No chance of forcing a sale, much easier to deduct them enough points to relegate them but they wouldn't ban them from the league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:00:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:21:54 pm
Except Newcastle and Chelsea. And Everton for some reason.

Everton just want to be included in something.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:02:26 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 06:11:35 pm
Ok. How can you get a hearing and both sides come out thinking they won?. What the fuck is going on?. Its hard to decipher whats really happened as those commentating on it are too polarised.

Man City don't think they've won they're just pretending they did.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:02:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:00:25 pm
Everton just want to be included in something.

Once Everton get bought theyll side with the USA owned clubs. All their posturing is because of the points deduction
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:06:33 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:28:01 pm

Im guessing we will see a few ADFC executives falling on their swords, I mean taking long planned retirement.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:10:32 pm
"I'm just a poor boy, nobody loves me..."

Fuck these cheats! Fuck them off the football structure.

Wait, no. keep them in a league with Newcastle to battle it out for the "Golden Sands" trophy.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:10:42 pm
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 07:02:40 pm
Once Everton get bought theyll side with the USA owned clubs. All their posturing is because of the points deduction

One of my old man's friends is a Bitter blue and said something similar.  His exact words were " I fear we gonig to side with the redshite once the takeover happens".   ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:20:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:10:42 pm
One of my old man's friends is a Bitter blue and said something similar.  His exact words were " I fear we gonig to side with the redshite once the takeover happens".   ;D

Some of them would rather go bust the divvys
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:24:28 pm
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 07:20:36 pm
Some of them would rather go bust the divvys

I've seen some bitters on twitter cheering for cheaty during these hearings, fucking idiots.

Interesting tap in said this "Begiristain will take some sabbatical time, hes NOT retiring."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 07:46:13 pm
I honestly dont understand exactly what these cheating c*nts are wanting. They win the league almost every season anyway,  but still want to tip the rules even more in their favour? Why? Do they want to write the rule book themselves and everybody else just bows down to them?
It can only be that they want total ownership and control of the game. Surely its time for the other clubs to just vote them out now. They have clearly far outstayed their welcome. They are not wanted and all they are doing is destroying the game.
Get the fuckers out of the game so we can go back to just enjoying football again.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:09:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:59:50 pm

Might get the bunting out for this!

They are exceptionally well run.  They set the whole structure up to suit Pep. If Tixiki is going, is that a sign that.!!??:

I'd get the bunting out for Guardiola leaving. The rest of them not so much.

For all that I always hear they're so well run, well, it's easy to be that when

- Your wage bill is - in reality - probably higher than anyone else's.

- Your academy has been massively propped up by financial doping and hoovered up all the talent for years

- You can attract Erling Haaland for a reduced fee, because a) you're probably paying him £1m a week and b) hide all the agent and family fees.

- You can afford to stuff so much off-the-books gold in your best players' mouths that they never even get linked with leaving.

Sure, they're well-organised compared to Man United or Chelsea, but I personally think it's massively overstated how well run they are. Couldn't give a shite if Beguiristain is leaving or not - it's mostly about the money and Guardiola.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:19:12 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:09:25 pm
I'd get the bunting out for Guardiola leaving. The rest of them not so much.

For all that I always hear they're so well run, well, it's easy to be that when

- Your wage bill is - in reality - probably higher than anyone else's.

- Your academy has been massively propped up by financial doping and hoovered up all the talent for years

- You can attract Erling Haaland for a reduced fee, because a) you're probably paying him £1m a week and b) hide all the agent and family fees.

- You can afford to stuff so much off-the-books gold in your best players' mouths that they never even get linked with leaving.

Sure, they're well-organised compared to Man United or Chelsea, but I personally think it's massively overstated how well run they are. Couldn't give a shite if Beguiristain is leaving or not - it's mostly about the money and Guardiola.
Hate seeing they are well run. It they were well run, they wouldnt have been cheating on a scale never before seen in sport.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:21:40 pm
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-should-quit-premier-league-3314099
Man City should quit Premier League if they hate it  they wouldnt be missed
The way things are going, the top flight would be better off without them
Sam Cunningham
Theyve finally done it, the lawyers have eaten football[
A golden age for sports law, a nadir for everyone else in the game
Kevin Garside
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 08:53:12 pm
The last 24hrs have highlighted just how many paid plants 115 FC have in the media. It's been actually mind blowing.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:00:53 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 08:53:12 pm
The last 24hrs have highlighted just how many paid plants 115 FC have in the media. It's been actually mind blowing.
The i is an interesting case, some great football journalists with principles and a Newcastle plant right in the middle, strange stuff
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:16:56 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:00:53 pm
The i is an interesting case, some great football journalists with principles and a Newcastle plant right in the middle, strange stuff


They just don't get it do they
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:21:00 pm
If the football public, outside of their own fanbase, look at their 'achievements' since 2008 with scorn it must affect their own sense of self worth. You can't look at what City have done trophy wise and afford it the same respect as our achievements. I'd be embarrassed if we won our achievements in the fashion city have.

