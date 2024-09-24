« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 611749 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8680 on: September 24, 2024, 06:56:16 pm »
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8681 on: Yesterday at 12:24:49 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September 23, 2024, 10:31:19 pm
Zubimendi. ;)

The mountains of Lesser Manchester are lovely this time of year, even more spectacular from January onward
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8682 on: Yesterday at 12:42:15 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 12:24:49 am
The mountains of Lesser Manchester are lovely this time of year, even more spectacular from January onward

I suspect the mountains of cash will be even more appealing to him. :)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8683 on: Yesterday at 06:29:39 am »
Pep saying that "there are some opinions that it may be less than we expected."

It would be the first time I've ever seen something so widely reported as an ACL be something else, but that's Pep and his magic doctors for you.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8684 on: Yesterday at 12:53:46 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 06:29:39 am
Pep saying that "there are some opinions that it may be less than we expected."

It would be the first time I've ever seen something so widely reported as an ACL be something else, but that's Pep and his magic doctors for you.

"Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technologymagic beans."
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 12:55:30 pm »
Be sound when Rodri is back in three weeks with less hair that Walter White
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 01:02:45 pm »
Is that horse placenta still knocking about?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm »
Journos falling over themselves (clickbait, I know) to list possible players that the Abu Dhabi cheats could sign.

Firstly, I'm so fucking glad this has happened in September, almost as far from a transfer window as possible, so they can't just splurge more dirty petrodollars to fix this problem. It'll be January at the earliest before any new signing can join (and most signings take time to adapt to Ped's tactics).

Secondly, why would any self-respecting player, who isn't just a mercenary twat, sign for them to play 4/5 months then be a benchwarmer and League Cup player?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
Journos falling over themselves (clickbait, I know) to list possible players that the Abu Dhabi cheats could sign.

Firstly, I'm so fucking glad this has happened in September, almost as far from a transfer window as possible, so they can't just splurge more dirty petrodollars to fix this problem. It'll be January at the earliest before any new signing can join (and most signings take time to adapt to Ped's tactics).

Secondly, why would any self-respecting player, who isn't just a mercenary twat, sign for them to play 4/5 months then be a benchwarmer and League Cup player?

That's why I despise them, most clubs would just have to suck up losing a player for that period, cheaty will just go and spend X amount on a player to discard them later.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8689 on: Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm
That's why I despise them, most clubs would just have to suck up losing a player for that period, cheaty will just go and spend X amount on a player to discard them later.
Like us when we lost all our centre-backs and a makeshift centre-back in Fabinho.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8690 on: Yesterday at 01:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:49:08 pm
That's why I despise them, most clubs would just have to suck up losing a player for that period, cheaty will just go and spend X amount on a player to discard them later.



Can actually smell a loan deal happening - for a player you'd not expect to be allowed to go on loan and for what seems a very reasonable price.... then the 'parent' club gets a fat sponsorship from an Abu Dhabi state company the following season.

I think steamrollering over rules is part of the DNA of these inbred Gulf dictators.



Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8691 on: Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
Journos falling over themselves (clickbait, I know) to list possible players that the Abu Dhabi cheats could sign.

Firstly, I'm so fucking glad this has happened in September, almost as far from a transfer window as possible, so they can't just splurge more dirty petrodollars to fix this problem. It'll be January at the earliest before any new signing can join (and most signings take time to adapt to Ped's tactics).

Secondly, why would any self-respecting player, who isn't just a mercenary twat, sign for them to play 4/5 months then be a benchwarmer and League Cup player?
Adrien Rabiot will be kicking himself for not having waited a few more weeks before signing for Marseille.

Maybe Man City will recall that £45m midfielder that they loaned out to Ipswich Town.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8692 on: Yesterday at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
Like us when we lost all our centre-backs and a makeshift centre-back in Fabinho.

Exactly, a none cheat club and an actual reality.

They'll sign Guimarães, only £80mil or so.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8693 on: Yesterday at 02:24:28 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 12:42:15 am
I suspect the mountains of cash will be even more appealing to him. :)
OY - I saw that!



:)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8694 on: Yesterday at 03:05:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
Like us when we lost all our centre-backs and a makeshift centre-back in Fabinho.

If we'd only lost Van Dijk, then we'd still probably have challenged for the title. We were top of the league two and a half months after he got injured. Annoys me when rival fans reductively talk about that season as though we went to pieces as soon as we lost one player.

