115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8760 on: Yesterday at 04:51:30 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
So, he'll play against Tranmere Rovers next season?
Hopefully
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8761 on: Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:58:39 pm
So, he'll play against Tranmere Rovers next season?

Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8762 on: Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Hopefully it will be a league fixture
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8763 on: Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm
So Rodri out for the season. With De Bruyne increasingly injury prone I dont think theyre capable of 90 points this season. I dont think anyone else is either mind.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8764 on: Yesterday at 08:49:54 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2024, 03:42:27 pm
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Manchester Citys attempts to challenge the Premier Leagues associated party rules/broader decision making structure seems to have failed. Beyond potential tiny concessions related to a database, it seems the club has secured very little at considerable expense.

Under PLs rule X.31 the league is bound not to be transparent about what happened: only with the agreement of the parties to the arbitration, they may produce and circulate to the Board (for distribution to Clubs) an anonymised summary of the award.

Good governance ?

A tiny concession related to access to an anonymised to sponsorship datatbase appears to be the sum total of what threatened to be a major attack on how the Premier League operates. So far, there is no sign of any big rule changes as a result of that case.

So the Mail/Times were wrong it seems and assumed based on a vote being removed they'd lost.

That suggests that city have achieved a substantial concession.  If city have been able to remove the oversight of this database, this would seem to be core to the premier league being able to prove whether sponsorship was fair market value.  Even if the rules haven't changed, if you can't enforce these rules, then this would be a virtual victory for city

I understand every club feeding sponsorship figures into this database is, I gather how the premier league can establish fair market value.  It would be like not getting the speed limit removed, but forcing the govt to not use speed cameras, i.e same difference
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8765 on: Yesterday at 09:23:32 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
Is that their League Cup semi final draw or FA Cup?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:43:14 pm
Hopefully it will be a league fixture
:thumbup
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8766 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm
So Rodri out for the season. With De Bruyne increasingly injury prone I dont think theyre capable of 90 points this season. I dont think anyone else is either mind.

Rodri is their most important player but they have others who can do the job well enough. One problem is that every time Gravenberch has a good game well be told that he wont have proven himself until he does it against Rodri.

Theres no doubt that they are much weaker without Rodri so hopefully they struggle but on and off the pitch.

It will be great to see Rodri facing Division 2 teams.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8767 on: Today at 12:14:47 am
No one picked up on Ped getting touchy about Artetas comments r.e dark arts and having been there for four years so he knew about them?

He immediately referenced the 115 charges. The paranoid bastard
