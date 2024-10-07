« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 633457 times)

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9000 on: Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote
- It rejected Manchester Citys argument that the object of the APT Rules was to discriminate against clubs with ownership from the "Gulf region".
  

Can't believe they would be desperate enough to bring this up in court.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,624
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9001 on: Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Yesterday at 04:54:49 pm
Rumours that the email cited from a club official was "racist" as City's directors were referred to as "the terrorists"

I hope that isn't us. I'd say it is pretty racist and sporting rivalry aside, no place for overt racism in our club. Much more likely to be someone like Boehly or Kroenke

Of course an email was sent like that  ::) remember that time they tried calming klopp was racist they will try to claim anything there used to getting what they want
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:38:47 pm by lfc_col »
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9002 on: Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
It's in the findings. Don't blame your own ignorance on me trying to cause a stink. Read it and you'll find out. To me the Arsenal stuff is interesting because we know what City are. But if your beef with City is about spending beyond your means and using money you haven't earned, then they're just as guilty (in principle rather than rules)

Principles matter more to me than arbitrary rules which can be made up and in this case, likely re-written to suit

I've scanned through the document a few times, I have seen nothing about any allegation of racism or calling anyone a terrorist? It's not even alluded to in there. It seems you've got your information from elsewhere and presumably in your expert opinion you have found this evidence to be reliable. You must have inside knowledge which I don't have.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,094
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9003 on: Yesterday at 05:37:53 pm »
So basically, city have won a couple of minor points and the loony media is blowing it out of proportion, with the PL winning the key points.
Arseholes.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,824
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9004 on: Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 05:37:53 pm
So basically, city have won a couple of minor points and the loony media is blowing it out of proportion, with the PL winning the key points.
Arseholes.

The media are bought and paid for.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,488
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9005 on: Yesterday at 05:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm
Can't believe they would be desperate enough to bring this up in court.

its been a big part of their playbook for years, try and and make it about racism and xenophobia to deflect from the cheating. They get the press lackeys they pay to do it - remember they did it to Jürgen Klopp, accusing him of being xenophobic when he said this:

There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. Its legal and everything fine, but they can do what they want."

He/LFC had to set lawyers on the journalist and paper that did it to get them to retract.

Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9006 on: Yesterday at 05:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm
The media are bought and paid for.

The Times were quick out of the blocks to lap up City's statement at face value. other outlets have been more nuanced and say that both sides are claiming a victory.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,624
  • And Could He Play!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9007 on: Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm
The media are bought and paid for.

Thats why i try and avoid most of the media coverage now sick to the back teeth of the fawning over them
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,210
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9008 on: Yesterday at 05:56:29 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm
Thats why i try and avoid most of the media coverage now sick to the back teeth of the fawning over them

There has been some sterling work done on this by certain journalists,. It's why people need to stick to those journalists who have taken a proper interest in the case. Rather than those who just faun and have little interest in getting to the truth.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9009 on: Yesterday at 05:57:56 pm »
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-premier-league-verdict-ruling-statement-tribunal-b2625277.html

Quote
Man City and Premier Leagues legal battle leaves alarming threat to half the clubs
The Premier League and the four-in-a-row champions have become embroiled in a legal battle over Associated Party Transactions, which could have unintended consequences for other teams

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Monday 07 October 2024 17:51 BST

Profit and Sustainability Regulations look set to become more punishing for Premier League clubs than ever before.

That is after a judgment on Manchester Citys legal challenge to the Associated Party Transaction [APT] instructed the competition to consider finance costs of shareholder loans in their calculations.

It may lead to major financial reshuffling from clubs, or further changes to rules beyond this ruling. The febrile atmosphere around the case, particularly in the context of the hearing against City, was shown in both the club and the Premier League releasing statements that both strongly claimed victory.

A widespread view in legal circles is that both can justifiably see successes. The basic APT rules system has been broadly upheld under competition law, and the regulations are not viewed as anti-competitive.

One outcome is actually likely to be that they are significantly strengthened. It was this that led the Premier League to state the tribunal found the Rules are necessary in order for the Leagues financial controls to be effective.

One exemption, where the regulations were described as unlawful was how interest-bearing shareholder loans are considered in financial complications. This is an area where there was wider sympathy for Citys arguments, as these could rightly be considered a subsidy.

That part of the judgment could have considerable consequences for numerous clubs, and directly make PSR more punishing. As one source said, half the clubs could now be in breach if this had been brought in before. Rules are unlikely to have a retroactive effect, though. They will nevertheless have to be rewritten, although there are other potential outcomes. Shareholder loans can be easily converted into equity with no cost at all, and it may lead to other changes to forthcoming squad-cost rules.

