I was out for a run today and on the way home I wanted to hear the score so I turned on TalkBollix.



There was a City fan on who came out with a statement that just astounded me but It summed up their fans.



"Even if we are found guilty of the 115 charges it will be less of a crime to football than the way Arsenal played in that 2nd half". That sounds like it was tongue in cheek but it wasn't. He was angry and he believed what he said.



This to me sums up what is at stake here.



Fans like this have had all the joy and reflected glory due to the cheating and that can never be taken away from them. On the other side, there are fans who should have enjoyed more success only for City to cheat their way to trophies. Sport is about enjoying the limited success when you overcome adversity. It's beating your competitors on a fair basis. Once cheating comes in then it taints everything.......everything.



If City do get punished then the first thing must be to remove the records. That will cause the club and players far more pain than any fines or token punishment. The minimum is removing trophies. Nothing else matters in the short term. In the longer term the punishment must be to penalise them so that they are not competitive for a significant period of time (say 5 years). This punishment will deter them trying to do it again.



No punishment will affect the City fans who believe that the results of cheating justify the cheating. Unfortunately there's little that can be done as they have had their moments of joy. Removing trophies from the record will annoy them but it still doesn't give joy to the fans who should have had it.



Nothing short of "you cheated so we are removing all the trophies in this period from the records, you won't be able to recruit any players for 3 years and you will go down to division 2 and cannot be promoted for 3 years". That's getting close to the level of punishment they need.