115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8760 on: Yesterday at 04:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
So, he'll play against Tranmere Rovers next season?
Hopefully
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8761 on: Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
So, he'll play against Tranmere Rovers next season?

Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8762 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Hopefully it will be a league fixture
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8763 on: Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm »
So Rodri out for the season. With De Bruyne increasingly injury prone I dont think theyre capable of 90 points this season. I dont think anyone else is either mind.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8764 on: Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2024, 03:42:27 pm
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Manchester Citys attempts to challenge the Premier Leagues associated party rules/broader decision making structure seems to have failed. Beyond potential tiny concessions related to a database, it seems the club has secured very little at considerable expense.

Under PLs rule X.31 the league is bound not to be transparent about what happened: only with the agreement of the parties to the arbitration, they may produce and circulate to the Board (for distribution to Clubs) an anonymised summary of the award.

Good governance ?

A tiny concession related to access to an anonymised to sponsorship datatbase appears to be the sum total of what threatened to be a major attack on how the Premier League operates. So far, there is no sign of any big rule changes as a result of that case.

So the Mail/Times were wrong it seems and assumed based on a vote being removed they'd lost.

That suggests that city have achieved a substantial concession.  If city have been able to remove the oversight of this database, this would seem to be core to the premier league being able to prove whether sponsorship was fair market value.  Even if the rules haven't changed, if you can't enforce these rules, then this would be a virtual victory for city

I understand every club feeding sponsorship figures into this database is, I gather how the premier league can establish fair market value.  It would be like not getting the speed limit removed, but forcing the govt to not use speed cameras, i.e same difference
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8765 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm
Hopefully it will be a league fixture
:thumbup
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8766 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm
So Rodri out for the season. With De Bruyne increasingly injury prone I dont think theyre capable of 90 points this season. I dont think anyone else is either mind.

Rodri is their most important player but they have others who can do the job well enough. One problem is that every time Gravenberch has a good game well be told that he wont have proven himself until he does it against Rodri.

Theres no doubt that they are much weaker without Rodri so hopefully they struggle but on and off the pitch.

It will be great to see Rodri facing Division 2 teams.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 12:14:47 am »
No one picked up on Ped getting touchy about Artetas comments r.e dark arts and having been there for four years so he knew about them?

He immediately referenced the 115 charges. The paranoid bastard
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 06:24:03 am »
Pep Guardiola furious at Artetas claim he has all the information on City

Pep Guardiola is furious with Mikel Arteta over comments the Arsenal manager made in the wake of last Sundays spiky draw at Manchester City and feels let down by his former assistant.

Those views are understood to be widely shared at City, where Arteta coached from 2016-19. Arteta said on Tuesday he had all the information about his former club, prompting Guardiola to respond on Friday that his fellow Spaniard should leave the clouds and come clean about what he meant.

Although Guardiola chose his words carefully at his press conference, he is privately fuming at the remarks from someone he long considered a friend. He expected more from Arteta, feeling he mentored him at City and went above and beyond in urging the club to let him take the Arsenal job even though the approach came partway through a season and from a direct rival.

Arteta spoke of his love, respect and admiration for Guardiola and said their relationship had not been affected but it is clear that view is not shared by his former boss. The comments from Arteta that prompted the fracture came in response to a question about City players complaints regarding Arsenals dark arts tactics. I have been there before, I was there for four years, he said. I have all the information. So I know. Believe me.

The remarks were put to Guardiola, who was asked whether he regarded it as a betrayal. Next time, Mikel has to be more clear, he said. He has to be more clear exactly: what does it mean? He said he was here for four years and: We know exactly what happened here. Because it can be related in all the process now with 155 [130] charges; maybe its about that. He knows information about that maybe  I dont know, because really, next time, I have to see more clearly exactly what happened.

It was suggested to Guardiola that Arteta may have deliberately left his meaning vague. Hopefully this question has been asked, he said. He can answer exactly what does it mean when he said he was here and: I know whats happening here. And instead of being in the clouds there, to be more precise.

Guardiola does not intend to reach out to his Arsenal counterpart for clarity. No, because we spoke by text after the game and thats all, he said.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/27/manchester-city-arsenal-pep-guardiola-mikel-arteta-have-all-the-information
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 06:34:37 am »
Insufferable twat. Looking forward to the day that asshole is gone from the game and hopefully shamed and crucified along with the rest of them associated with that club. Not that his brickboy minion is much better.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 07:09:26 am »
I am all for a Arteta-Guardiola feud playing out over the course of the season, meanwhile we just go about our business doing things the right way and with class.

