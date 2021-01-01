I thought nothing would surprise me anymore with this skidmark of a club, but they have surpassed themselves in the past 24 hours or so.



Breath taking arrogance. When I first saw the headlines yesterday following their press release, my stomach sunk thinking they had secured some huge victory and would now be funnelling huge sums of sponsorship money into the club from some Abu Dhabi company's with zero turnover. But alas, no, on actually reading the fucking details, it's very apparent this is far from the sweeping victory they are proclaiming.



To then accuse the Premier League of misleading everyone else!



Another classic example of them using the media to control the narrative and they did so by getting their view out there first, to allow their sportswashed faithful to go into attack mode across social media before the Premier League could respond.



Don't like the rules? Don't play in the fucking competition.



They have to go. Hopefully at the end of this protracted process around their 115-130 charges, we finally see the end of them once and for all. As it is, they will continue to suck the life and joy out of a once great sport.