Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Surely its got to the point now where the only solution is to fuck these cheating c*nts off?
If you don't like the rules then dont fucking join in.
Its like playing footie with your mates and some new rich kid comes over telling you the rules have to change to allow only them to win. Theyd be fucked off.
Come on PL clubs, weve all had enough of this. Just get rid of them and lets get back to a fair and competitive league.

What do they think is going to happen? Theyll get their way and all the other clubs and fans will just bow down to them?


To me, it looks like they know theyre in for the chop with the 115 charges so are trying to cause as much damage beforehand. Theyre getting desperate.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Surely its got to the point now where the only solution is to fuck these cheating c*nts off?
If you don't like the rules then dont fucking join in.
Its like playing footie with your mates and some new rich kid comes over telling you the rules have to change to allow only them to win. Theyd be fucked off.
Come on PL clubs, weve all had enough of this. Just get rid of them and lets get back to a fair and competitive league.
The Sly 4 - Man C, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton - can go off and form their own Super League.  Except that nobody outside of their fans would give a flying toss.

The Premier League need to be wary of the cancer spreading.  I think Sheff Utd - another Saudi-owned club - also voted against the PL to block some rule change last season.  There's a tipping point where the Premier League will lose control of their own league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.

What's more depressing is other clubs just going along with the whole farce our's included. An ultimatum should have been put to the league ages ago that if 115 FC aren't removed then a new league would be set up but it seems they are all happy to play along as the money rolls in.

This will drag on for years as 115 FC bury the league with lawyers and paperwork.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:15:22 pm
The Sly 4 - Man C, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton - can go off and form their own Super League.  Except that nobody outside of their fans would give a flying toss.

The Premier League need to be wary of the cancer spreading.  I think Sheff Utd - another Saudi-owned club - also voted against the PL to block some rule change last season.  There's a tipping point where the Premier League will lose control of their own league.
Theyre making a mockery of the game. Its not about the sport anymore, theyve made it all about how much cheating they can get away with. Its utter shite now. Between them and the officials who can be arsed being bothered about the game now.

I just had a quick look on the loon, dont worry didnt stay long, and theyre  all starting to turn on that city shill who goes on Talksport , as he didnt agree that it was a resounding win for city. Theyre shitting themselves.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Football in this country at the top level is dead now, millions here and around the world will continue to follow it by addiction, habit or ignorance but it's no longer fit for purpose anymore, this is not the only nail in the coffin because there were many before this and it may not be the last nail. Nevertheless it's the one that tips the balance for me.


Everton V Newcastle
City v Chelsea
Chelsea v Newcastle
City v Everton
Everton v Chelsea
Newcastle v City


Repeat  and reverse 12 times, season over, winners play Saudi champions for the Universal champions of all things


We'll add Sunderland, Burnley, WBA and Blackburn and carry on as normal


Just add in a Trump return, Trump allowing Putin off the hook, the Middle East escalating, Reform replacing the tories and I'm off to live in a cave
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

DENSA maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.

He was so deluded when he was on here, it's obviously not got any better with the years.  :D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Just imagining playing Monopoly with your family at Christmas and smuggling in another full pack of bank notes under the table to help you win. Then you claim it's OK because you 'own' the other bank notes.


Think about the satisfaction that winning would give you and what your family would think of you afterwards


That's what Manchester City are.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I thought nothing would surprise me anymore with this skidmark of a club, but they have surpassed themselves in the past 24 hours or so.

Breath taking arrogance. When I first saw the headlines yesterday following their press release, my stomach sunk thinking they had secured some huge victory and would now be funnelling huge sums of sponsorship money into the club from some Abu Dhabi company's with zero turnover. But alas, no, on actually reading the fucking details, it's very apparent this is far from the sweeping victory they are proclaiming.

To then accuse the Premier League of misleading everyone else!

Another classic example of them using the media to control the narrative and they did so by getting their view out there first, to allow their sportswashed faithful to go into attack mode across social media before the Premier League could respond.