To illustrate the issue, if a club went to a bank and asked for £200m, they would be charged considerable interest. If such loans are included in PSR definitions, the Premier League would instruct the interest to be taken into account, as the club would have otherwise benefited from an APT. This could be consequential since interest on these loans will need to come off clubs bottom lines when doing their PSR calculations.

Where the judgment is potentially most politically and financially difficult for the Premier League is how City won their arguments on where the burden of proof lies in order to establish fair market value [FMV] on sponsorship deals. This was the planned amendment that was voted through after the Newcastle United takeover by Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund in October 2021, and has essentially been struck down.

There is similarly a view it was unfair to put the responsibility on clubs, but where it may be more significant is the prospect of City claiming damages on how a prospective deal with Etihad - the Abu Dhabi state airline - was met with resistance. Some club executives are said to want answers from chief executive Richard Masters on this point, and how the legal argument around this went.

There may also be a temporary grey area that allows big sponsorship deals to be done, although the Premier League was keen to point out the regulations remain in place, as does the structure involving an independent assessor.

Some executives believe these are short-term victories for City but that the judgment might be better for the wider system in the long term. The judgement made a point of describing the APT rules system as fair and in-keeping with competition on the whole, with the corresponding likelihood that they will now be tightened and strengthened.

This is where the Premier League feel they won the big points, as one source told the Independent. The judgment is even seen by lawyers as providing legal arguments for the future and strengthening the Premier Leagues hand in any existential competition law threat to the system.

Along the same lines, many of Citys challenges and allegations failed, especially those about tyranny of the majority and the claims of discrimination against clubs owned by Gulf entities.

The judgment was also interesting as regards the Premier Leagues internal politics, since City called witnesses from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Everton.

The outcome is unlikely to have any real influence on the longer-term City hearing, other than the view that it has allowed lawyers to size each other up. That is ultimately related to different allegations, and an instructive outcome here was that the club failed to show the essential premise that the rules were unfair.

With the Premier League facing an existential threat from the outcome of the City hearing in 2025, it continues to show how football is now being fought in courts as much on the pitch.

Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9010 on: Yesterday at 06:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm
The media are bought and paid for.

With the whole media field struggling financially propably didn't even cost that much.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,272
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9011 on: Yesterday at 06:14:04 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 05:36:06 pm
Of course an email was sent like that  ::) remember that time they tried calming klopp was racist they will try to claim anything there used to getting what they want

I'm still waiting for Operation Shitstorm or whatever it was called with their tons of evidence against us
Logged

Online Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9012 on: Yesterday at 07:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:49:59 pm
its been a big part of their playbook for years, try and and make it about racism and xenophobia to deflect from the cheating. They get the press lackeys they pay to do it - remember they did it to Jürgen Klopp, accusing him of being xenophobic when he said this:

There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. Its legal and everything fine, but they can do what they want."

He/LFC had to set lawyers on the journalist and paper that did it to get them to retract.

I remember that, was genuinely disturbing to see the lows that the club itself would stoop to in order to control the narrative. Clearly nothing is beneath them.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9013 on: Yesterday at 07:20:46 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
It's in the findings. Don't blame your own ignorance on me trying to cause a stink. Read it and you'll find out. To me the Arsenal stuff is interesting because we know what City are. But if your beef with City is about spending beyond your means and using money you haven't earned, then they're just as guilty (in principle rather than rules)

Principles matter more to me than arbitrary rules which can be made up and in this case, likely re-written to suit
Our beef with Abu Dhabi is they are horrific, cheating c*nts, who have broken every rule in the game in an effort to destroy the competitiveness of the game. They believe that because they rule their own country with total disregard for any rights of their citizens, they can run their football club with no regard for rules and regulations. Not sure how youre comparing them to Arsenal.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,302
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9014 on: Yesterday at 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: CoventryRed on Yesterday at 05:05:28 pm
It's in the findings. Don't blame your own ignorance on me trying to cause a stink. Read it and you'll find out. To me the Arsenal stuff is interestingt

Principles matter more to me

Arsenal's violations of principle do not involve literal blood money
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,130
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9015 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:01:02 pm
So ok, shareholder loans in general will be added to APT at fair market value, which I imagine will include appropriate rates on interest and repayments into subsequent years financial data.

So clubs will be able to loan to themselves, as will associated parties, but only at fair market value

Is that right from what I gather here

Sorry, been following this but am probably being thick with my understanding but why would Man City want shareholder loans to also be subject to FMV? Is it just because if they think sponsorship will be a FMV then associated party loans should be as well? Isn't that just causing themselves problems if they want their owners to still pump money into the club?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online HBBunter

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9016 on: Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
Sorry, been following this but am probably being thick with my understanding but why would Man City want shareholder loans to also be subject to FMV? Is it just because if they think sponsorship will be a FMV then associated party loans should be as well? Isn't that just causing themselves problems if they want their owners to still pump money into the club?

