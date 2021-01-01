« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9080 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Surely its got to the point now where the only solution is to fuck these cheating c*nts off?
If you don't like the rules then dont fucking join in.
Its like playing footie with your mates and some new rich kid comes over telling you the rules have to change to allow only them to win. Theyd be fucked off.
Come on PL clubs, weve all had enough of this. Just get rid of them and lets get back to a fair and competitive league.

What do they think is going to happen? Theyll get their way and all the other clubs and fans will just bow down to them?


To me, it looks like they know theyre in for the chop with the 115 charges so are trying to cause as much damage beforehand. Theyre getting desperate.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:51 pm by JRed »
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9081 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Surely its got to the point now where the only solution is to fuck these cheating c*nts off?
If you don't like the rules then dont fucking join in.
Its like playing footie with your mates and some new rich kid comes over telling you the rules have to change to allow only them to win. Theyd be fucked off.
Come on PL clubs, weve all had enough of this. Just get rid of them and lets get back to a fair and competitive league.
The Sly 4 - Man C, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton - can go off and form their own Super League.  Except that nobody outside of their fans would give a flying toss.

The Premier League need to be wary of the cancer spreading.  I think Sheff Utd - another Saudi-owned club - also voted against the PL to block some rule change last season.  There's a tipping point where the Premier League will lose control of their own league.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9082 on: Today at 01:21:23 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 11:38:53 am
The sheer arrogance of City is unbelievable. This letter from their General Counsel to other clubs is absurd. I have no idea why he thinks it is his place to advise either the PL or other clubs on how to interpret the result of the challenge to APT.

They are a genuine disgrace. This isn't sport, it's so depressing. Just fuck off.

What's more depressing is other clubs just going along with the whole farce our's included. An ultimatum should have been put to the league ages ago that if 115 FC aren't removed then a new league would be set up but it seems they are all happy to play along as the money rolls in.

This will drag on for years as 115 FC bury the league with lawyers and paperwork.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9083 on: Today at 01:22:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:15:22 pm
The Sly 4 - Man C, Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton - can go off and form their own Super League.  Except that nobody outside of their fans would give a flying toss.

The Premier League need to be wary of the cancer spreading.  I think Sheff Utd - another Saudi-owned club - also voted against the PL to block some rule change last season.  There's a tipping point where the Premier League will lose control of their own league.
Theyre making a mockery of the game. Its not about the sport anymore, theyve made it all about how much cheating they can get away with. Its utter shite now. Between them and the officials who can be arsed being bothered about the game now.

I just had a quick look on the loon, dont worry didnt stay long, and theyre  all starting to turn on that city shill who goes on Talksport , as he didnt agree that it was a resounding win for city. Theyre shitting themselves.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,980
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9084 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9085 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Football in this country at the top level is dead now, millions here and around the world will continue to follow it by addiction, habit or ignorance but it's no longer fit for purpose anymore, this is not the only nail in the coffin because there were many before this and it may not be the last nail. Nevertheless it's the one that tips the balance for me.


Everton V Newcastle
City v Chelsea
Chelsea v Newcastle
City v Everton
Everton v Chelsea
Newcastle v City


Repeat  and reverse 12 times, season over, winners play Saudi champions for the Universal champions of all things


We'll add Sunderland, Burnley, WBA and Blackburn and carry on as normal


Just add in a Trump return, Trump allowing Putin off the hook, the Middle East escalating, Reform replacing the tories and I'm off to live in a cave
« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:14 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,656
  • YNWA
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9086 on: Today at 01:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

DENSA maybe.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,215
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9087 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.

He was so deluded when he was on here, it's obviously not got any better with the years.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,322
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9088 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Just imagining playing Monopoly with your family at Christmas and smuggling in another full pack of bank notes under the table to help you win. Then you claim it's OK because you 'own' the other bank notes.


Think about the satisfaction that winning would give you and what your family would think of you afterwards


That's what Manchester City are.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9089 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
I thought nothing would surprise me anymore with this skidmark of a club, but they have surpassed themselves in the past 24 hours or so.

Breath taking arrogance. When I first saw the headlines yesterday following their press release, my stomach sunk thinking they had secured some huge victory and would now be funnelling huge sums of sponsorship money into the club from some Abu Dhabi company's with zero turnover. But alas, no, on actually reading the fucking details, it's very apparent this is far from the sweeping victory they are proclaiming.

To then accuse the Premier League of misleading everyone else!

Another classic example of them using the media to control the narrative and they did so by getting their view out there first, to allow their sportswashed faithful to go into attack mode across social media before the Premier League could respond.