I want the book thrown at them but it won't happen.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:23:05 pm
There was greater fanfare over Klopp leaving on the final day than there was over another tainted title for them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:55:09 pm
This seems a good, clear rundown of the whole thing:
https://www.thelawyer.com/in-depth-who-actually-won-the-manchester-city-case/

(Copied below)

Spoiler
The Premier League and Manchester City are both claiming victory after judgment was handed down this week over the legality of the Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules. But with all the spin and finger-pointing, who actually won?

Manchester City, represented by Freshfields and a three-silk counsel team including Lord Pannick KC, launched proceedings against the Premier League in February. The club claimed that the League, defended by Slaughter and May, had introduced APT rules that are illegal and anti-competitive.

The arbitration, which was expedited to be heard at the start of June, took place over two weeks behind closed doors at the International Dispute Resolution Centre. It took place in front of a three member tribunal made up of former High Court judge Sir Nigel Teare, former Supreme Court Justice Lord Dyson and Monckton Chambers Christopher Vajda KC.

The proceedings are separate from the disciplinary case brought by the Premier League against the club over 115 alleged rule breaches (the 115 charges), which began at the same venue last month. Reports suggested that an outcome in favour of City could have affected some of the charges it faced.

The APT rules concern how much companies linked to club owners can pay in deals to the team. Any commercial deals entered into between clubs and companies linked to their owners need to be of fair market value. In other words, what the deal would be worth if the two parties were not linked.

This all matters because the rules aim to stop the richest clubs from inflating such deals and spending more on players in an effort to ensure the Premier League remains competitive. The rules were introduced following Newcastles takeover by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund (PIF) in 2021. Clubs narrowly voted to tighten up rules in February 2024, proving controversial with several clubs, including Manchester City.

As The Lawyer revealed in June, Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea all supported Manchester Citys case in some way.

What the two sides say

The Premier League, defended by Blackstones Andrew Hunter KC and a competition team from Brick Court, said this week it welcomes the decision, which found the APT Rules were necessary in order for the Leagues financial controls to be effective.

However, Manchester City issued its own statement claiming victory: The Club has succeeded with its claim: the APT rules have been found to be unlawful and the Premier Leagues decisions on two specific MCFC sponsorship transactions have been set aside.

The Premier League dismissed these points as a small number of discrete elements of the Rules which do not, in their current form, comply with competition and public law requirements.

In a bombshell letter to clubs on Monday night, Manchester Citys general counsel Simon Cliff accused the Premier League of misleading the public with inaccuracies in its statement. In the letter, seen by The Lawyer, Cliff argued the tribunal had declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFCs position is that this means all of the APT rules are void, and have been since 2021.

He also warned further challenges could follow if the Premier League pursued a knee-jerk reaction to updating the rules. He did not specify who might bring these.

The Premier League has unsurprisingly rejected that it misled clubs and stood by its statement.

The claims

Manchester City sought a declaration that the APT rules are unlawful. As The Lawyer reported in June, City challenged the rules under both competition and public law. It argued that the APT rules breached two chapters of the Competition Act (chapters 1 and 18), while under public law, it claimed that the rules are not procedurally fair.

City also wanted the tribunal to set aside two of the Premier Leagues previous decisions that had found that the clubs APTs were not made at fair market value. The first was in relation to a sponsorship agreement between the club and the First Abu Dhabi Bank. The second was in relation to a sponsorship agreement between the club and Etihad Aviation group, the parent company of the airline Etihad.

The two sides together submitted more than 280 pages of statements of case and defence and 150 pages of skeleton arguments. A list of some 20 issues was submitted to the Tribunal before closing arguments. Both sides relied heavily on the judgment given by the Court of Justice of the European Union last December over the proposed European Super League competition.

The decision

Competition law

Manchester City made a range of allegations that the APT were in breach of competition law. The tribunal found in favour of Manchester City on two grounds. However, it did not find that the APT rules are, in principle, in breach of competition law.

The tribunal found that loans given by club shareholders should not be excluded from the APT rules, as they currently are. In other words, shareholder loans should be subject to the same rules as other APTs. Ironically, as the Premier League points out, City actually voted in favour of excluding shareholder loans in 2021, along with all but one of the Premier Leagues 20 clubs. Newcastle United abstained.

Secondly, it found that a number of changes made to the APT rules in February were in breach of competition law. These changes were highly technical. In essence, amendments in the rules would make it more difficult for a club to meet the fair market value test. However, they only related to the APT rules since January, rather than since the original rules introduction in 2021.

The tribunal found these changes constituted a breach of competition law. Man Citys other competition law challenges failed.

Public law

Manchester City made a range of public law challenges to the APT rules, arguing they were procedurally unfair. It failed on all but one of its challenges under public law. This concerned how the League considers whether a transaction is at fair market value. When it carries out this process, it reviews comparable transaction data to make its decision. City successfully argued it is unfair that clubs are unable to comment on this data before the League makes its decision.

It is also worth noting that the club argued that the League was discriminating against Gulf ownership, a point that the tribunal dismissed.

