Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 613384 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8720 on: Yesterday at 03:31:59 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:30:43 pm
I just don't understand the argument from City on this part:
As The Times reported in June, City submitted a 165-page legal document challenging the APT rules. The English champions argue that they are the victims of discrimination, describing rules they say have been approved by their rivals to stifle their success on the pitch as a tyranny of the majority.

Whether they agree with the rules or not, they agreed and signed them. And broke them. If you don't agree, don't sign and f**k off somewhere else

And if your sponsorship deals are of fair market value why are you against them being independantly reviewed?

It's like baffling they argue, it just proves their guilt.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8721 on: Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm »
tariq panja
@tariqpanja
Manchester Citys attempts to challenge the Premier Leagues associated party rules/broader decision making structure seems to have failed. Beyond potential tiny concessions related to a database, it seems the club has secured very little at considerable expense.

Under PLs rule X.31 the league is bound not to be transparent about what happened: only with the agreement of the parties to the arbitration, they may produce and circulate to the Board (for distribution to Clubs) an anonymised summary of the award.

Good governance ?

A tiny concession related to access to an anonymised to sponsorship datatbase appears to be the sum total of what threatened to be a major attack on how the Premier League operates. So far, there is no sign of any big rule changes as a result of that case.

So the Mail/Times were wrong it seems and assumed based on a vote being removed they'd lost.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8722 on: Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm »
Choke on ten greasy dicks motherfuckers.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8723 on: Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:42:27 pm
So the Mail/Times were wrong it seems and assumed based on a vote being removed they'd lost.

I don't think anyone really knows. That's just how different people are interpreting things.

Personally if the mail and times are saying one thing, and Tariq is saying another, I know which one I'd normally trust.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8724 on: Yesterday at 03:51:49 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm
I don't think anyone really knows. That's just how different people are interpreting things.

Personally if the mail and times are saying one thing, and Tariq is saying another, I know which one I'd normally trust.

Yeah Tariq ;) he's usually really good on finance type things.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8725 on: Yesterday at 03:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:51:49 pm
Yeah Tariq ;) he's usually really good on finance type things.

Yes, Tariq has done some good stuff on this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8726 on: Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm »
This is how these dictatorships work. If they dont like the rules then just change them. If you oppose that then they put you in jail. Have a look at the press who wrote stories about the Saudi s. They banned them from covering any future events. Ergo future stories will not be written.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8727 on: Yesterday at 09:46:14 pm »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cdd42r65y9yo

What was - and wasn't - discussed at Premier League meeting

Premier League owners met for the first time this season on Thursday with champions Manchester City locked in two legal disputes with the league.

The meeting in central London ended with no update on Manchester City's legal challenge against Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which govern commercial deals with entities linked to club owners.

Some clubs had expected to hear about any ruling, but league sources and several club representatives attending said the matter was not discussed at the two-hour meeting.

And, because this relates to a confidential arbitration process, there may not be a formal announcement, even if a ruling has been reached.

Separately, a number of undisclosed proposed rule changes - including one concerning the Premier Leagues databank - which clubs have to submit commercial information to - and which is one of the ways that the league's board assesses deals for fair market value - were dropped after feedback from clubs.

The league's legal costs last season - which spiralled to more than £45m as a result of fighting a spate of disputes over financial rules - were discussed, with some clubs questioning the costs. The league feels this is the result of unprecedented legal action and a need to uphold its rules.

Clubs were also told that testing for semi-automated offside technology is continuing, and may now not be brought in until the new year.

BBC Sport breaks down what happened at the meeting...

Why was Thursday's meeting significant?
A really interesting thing happened before the meeting when BBC Sport discovered the Premier League had withdrawn an amendment to its rules that was due to be voted on by the top-flight clubs.

The amendment concerned issues around allowable access to sensitive information stored in the league's 'databank' in the event of a challenge to a 'determination' (ruling) by the Premier League board.

A Premier League source told BBC Sport that a number of rules intended to be put to their 20 member clubs at the meeting would not be happening because of what was described as "various amounts of club feedback".

