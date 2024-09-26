tariq panja

@tariqpanja

Manchester Citys attempts to challenge the Premier Leagues associated party rules/broader decision making structure seems to have failed. Beyond potential tiny concessions related to a database, it seems the club has secured very little at considerable expense.



Under PLs rule X.31 the league is bound not to be transparent about what happened: only with the agreement of the parties to the arbitration, they may produce and circulate to the Board (for distribution to Clubs) an anonymised summary of the award.



Good governance ?



A tiny concession related to access to an anonymised to sponsorship datatbase appears to be the sum total of what threatened to be a major attack on how the Premier League operates. So far, there is no sign of any big rule changes as a result of that case.



So the Mail/Times were wrong it seems and assumed based on a vote being removed they'd lost.



That suggests that city have achieved a substantial concession. If city have been able to remove the oversight of this database, this would seem to be core to the premier league being able to prove whether sponsorship was fair market value. Even if the rules haven't changed, if you can't enforce these rules, then this would be a virtual victory for cityI understand every club feeding sponsorship figures into this database is, I gather how the premier league can establish fair market value. It would be like not getting the speed limit removed, but forcing the govt to not use speed cameras, i.e same difference