We lost literally every player who could play CB for us for the season, while also losing Thiago and Jota for three months each, and then we started to lose the midfielders who were filling in at CB. Never seen any club deal with that, and it's frankly ridiculous we still finished third.

City lose one (admittedly very important) player for the season and the headlines are practically "pray for Rodri and pray for City". They're even more pathetic than we already realised if they just go an splurge huge money on a player immediately in January as an injury stopgap.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8695 on: Yesterday at 03:38:39 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:05:59 pm
If we'd only lost Van Dijk, then we'd still probably have challenged for the title. We were top of the league two and a half months after he got injured. Annoys me when rival fans reductively talk about that season as though we went to pieces as soon as we lost one player.

We lost literally every player who could play CB for us for the season, while also losing Thiago and Jota for three months each, and then we started to lose the midfielders who were filling in at CB. Never seen any club deal with that, and it's frankly ridiculous we still finished third.

City lose one (admittedly very important) player for the season and the headlines are practically "pray for Rodri and pray for City". They're even more pathetic than we already realised if they just go an splurge huge money on a player immediately in January as an injury stopgap.


And, just remember, this is a club that can afford whatever player it wants and pay them what they want as well, just to fill the gap this season. Only players who want to win trophies honestly (or not live in Manchester) will look elsewhere.


That said, they may find themselves in the conference next season so they may have second thoughts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8696 on: Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:53:24 pm


Can actually smell a loan deal happening - for a player you'd not expect to be allowed to go on loan and for what seems a very reasonable price.... then the 'parent' club gets a fat sponsorship from an Abu Dhabi state company the following season.

I think steamrollering over rules is part of the DNA of these inbred Gulf dictators.





They only care about winning thats there sole purpose silly things like rules dont bother them  ::) they are a blight on our game
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8697 on: Yesterday at 07:21:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on September 23, 2024, 10:31:19 pm
Zubimendi. ;)

They would have to move mountains to get him.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8698 on: Yesterday at 07:24:29 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:21:53 pm
They would have to move mountains to get him.

I know a guy.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8699 on: Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:21:53 pm
They would have to move mountains to get him.

That would be a shamen.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8700 on: Yesterday at 07:35:22 pm »
Maybe they will poach Richard Hughes from us as a way to get Zubimendi to give his word to join them?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8701 on: Yesterday at 10:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:47:41 pm
Journos falling over themselves (clickbait, I know) to list possible players that the Abu Dhabi cheats could sign.

Firstly, I'm so fucking glad this has happened in September, almost as far from a transfer window as possible, so they can't just splurge more dirty petrodollars to fix this problem. It'll be January at the earliest before any new signing can join (and most signings take time to adapt to Ped's tactics).

Secondly, why would any self-respecting player, who isn't just a mercenary twat, sign for them to play 4/5 months then be a benchwarmer and League Cup player?
I think Chelsea have proved that many players will sign for any club, despite their chances of playing being slim, if the right price. A lot of players are happy to be mercenary twats it seems.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8702 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 06:42:18 pm
They only care about winning thats there sole purpose silly things like rules dont bother them  ::) they are a blight on our game
To the modern fans, they will still be excited about all this nonsense, but the older, proper fans who watched them yo-yo up and down the leagues, they must see right through all their shit.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8703 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
To the modern fans, they will still be excited about all this nonsense, but the older, proper fans who watched them yo-yo up and down the leagues, they must see right through all their shit.

I was out in Manchester in June and I met a few City fans. They all made sure they mentioned - often - they were fans since the pre-UAE days like they know the club is guilty and being a new fan is shameful.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8704 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 07:24:49 pm
That would be a shamen.

And the new generation who can prove you can be what you want to be.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 07:35:04 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm
I was out in Manchester in June and I met a few City fans. They all made sure they mentioned - often - they were fans since the pre-UAE days like they know the club is guilty and being a new fan is shameful.

Most pre UAE fans I know trott out the well we had to cheat because it was a closed shop or its our money why shouldnt we be able to spend it. No self awareness at all.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 08:23:10 am »
The article below mentions a meeting today of all PL executives and the assumption is that the arbitration case involving city (not the PL 115 charges one) will be discussed i.e. there could well be a result shared with them. If that is correct, then expect something to leak this week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/premier-league-grapples-with-further-legal-issues-beyond-manchester-city-case
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:23:10 am
The article below mentions a meeting today of all PL executives and the assumption is that the arbitration case involving city (not the PL 115 charges one) will be discussed i.e. there could well be a result shared with them. If that is correct, then expect something to leak this week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/premier-league-grapples-with-further-legal-issues-beyond-manchester-city-case

These fuckers should be number 1 on that agenda. Set the tone and standard of expectations for the subsequent charges.