I'm only guessing here, but I think the crux of their argument was to show that the APT rules were discriminatory and in order to demonstrate this was true had to show an area of the rules that favoured owners other than the oil-state funded clubs.  Because the judgment concluded that the rules were not racist all that has happened is a different loophole has been closed that they could have exploited instead.  If they could have showed that the rules were discriminatory towards middle-eastern states they were hoping that the entire APT rules would have to have been torn up.  Maybe I am too optimistic but I think they've scored a major own goal.  Would welcome someone who has more of an expert opinion on such things for an insight more keen than mine.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9017 on: Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm »
Why is the Guardian's headline still "Champions Claim Victory Over Premier League After Verdict", when it's obvious to anyone breaking down the details that they haven't really won anything?

At best, this is awful clickbait shite from a paper that should know better (but whose football department is constantly its weakest link). At worst, they're doing all the PR spin for Abu Dhabi that they could possibly want.

Not a good look.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,327
  • Red since '64
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9018 on: Yesterday at 09:07:45 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
Why is the Guardian's headline still "Champions Claim Victory Over Premier League After Verdict", when it's obvious to anyone breaking down the details that they haven't really won anything?

At best, this is awful clickbait shite from a paper that should know better (but whose football department is constantly its weakest link). At worst, they're doing all the PR spin for Abu Dhabi that they could possibly want.

Not a good look.

It isnt a good look. Editorially, the Guardian is a mess - they try far too hard to cover far too many bases and as a result spread themselves very thinly.

Some of the opinion pieces, in particular, are spurious and poorly written, and do nothing for the reputation of an historically important newspaper.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9019 on: Yesterday at 10:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:07:45 pm
It isnt a good look. Editorially, the Guardian is a mess - they try far too hard to cover far too many bases and as a result spread themselves very thinly.

Some of the opinion pieces, in particular, are spurious and poorly written, and do nothing for the reputation of an historically important newspaper.

Totally agree. It's still my paper of choice for world news, but I frequently feel let down by the football coverage. Far too many of the opinion pieces you reference, and they've so rarely been critical of Man City in general. Also, Jamie Jackson's continued employment there is one of the great mysteries of our times.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,259
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9020 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:49:40 pm
The media are bought and paid for.

100%. Unfortunately.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,685
  • @tharris113
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9021 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 pm »
Doesn't seem the initial reporting of this as some big win for city was entirely accurate
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,444
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9022 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 08:49:27 pm
Why is the Guardian's headline still "Champions Claim Victory Over Premier League After Verdict", when it's obvious to anyone breaking down the details that they haven't really won anything?

At best, this is awful clickbait shite from a paper that should know better (but whose football department is constantly its weakest link). At worst, they're doing all the PR spin for Abu Dhabi that they could possibly want.

Not a good look.
and therefore, aren't "Champions"
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9023 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm »
https://xcancel.com/janzglinski/status/1843353972750647659?s=12

Worth reading the entire thread by this lawyer, here is the summary:

8. So who won? Both parties claim victory. However, in the case of Man City this feels distinctly pyrrhic. Yes, some transactions were unfairly assessed by the PL. But: the APT system has survived. In fact, its rules need to be expanded and tightened. "All other challenges fail".
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9024 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 pm »
Another prominent lawyer:

Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9025 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 11:15:00 pm
https://xcancel.com/janzglinski/status/1843353972750647659?s=12

Worth reading the entire thread by this lawyer, here is the summary:

8. So who won? Both parties claim victory. However, in the case of Man City this feels distinctly pyrrhic. Yes, some transactions were unfairly assessed by the PL. But: the APT system has survived. In fact, its rules need to be expanded and tightened. "All other challenges fail".

Nice. I like this bit:

5. One exception: the shareholder loan exclusion. Why? It is at odds with the whole rationale of PSR. The effect on competition... is the same whether the money is received in a transparent manner from the owner or in a non-transparent way from a third party. Ouch.

The implications of this will be wide-reaching - and not necessarily in Citys favour.
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,497
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 12:30:49 am »
Unbelievable how so many fellow Reds seem to have bought the City and initial media propaganda when just a quick scroll through the findings clearly reveals that the rules for fair market values to apply to sponsorships have actually been strengthened by this judgement.

This is a nightmare scenario for any ownership that ever felt it could pitch a sponsorship deal at whatever level it wanted as City have repeatedly done these past dozen or so years.

As regards the squashing of the interest free loans? This just underlines how snide an outfit City and their owners are in bringing this action. Yet to be fair the tribunal had little option but to rule in City's favour on this one that interest should apply in any overall costihg. Thing is though, in most cases it ain't huge bucks in relative terms and certainly fuck all compared to inflated state sponsorships.

So basically in simple overall terms a significant positive result for fairness and commonsense despite the embarrassing spinning to the contrary from City and their media lackeys.

 ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:42 am by Timbo's Goals »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 