The same Cliff fella who emailed a city executive with 1 down , 6 more to go when a uefa member died.
Despicable.
Blimey, I assumed, you were exaggeratin, but you weren't. What a sick bastard!
"But the leaks also pulled back the curtain on much more: the contempt that City executives and their lawyers held for soccers financial rules and the individuals tasked with enforcing them; a bare-knuckle legal strategy to overwhelm opponents with filings and expenses in a legal war of attrition; and a willingness, directed from the upper reaches of the club, to fight any challenge to its business, and its ambitions, to the bitter end.
In one email, a top City lawyer wrote that Khaldoon al Mubarak, the teams chairman, had said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years than agree to any financial penalty. In another, a lawyer appeared to celebrate the death in 2014 of Jean-Luc Dehaene, the chief financial investigator of the seven-member UEFA panel responsible for policing club finances.
One down, six to go, Simon Cliff, Citys legal chief, replied to a colleague who informed him of Dehaenes death.""