Premier League owners met for the first time this season on Thursday with champions Manchester City locked in two legal disputes with the league.The meeting in central London ended with no update on Manchester City's legal challenge against Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which govern commercial deals with entities linked to club owners.Some clubs had expected to hear about any ruling, but league sources and several club representatives attending said the matter was not discussed at the two-hour meeting.And, because this relates to a confidential arbitration process, there may not be a formal announcement, even if a ruling has been reached.Separately, a number of undisclosed proposed rule changes - including one concerning the Premier Leagues databank - which clubs have to submit commercial information to - and which is one of the ways that the league's board assesses deals for fair market value - were dropped after feedback from clubs.The league's legal costs last season - which spiralled to more than £45m as a result of fighting a spate of disputes over financial rules - were discussed, with some clubs questioning the costs. The league feels this is the result of unprecedented legal action and a need to uphold its rules.Clubs were also told that testing for semi-automated offside technology is continuing, and may now not be brought in until the new year.BBC Sport breaks down what happened at the meeting...Why was Thursday's meeting significant?A really interesting thing happened before the meeting when BBC Sport discovered the Premier League had withdrawn an amendment to its rules that was due to be voted on by the top-flight clubs.The amendment concerned issues around allowable access to sensitive information stored in the league's 'databank' in the event of a challenge to a 'determination' (ruling) by the Premier League board.A Premier League source told BBC Sport that a number of rules intended to be put to their 20 member clubs at the meeting would not be happening because of what was described as "various amounts of club feedback".The league refused to say whether this was related to its arbitration hearing with Manchester City around its Associated Party Transaction (ATP) rules, which took place earlier in the summer.What are APTs?APTs are commercial deals involving a club and companies they have close ties to.The Premier League has the right to assess the value of such deals to ensure they have not been inflated, which could give clubs more to spend under current financial rules.What is the APT case?It had been felt that Manchester City's challenge to the Premier League was that they wanted to scrap Associated Party Transaction rules completely.But from talking to sources with an understanding of City's motivations, BBC Sport has learned the club's argument was not against what they deem to be proportionate and fair regulation.In this instance, what they actually argued against were the changes. City argued the initial rules, in place up to 2021, were fine. The club did not believe there had ever been an indication of a need to change those rules, and no proposal to do so had been put forward.It is also worth bearing in mind that under these rules, all City's partnership deals had been annually reviewed and none were considered to be related party transactions.So, their conclusion was that the changes - which they believe were rushed anyway considering the complexity of the arguments - came about as a result of club politics.The rules were changed following a vote in February that was not unanimous.Last November plans to block loan deals between associated clubs and also wider commercial transactions both fell short of gaining the required two-thirds majority.This confirmed to City the plans were wrong, and would lead to substantial argument and legal bills on both sides. They felt the new rules would be used to target certain clubs.They also question that if 14 clubs - or in this instance 12 given two abstained - can effectively change the economics of rival clubs, what would stop them doing so in an even clearer way by, say, centralising commercial contracts, as is the case in Major League Soccer.This last argument does appear a bit of a stretch, nevertheless, it is what City felt and the argument they made.So what does it mean?It is generally accepted removing the amendment to be voted on at the meeting was significant.But no-one can be clear exactly why, or whether it indicates good news for the Premier League or City.A league source said that because it was an arbitration hearing they could not say whether there has been a resolution.A City spokesperson said: "We are not in a position to comment at this time."