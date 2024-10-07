Sorry, been following this but am probably being thick with my understanding but why would Man City want shareholder loans to also be subject to FMV? Is it just because if they think sponsorship will be a FMV then associated party loans should be as well? Isn't that just causing themselves problems if they want their owners to still pump money into the club?



I'm only guessing here, but I think the crux of their argument was to show that the APT rules were discriminatory and in order to demonstrate this was true had to show an area of the rules that favoured owners other than the oil-state funded clubs. Because the judgment concluded that the rules were not racist all that has happened is a different loophole has been closed that they could have exploited instead. If they could have showed that the rules were discriminatory towards middle-eastern states they were hoping that the entire APT rules would have to have been torn up. Maybe I am too optimistic but I think they've scored a major own goal. Would welcome someone who has more of an expert opinion on such things for an insight more keen than mine.