Don't like the rules? Don't play in the fucking competition.

They have to go. Hopefully at the end of this protracted process around their 115-130 charges, we finally see the end of them once and for all. As it is, they will continue to suck the life and joy out of a once great sport.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.


A member of MENSA

Manchester Ethihad Now Saudi Apologists.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Apparently the PL rejected accusations it misled the pl clubs over the apt findings.
Get the popcorn in, this is getting interesting.
Imagine a world where ADFC are fucked off out of the league.
Thats what any self respecting football fan wants.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 09:42:13 am
https://xcancel.com/Lawton_Times/status/1843569528720248913

Man City accuse Premier League of misleading clubs over legal case.....Honestly I can't understand why we or one of the other clubs haven't put forward a vote to expel these cheats right now. It's becoming a farce

That Cliff fella thinks just because 1 of their points was successful the whole APT is now void. Expect this to be there legal stance in the 115 charges, that everything before is now void. Threatens the other clubs and the PL to expect more legal action when they quite clearly wont get it their own way, so this could rumble on for a long time yet and itll depend on how much the PL obviously want to go with it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Raid on Today at 02:06:35 pm
I thought nothing would surprise me anymore with this skidmark of a club, but they have surpassed themselves in the past 24 hours or so.

Breath taking arrogance. When I first saw the headlines yesterday following their press release, my stomach sunk thinking they had secured some huge victory and would now be funnelling huge sums of sponsorship money into the club from some Abu Dhabi company's with zero turnover. But alas, no, on actually reading the fucking details, it's very apparent this is far from the sweeping victory they are proclaiming.

To then accuse the Premier League of misleading everyone else!

Another classic example of them using the media to control the narrative and they did so by getting their view out there first, to allow their sportswashed faithful to go into attack mode across social media before the Premier League could respond.

Don't like the rules? Don't play in the fucking competition.

They have to go. Hopefully at the end of this protracted process around their 115-130 charges, we finally see the end of them once and for all. As it is, they will continue to suck the life and joy out of a once great sport.

It's outrageous. The arrogance of this club and the c*nts that work for it is genuinely beyond belief.

The gaslighting, cheating, sport murdering pricks really do think they're above all.

I particularly enjoy the part of the letter where they concede that they didn't win on all of their points, but then claim that the clubs position is that they did.

The only option for these twats is to drive them into the ground to a position from which they can never recover. Fuck their fans, fuck the local community.

Kick them out of the league and Football Association altogether. Cesspit shithole of a club doesn't deserve to play in the North West Counties league let alone the Premier league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:07:32 pm
A member of MENSA

Manchester Ethihad Now Saudi Apologists.
I think you misspelled "MENTAL"..
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:12:40 pm
That Cliff fella thinks just because 1 of their points was successful the whole APT is now void. Expect this to be there legal stance in the 115 charges, that everything before is now void. Threatens the other clubs and the PL to expect more legal action when they quite clearly wont get it their own way, so this could rumble on for a long time yet and itll depend on how much the PL obviously want to go with it.
The same Cliff fella who emailed a city executive with 1 down , 6 more to go when a uefa member died.
Despicable.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.



He says "was a member of Mensa".
Presumably they found some of his online postings and revoked his membership.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:36:45 pm
Just imagining playing Monopoly with your family at Christmas and smuggling in another full pack of bank notes under the table to help you win. Then you claim it's OK because you 'own' the other bank notes.


Think about the satisfaction that winning would give you and what your family would think of you afterwards


That's what Manchester City are.

Thats the best way to sum it up i've heard in ages  :D

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:21:23 pm
What's more depressing is other clubs just going along with the whole farce our's included. An ultimatum should have been put to the league ages ago that if 115 FC aren't removed then a new league would be set up but it seems they are all happy to play along as the money rolls in.