The league refused to say whether this was related to its arbitration hearing with Manchester City around its Associated Party Transaction (ATP) rules, which took place earlier in the summer.

What are APTs?
APTs are commercial deals involving a club and companies they have close ties to.

The Premier League has the right to assess the value of such deals to ensure they have not been inflated, which could give clubs more to spend under current financial rules.

What is the APT case?
It had been felt that Manchester City's challenge to the Premier League was that they wanted to scrap Associated Party Transaction rules completely.

But from talking to sources with an understanding of City's motivations, BBC Sport has learned the club's argument was not against what they deem to be proportionate and fair regulation.

In this instance, what they actually argued against were the changes. City argued the initial rules, in place up to 2021, were fine. The club did not believe there had ever been an indication of a need to change those rules, and no proposal to do so had been put forward.

It is also worth bearing in mind that under these rules, all City's partnership deals had been annually reviewed and none were considered to be related party transactions.

So, their conclusion was that the changes - which they believe were rushed anyway considering the complexity of the arguments - came about as a result of club politics.

The rules were changed following a vote in February that was not unanimous.

Last November plans to block loan deals between associated clubs and also wider commercial transactions both fell short of gaining the required two-thirds majority.

This confirmed to City the plans were wrong, and would lead to substantial argument and legal bills on both sides. They felt the new rules would be used to target certain clubs.

They also question that if 14 clubs - or in this instance 12 given two abstained - can effectively change the economics of rival clubs, what would stop them doing so in an even clearer way by, say, centralising commercial contracts, as is the case in Major League Soccer.

This last argument does appear a bit of a stretch, nevertheless, it is what City felt and the argument they made.

So what does it mean?
It is generally accepted removing the amendment to be voted on at the meeting was significant.

But no-one can be clear exactly why, or whether it indicates good news for the Premier League or City.

A league source said that because it was an arbitration hearing they could not say whether there has been a resolution.

A City spokesperson said: "We are not in a position to comment at this time."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8728 on: Yesterday at 10:02:56 pm »
Abu Dhabi have changed football from a challenge of sporting merit, to a challenge of rule breaking and cheating. The game has lost its soul due to these c*nts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8729 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 03:46:31 pm
I don't think anyone really knows. That's just how different people are interpreting things.

Personally if the mail and times are saying one thing, and Tariq is saying another, I know which one I'd normally trust.

Remember that the Times' chief football writer is one of the absolute worst shills going for Abu Dhabi, whose son has worked for them as well. I know it was Matt Lawton, and not Martin Samuel, who wrote this article, but I wouldn't believe a word they say.

On the contrary Tariq Panja has been one of the small handful of mainstream journalists who have had the guts to call City out over the years. I would 100% go with his take on this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8730 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 04:34:21 pm
This is how these dictatorships work. If they dont like the rules then just change them. If you oppose that then they put you in jail. Have a look at the press who wrote stories about the Saudi s. They banned them from covering any future events. Ergo future stories will not be written.

Happened at Wembley on the weekend, few journalists and notably one for the Telegraph, I think, had their accreditation took away just before the fight as they had written articles criticising the Saudis reasons for being in the sport, along with the whole national anthem debacle.

When they dont like something they just silence it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8731 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm

I think everyone else should leave and let Newcastle play City every week, they can match their star studded teams against each other until they are sick of the sight of each others faces.
This is it. Abu Dhabi and Saudi need the PL to leech off and launder their tawdry reputations, but the PL don't need them. If both buggered off no one would notice or care. We'd also go a long way towards getting our game back.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8732 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm »
Watched the Overlap thing last night and an Abu Dhabi FC fan trying to justify why they are worthy champions and it will be bad for the league if they are proven to be the massive cheats that they are.
They just don't get that it's out-and-out cheating that they have done and will continue to do so.

8:50 in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNDvdJeceFE&amp;t=3155s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNDvdJeceFE&amp;t=3155s</a>