The Etihad transaction

The club sought to overturn the Premier Leagues decision that the Etihad Aviation groups sponsorship of the club was not at fair market value. The club challenged this decision on four grounds:

that the League had erred in principle in applying the APT rules;
that it had not acted with procedural fairness;
that it had reached a decision which could not have been reached by a reasonable Board which had applied its mind properly to the issues to be decided; and
that the length of time taken to reach the two decisions did not comply with the rules.
On three of the above four grounds, the tribunal ruled in the Premier Leagues favour. Notably, it found it was reasonable for the Premier League to believe that these transactions were not at fair market value.

It did, however, find that although the League had acted mostly with procedural fairness, it should have given Man City the opportunity to respond to analysis of the transaction. It should also have provided the club with certain aspects of data that it held in relation to part of the transaction.

The First Abu Dhabi Bank transaction

The tribunal found essentially the same outcome as for the EAG transaction. It ruled that the League had breached the rules by taking too long by about three months to reach its decision on the transaction.

There was a third transaction that Manchester City had not tried to overturn, but had claimed that the Premier League had taken too long to decide on. The tribunal found that the League had indeed taken too long by about two months to reach this decision, but that decision will not be reconsidered.

The impact of the ruling

Most of Citys allegations failed, and it only won on the question of shareholder loans and some technical aspects of how fair market value is defined. Nevertheless, for the technical aspects, the decision will make it easier for clubs like City to prove that their APTs are at fair market value, but it will only raise the bar to where it was prior to February when the rules were amended.

The shareholder loans point appears not to actually advantage Manchester City, but rather disadvantage other clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, who have large interest free loans from their owners. However, The Lawyer understands that the Premier League does not intend to change the rules to retrospectively include loans that have already been given. Apart from anything else, it would open the League to further challenges from those clubs that it is unfair to retrospectively change the rules on them. Whether City might then challenge this approach is another matter.

It is a similar story with the public law challenges. City failed on all challenges but one, successfully arguing it should be able to comment on the comparable transaction data relied upon by the Premier League before it determines fair market value. This result will certainly make it easier for clubs like City to make their case to the Premier League over what makes a transaction fair market value, as it will be able to make a case over the helpfulness of such comparable transactions.

The League has said it will be easy to update the APT rules by way of club vote to comply with these technical and procedural issues that the tribunal pointed out. City argues that all the rules are now unenforceable and it is for the tribunal in a subsequent hearing to decide this, not the Premier Leagues 20 clubs.

Both the Etihad and First Abu Dhabi Bank transactions will need to be reconsidered by the Premier League. The Premier League has said that this information has already been given to Manchester City and it has been asked to give its opinion in relation to that information. The Premier League will then need to make the decision over that transaction again. It seems it will be a tricky ask for City to convince the League to change its mind on the basis of the new information the League has now provided to City, but it is possible.

So who actually won?

The Premier League clearly won the overwhelming majority of points. However, it is not uncommon for claimants in a dispute to bring a series of challenges against the other side, knowing that only some have to stick to get a win.

The relevant question is, why did City bring the challenge? What did it hope to achieve? The secrecy with the proceedings means it is difficult to know. If City brought the claim to ensure that shareholder loans are counted as APTs, to reverse some of the changes to the rules made in February, and to make the process by which the League defines fair market value more procedurally fair, then the club won.

However, the public narrative that has hung over this case is that, if City wins, sponsorship deals could be valued without a fair market value assessment.

The Timess Matt Lawton reported back in June that: If City are successful in their claim it could enable the richest clubs to value their sponsorship deals without independent assessment, vastly boosting the amount of money they can raise and therefore giving them far greater sums to spend on players.

City argue that sponsors linked to club ownersshould be allowed to determine how much they want to pay, regardless of independent valuation.

So if City hoped the tribunal would declare that the fundamental concept of the APT rules are against competition and public law and so sponsorship deals can be agreed without a fair market value assessment, then it probably lost.

But that might not be the end of the story. The club may still try to argue that the the breaches found undermine the rules as a whole.

Indeed, Simon Cliffs letter to clubs on Monday night suggests that this is the approach City is trying to pursue. He said that by virtue of the rules being unlawful in any way, they are entirely void and not capable of enforcement. It is plausible that this will form part of their 115 charges argument. The Premier League disagree, arguing that these are discrete points easily remedied that do not threaten the overall function of the APT rules.

The Lawyer has spoken to senior competition and sports silks and partners on this point.
A senior competition silk said it will depend on what is known as the blue pencil test, namely can the Premier League put a blue line through the offending sentences to fix them according to the tribunals decision and not fundamentally change the rules in the process. In other words, are the three points on which City won enough to invalidate the entire APT rules.

Clearly City will argue that they are. Given that these three points appear not to affect the purpose of the rules and are easily fixable, this may be an uphill battle. Some of the lawyers we spoke to disagreed with Citys view. Others didnt offer an opinion, saying that it will be a judgment call. This could well be a matter for a further hearing. It is likely that the tribunal will decide itself whether it or the clubs should make this call.

As is often the way with cases like this, if you want to know who really won, wait for the costs decision.
[close]
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:06:05 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:28:01 pm


Rats fleeing the sinking ship