Don't like the rules? Don't play in the fucking competition.

They have to go. Hopefully at the end of this protracted process around their 115-130 charges, we finally see the end of them once and for all. As it is, they will continue to suck the life and joy out of a once great sport.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9090 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.


A member of MENSA

Manchester Ethihad Now Saudi Apologists.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9091 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Apparently the PL rejected accusations it misled the pl clubs over the apt findings.
Get the popcorn in, this is getting interesting.
Imagine a world where ADFC are fucked off out of the league.
Thats what any self respecting football fan wants.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9092 on: Today at 02:12:40 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 09:42:13 am
https://xcancel.com/Lawton_Times/status/1843569528720248913

Man City accuse Premier League of misleading clubs over legal case.....Honestly I can't understand why we or one of the other clubs haven't put forward a vote to expel these cheats right now. It's becoming a farce

That Cliff fella thinks just because 1 of their points was successful the whole APT is now void. Expect this to be there legal stance in the 115 charges, that everything before is now void. Threatens the other clubs and the PL to expect more legal action when they quite clearly wont get it their own way, so this could rumble on for a long time yet and itll depend on how much the PL obviously want to go with it.
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9093 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 02:06:35 pm
I thought nothing would surprise me anymore with this skidmark of a club, but they have surpassed themselves in the past 24 hours or so.

Breath taking arrogance. When I first saw the headlines yesterday following their press release, my stomach sunk thinking they had secured some huge victory and would now be funnelling huge sums of sponsorship money into the club from some Abu Dhabi company's with zero turnover. But alas, no, on actually reading the fucking details, it's very apparent this is far from the sweeping victory they are proclaiming.

To then accuse the Premier League of misleading everyone else!

Another classic example of them using the media to control the narrative and they did so by getting their view out there first, to allow their sportswashed faithful to go into attack mode across social media before the Premier League could respond.

Don't like the rules? Don't play in the fucking competition.

They have to go. Hopefully at the end of this protracted process around their 115-130 charges, we finally see the end of them once and for all. As it is, they will continue to suck the life and joy out of a once great sport.

It's outrageous. The arrogance of this club and the c*nts that work for it is genuinely beyond belief.

The gaslighting, cheating, sport murdering pricks really do think they're above all.

I particularly enjoy the part of the letter where they concede that they didn't win on all of their points, but then claim that the clubs position is that they did.

The only option for these twats is to drive them into the ground to a position from which they can never recover. Fuck their fans, fuck the local community.

Kick them out of the league and Football Association altogether. Cesspit shithole of a club doesn't deserve to play in the North West Counties league let alone the Premier league.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,448
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9094 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:07:32 pm
A member of MENSA

Manchester Ethihad Now Saudi Apologists.
I think you misspelled "MENTAL"..
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9095 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:12:40 pm
That Cliff fella thinks just because 1 of their points was successful the whole APT is now void. Expect this to be there legal stance in the 115 charges, that everything before is now void. Threatens the other clubs and the PL to expect more legal action when they quite clearly wont get it their own way, so this could rumble on for a long time yet and itll depend on how much the PL obviously want to go with it.
The same Cliff fella who emailed a city executive with 1 down , 6 more to go when a uefa member died.
Despicable.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9096 on: Today at 02:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:24:46 pm
Our old friend Prestwich Blue. A member of MENSA apparently. :D

Hi Rob. I'm certainly not a juvenile, have spent 40 years working in an analytical role, was a member of Mensa and have been writing about City's finances for 20 years. It's a win, and you seem to be the one with limited capacity and acting in an extremely juvenile way.



He says "was a member of Mensa".
Presumably they found some of his online postings and revoked his membership.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9097 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:36:45 pm
Just imagining playing Monopoly with your family at Christmas and smuggling in another full pack of bank notes under the table to help you win. Then you claim it's OK because you 'own' the other bank notes.


Think about the satisfaction that winning would give you and what your family would think of you afterwards


That's what Manchester City are.

Thats the best way to sum it up i've heard in ages  :D

Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:21:23 pm
What's more depressing is other clubs just going along with the whole farce our's included. An ultimatum should have been put to the league ages ago that if 115 FC aren't removed then a new league would be set up but it seems they are all happy to play along as the money rolls in.

This will drag on for years as 115 FC bury the league with lawyers and paperwork.

i bet the other clubs are talking behind the scenes probably waiting to see what happens with the 115 charges that would be the time to act you would think
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:18:11 pm

Presumably they found some of his online postings and revoked his membership.

Then he presumably said it was  "tyranny of the majority  ::) ;D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97