This will drag on for years as 115 FC bury the league with lawyers and paperwork.

i bet the other clubs are talking behind the scenes probably waiting to see what happens with the 115 charges that would be the time to act you would think
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:18:11 pm

Presumably they found some of his online postings and revoked his membership.

Then he presumably said it was  "tyranny of the majority  ::) ;D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:12:40 pm
That Cliff fella thinks just because 1 of their points was successful the whole APT is now void. Expect this to be there legal stance in the 115 charges, that everything before is now void. Threatens the other clubs and the PL to expect more legal action when they quite clearly wont get it their own way, so this could rumble on for a long time yet and itll depend on how much the PL obviously want to go with it.

Some hope that if he's this thick the 130 hearing will be juicy..
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I still dont get how Sky, in particular, were headlining with Man City defeat the PL all day yesterday. I get that City released this, but surely Sky reporters can read the outputs without having City telling them what to say?
They (Sky) are supposed to be the main channel for PL info. How do we ever trust a word from them? 
Im fully expecting another video of Pep now cracking open the champers like their previous victory over UEFA (where they were in fact found guilty and fined).
Next - Peps next presser will be interesting - arrogance, double down and gaslight.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
The equivalent of a fat kid with chocolate all over his face trying to claim he didn't eat the cake.

These pricks will tell you something is wrong when it's in black & white in front of your face.

The Donald Trump of football clubs.

Hope they're eviscerated.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:07:32 pm
A member of MENSA

Manchester Ethihad Now Saudi Apologists.

Manchester Numpties Entitled Saudi Apologists
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Wasn't all the talk a couple of weeks ago that we would never hear the actual result because arbitration proceedings are confidential?

Wonder what the Tribunal would make of whoever released this information?

(Still concerned the rules might fall though because they find themselves unable to find the necessary majority to pass new rules...)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:32 pm
just a couple years ago, Liverpool along with a number of clubs where happy to ditch the CL and go into a whole new European competition with them.

Its like some collective stockholm syndrome with these clubs, they see Man City success every day, success that has meant theyve lost out on leagues, cups or getting european places or whatever, yet just keep on turning up week after week to compete in the same league, or even try to form new competitions with them.

Oh God what did my collective do now?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:48:21 pm
I still dont get how Sky, in particular, were headlining with Man City defeat the PL all day yesterday. I get that City released this, but surely Sky reporters can read the outputs without having City telling them what to say?
They (Sky) are supposed to be the main channel for PL info. How do we ever trust a word from them? 
Im fully expecting another video of Pep now cracking open the champers like their previous victory over UEFA (where they were in fact found guilty and fined).
Next - Peps next presser will be interesting - arrogance, double down and gaslight.

Yes the Sky announcement surprised me. I first thought that it must have been a parody account. My heart sank when I realised that it was really Sky and thought that City had taken the PL to the cleaners. Then I read the details and it was clear that they hadn't. So how did they believe that City had won?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:17:10 pm
The same Cliff fella who emailed a city executive with 1 down , 6 more to go when a uefa member died.
Despicable.

Blimey, I assumed, you were exaggeratin, but you weren't. What a sick bastard!


"But the leaks also pulled back the curtain on much more: the contempt that City executives and their lawyers held for soccers financial rules and the individuals tasked with enforcing them; a bare-knuckle legal strategy to overwhelm opponents with filings and expenses in a legal war of attrition; and a willingness, directed from the upper reaches of the club, to fight any challenge to its business, and its ambitions, to the bitter end.

In one email, a top City lawyer wrote that Khaldoon al Mubarak, the teams chairman, had said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years than agree to any financial penalty. In another, a lawyer appeared to celebrate the death in 2014 of Jean-Luc Dehaene, the chief financial investigator of the seven-member UEFA panel responsible for policing club finances.

