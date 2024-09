So it appears that City want to mount a counter-charge and try to change the focus of the hearing. They have to explain why what they did was not cheating and they will have a very hard time arguing that one.



As for the "we are being discriminated against" nonsense. What they want to do is to allow financial doping of sponsorship deals which is just tantamount to admitting that they cheat. It doesn't matter what route the owner's money props up the team.......it's still cheating. They want to us to swallow the fact that a sponsorship deal should not be based on normal competitive practices; hat is just a way of financial doping. City's owners could transfer money through gifts or whatever to a potential sponsor and then the sponsor uses this money to inflate the sponsorship to a level that they would never have done.



It's incredible that they are coming out with this shit. It's the arrogance of thinking that they are cleverer than anyone else and they should be allowed to cheat indirectly. It doesn't matter if the money travels around the world three times and then gets back into the club....it was paid by the owners through a 3rd party who wouldn't have paid the amount without the "gift" from the owners. This is obviously hard to police as City can make it difficult to trace. The answer to this is that sponsors should not be owned by or have significant control by the clubs owners nor should they receive gifts etc. The very fact that City want to object to this is so obvious......they see it as a way of cheating but they try to pretend it isn't.



The more I think of the arrogance of the club the more it is time to throw the book at them. They do not want to abide by the same rules as other clubs. These rules are there to try to make things fair (yes some established bigger clubs have an advantage but this has been built up over decades by sporting methods). City want to shortcut everything and make sure they have a big advantage.



They basically want to destroy football and competitiveness. Kick the cheats out.