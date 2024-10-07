Unbelievable how so many fellow Reds seem to have bought the City and initial media propaganda when just a quick scroll through the findings clearly reveals that the rules for fair market values to apply to sponsorships have actually been strengthened by this judgement.
This is a nightmare scenario for any ownership that ever felt it could pitch a sponsorship deal at whatever level it wanted as City have repeatedly done these past dozen or so years.
As regards the squashing of the interest free loans? This just underlines how snide an outfit City and their owners are in bringing this action. Yet to be fair the tribunal had little option but to rule in City's favour on this one that interest should apply in any overall costihg. Thing is though, in most cases it ain't huge bucks in relative terms and certainly fuck all compared to inflated state sponsorships.
So basically in simple overall terms a significant positive result for fairness and commonsense despite the embarrassing spinning to the contrary from City and their media lackeys.