The dream scenario is Liverpool winning the league playing good football while City are relegated for their cheating off the field and Arsenal are continuously called out for the cheating on the field.  All the while the two managers continue to show the lack of class they of course have.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 07:57:47 am »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 07:09:26 am
I am all for a Arteta-Guardiola feud playing out over the course of the season, meanwhile we just go about our business doing things the right way and with class.

The dream scenario is Liverpool winning the league playing good football while City are relegated for their cheating off the field and Arsenal are continuously called out for the cheating on the field.  All the while the two managers continue to show the lack of class they of course have.

I dont disagree. But just to defend Arteta for a second,  given its City I actually think its good that Arteta was willing to speak like that. We, rightly, complain when everyone involved in speaking to media/ the press or the press/ media/ broadcast networks themselves pretend everything is sunshine and light at City. So well done to Arteta for lifting the veil a little.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 08:04:04 am »
Imagine Arteta was the one to bring these down by giving evidence at the trial. He could be the hero we never knew we needed.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 08:13:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:04:04 am
Imagine Arteta was the one to bring these down by giving evidence at the trial. He could be the hero we never knew we needed.

Some heroes dont wear capes.just interchangeable hair
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 09:13:43 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:04:04 am
Imagine Arteta was the one to bring these down by giving evidence at the trial. He could be the hero we never knew we needed.

My gut feeling is, Arteta was referencing ADFC's 'dark arts' - back when Fernandinho was there etc. When they used to share the 'tactical fouls' to avoid bookings and all that stuff.

Guardiola just got paranoid and assumed it referred to the 115/130 charges.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 09:18:36 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:13:43 am
My gut feeling is, Arteta was referencing ADFC's 'dark arts' - back when Fernandinho was there etc. When they used to share the 'tactical fouls' to avoid bookings and all that stuff.

Guardiola just got paranoid and assumed it referred to the 115/130 charges.

Sounds more like Catholic induced guilty conscience.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 09:27:24 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 08:13:39 am
Some heroes dont wear capes.just interchangeable hair

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 09:32:08 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:13:43 am
My gut feeling is, Arteta was referencing ADFC's 'dark arts' - back when Fernandinho was there etc. When they used to share the 'tactical fouls' to avoid bookings and all that stuff.

Guardiola just got paranoid and assumed it referred to the 115/130 charges.



Completely agree, that what I thought as well since Arteta response was in relation to question on City accusing Arsenal for deploying dark arts. Nothing screams guilty conscience like Guardiolas reaction to that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 09:32:31 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:13:43 am
My gut feeling is, Arteta was referencing ADFC's 'dark arts' - back when Fernandinho was there etc. When they used to share the 'tactical fouls' to avoid bookings and all that stuff.

Guardiola just got paranoid and assumed it referred to the 115/130 charges.

He was referring to the dark arts. The question was from the journalist Jamie Jones in the Guardian who quoted what Arteta had said about knowing everything. But after he said it he left the question as being "open" and Guardiola automatically assumed it was about the charges rather than the dark arts. It was clever by Jamie and I hope more journalists do that, as it's pretty clear how much Guardiola is already on edge.  :D
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 09:34:10 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:32:31 am
He was referring to the dark arts. The question was from the journalist Jamie Jones in the Guardian who quoted what Arteta had said about knowing everything. But after he said it he left the question as being "open" and Guardiola automatically assumed it was about the charges rather than the dark arts. It was clever by Jamie and I hope more journalists do that, as it's pretty clear how much Guardiola is already on edge.  :D

Ah okay 🤣
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 09:37:40 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:18:36 am
Sounds more like Catholic induced guilty conscience.

Quote from: masher on Today at 09:32:08 am
Completely agree, that what I thought as well since Arteta response was in relation to question on City accusing Arsenal for deploying dark arts. Nothing screams guilty conscience like Guardiolas reaction to that.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:32:31 am
He was referring to the dark arts. The question was from the journalist Jamie Jones in the Guardian who quoted what Arteta had said about knowing everything. But after he said it he left the question as being "open" and Guardiola automatically assumed it was about the charges rather than the dark arts. It was clever by Jamie and I hope more journalists do that, as it's pretty clear how much Guardiola is already on edge.  :D

For sure. despite his earlier denials, he knows exactly what they've been up to.