No room for manoeuvre - clamp right down on them, cheating pricks.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 10:56:30 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:23:10 am
The article below mentions a meeting today of all PL executives and the assumption is that the arbitration case involving city (not the PL 115 charges one) will be discussed i.e. there could well be a result shared with them. If that is correct, then expect something to leak this week.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/sep/25/premier-league-grapples-with-further-legal-issues-beyond-manchester-city-case

As I like to say, naively I suppose, I still hope the bigwigs who are not Man City, all stand up and say words to the effect of: "We expect enormous penalties in the case against our partner club, Man City, should they be found guilty of most of the 130 offenses. If the penalties are not enormous, you can expect a catastrophic legal action from all of us, that will shake the PL forever. To Manchester City: if you did this, you will accept the penalties or we will cast you out of this league by majority vote (motherfuckers!)."

Namaste.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 02:45:46 pm »
MAJOR BREAKING: Manchester City appear to have scored a victory over the Premier League on APTs after a vote to amend rules was pulled at the last-minute from this morning's clubs meeting. Could well indicate City have been successful in their legal challenge (eg: no point amending rules that may soon be changed/removed). Potentially huge development. Story @MailSport shortly.

@MikeKeegan_DM

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13894781/Man-City-legal-challenge-Premier-League-sponsorship-rules.html
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
according to the times 115 have had some success in APT hearing..

https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/premier-league-manchester-city-apt-rules-trial-result-mzc65t0m7

Manchester City appear to have secured a potentially significant victory in their legal battle with the Premier League over the rules designed to limit how much associated parties can pay clubs in sponsorship.

As The Times revealed in June, City launched an unprecedented legal action against the league in a move that has sparked civil war in English footballs top flight.

A two-week private arbitration hearing that started on June 10 was focused on Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, which City argued are unlawful and contrary to the Competition Act 1998.

Introduced in December 2021 in the wake of the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United, the rules were designed to maintain the competitiveness of the Premier League by preventing clubs from inflating commercial deals with companies linked to their owners. The rules dictate that such transactions have to be independently assessed to be of fair market value.

A central pillar of those new rules was a databank to which clubs are required to submit all commercial contracts, which in certain circumstances can be used to validate the value of such deals.

The Times understands the 20 Premier League clubs were due to vote on an amendment to rules specific to the database at the shareholders meeting in central London on Thursday. The clubs were to be asked to vote on restricting access to the databank. The vote would have meant regulatory commissions and arbitration panels could not have given access to individual clubs to use the databank to acquire commercial information about rival clubs.

However, the planned vote on the amendment was removed from the agenda late last night, even though more specific details of what the amendment regarded were not included.

According to sources, the last minute withdrawal is being interpreted as an indication that a City legal team, led by Lord Pannick KC, have certainly enjoyed some success in convincing an independent panel that the rules on sponsorship deals need to be changed.

Further to that, it may also suggest that it was deemed pointless making one amendment if an issue with the databank actually has wider implications for all the rules regarding APTs.

The development comes with the Premier Leagues case against City for 115 alleged breaches of financial rules now in its second week. It remains to be seen how a change to APT rules could impact on the case concerning those alleged breaches, but many of the charges concern Citys sponsorship agreements. That ongoing hearing, which is expected to last ten weeks, could lead to huge fines for the club owners and possibly even relegation for Pep Guardiolas all-conquering side.

As The Times reported in June, City submitted a 165-page legal document challenging the APT rules. The English champions argue that they are the victims of discrimination, describing rules they say have been approved by their rivals to stifle their success on the pitch as a tyranny of the majority.

Clubs feared that, should City be successful, it could enable the richest clubs to value their sponsorship deals without independent assessment, vastly boosting the amount of money they can raise and therefore giving them far greater sums to spend on players.

The Premier League have been approached for comment. A spokesperson for City said: As you know, we are not in a position to comment.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 02:50:24 pm »
Wouldn't surprise me if they have been successful, but perhaps they just postponed or removed the vote because they're still waiting on the judgment which will surely have an impact whether City are successful or not?
