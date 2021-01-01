Football in this country at the top level is dead now, millions here and around the world will continue to follow it by addiction, habit or ignorance but it's no longer fit for purpose anymore, this is not the only nail in the coffin because there were many before this and it may not be the last nail. Nevertheless it's the one that tips the balance for me.
Everton V Newcastle
City v Chelsea
Chelsea v Newcastle
City v Everton
Everton v Chelsea
Newcastle v City
Repeat and reverse 12 times, season over, winners play Saudi champions for the Universal champions of all things
We'll add Sunderland, Burnley, WBA and Blackburn and carry on as normal
Just add in a Trump return, Trump allowing Putin off the hook, the Middle East escalating, Reform replacing the tories and I'm off to live in a cave