One down, six to go, Simon Cliff, Citys legal chief, replied to a colleague who informed him of Dehaenes death.""
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Its depressing reading some of the obvious paid shill output from some journalists online.
This is going to get even dirtier I think. City acting exactly like an autocratic dictatorship acts so there should be no surprise. The Premier League allowed the Fox in the hen house when they approved this Abu Dhabi takeover and we are all paying the price now they are a real shit stain on football.
Clubs should be strongly advocating expelling this twats from the league, the situation is that bad.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Its depressing reading some of the obvious paid shill output from some journalists online.
This is going to get even dirtier I think. City acting exactly like an autocratic dictatorship acts so there should be no surprise. The Premier League allowed the Fox in the hen house when they approved this Abu Dhabi takeover and we are all paying the price now they are a real shit stain on football.
Clubs should be strongly advocating expelling this twats from the league, the situation is that bad.
Getting rid of them really is the only solution.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Is their punishment, if they are found guilty, fully in the remit of the arbitration panel?
As in, there will be no consultation with PL or other clubs?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
The punishment will not fit the crime is what we all fear. My bare minimum is expulsion from the league and an asterix against all achievements

I think there will be a fine and a points deduction, maybe a transfer ban and it will all be appealed down
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:27:37 pm
Spot on. They started spending hundreds of millions while their turnover was only about £300m - since increased. They've generated huge losses but found a loophole.

Slightly off topic but have Arsenal's owners been loaning them money at low interest so they can go out and buy players and pay of their existing players to leave before their contracts end?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Most people I know think City won the whole case.  This is largely because they've not read anything in detail, just the headlines.  There also seem to be a lot of bots at work busily writing and liking ridiculous posts from "City fans" in support of the verdict.

How utterly depressing.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
As soon as state owned clubs have control of club its a political contest as much as a sporting one. In the same way, when a business buys a club its decisions are based on business data and impact rather than necessarily just sporting decisions.

The Premier League, Champions League and football in general is riddled with inequalities currently. We (Liverpool) are part of that to some degree. Though a large part of it down to our on-field success in the  past and the knock on consequences.

State owned clubs, at best, are bending the rules even further. Im not sure to what gain. Is there any value in city winning the league every season? Do City just want to be all conquering and win league for 10-20 years on the run?  Hoe did that help Citys owners? How does it help PL when biggest clubs will be rendered an after thought in most title races?


Football as a whole needs to be tackling financial equality throughout the game. The current system massively skewed to gain of a few clubs. Clubs like City are looking to skew it even further and make the top prizes the monopoly of 2-3 clubs.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 04:57:08 pm
Most people I know think City won the whole case.  This is largely because they've not read anything in detail, just the headlines.  There also seem to be a lot of bots at work busily writing and liking ridiculous posts from "City fans" in support of the verdict.

How utterly depressing.

Yeah noticed that everywhere in the responses sections there are hordes and hordes of them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
All the clubs reading cheatys letter to them saying the Premership is lying

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:19:11 pm
All the clubs reading cheatys letter to them saying the Premership is lying

Except Newcastle and Chelsea. And Everton for some reason.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
This is apparently part of the letter from City to the other clubs.


"The tribunal has declared the APT rules to be unlawful. MCFC's position is that this means that all of the APT rules are void," the letter states.
"The decision does not contain an 'endorsement' of the APT Rules, nor does it state that the APT Rules, as enacted, were 'necessary' in order to ensure the efficacy of the Leagues financial controls."
The Premier League's position that City were unsuccessful in the majority of its challenge is described by Cliff as "a peculiar way of looking at the decision".
He added: "While it is true that MCFC did not succeed with every point that it ran in its legal challenge, the club did not need to prove that the APT rules are unlawful for lots of different reasons. It is enough that they are unlawful for one reason."
Cliff added that it was not correct that the tribunals decision identifies 'certain discrete elements' of the APT rules that need to be amended in order to comply with competition and public law requirements.
"On the contrary: the APT Rules... have been found to be unlawful, as a matter of competition law and public law. This means that they are void and not capable of enforcement. This has very significant consequences for APTs that have been entered into to date and APTs that are currently being negotiated by clubs.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Fucking hate this club. If all the things that's wrong with football, these top the list.
