Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:10:08 am
I might get slated for saying this, but I would do precisely what Pep is doing right now if I was in his situation. Let's not kid ourselves, He, along with most of their players and staff, are all fully aware that the owners are guilty. They would have known exactly what they were getting into bed with when they signed. Their agents would have warned them and most likely had clauses inserted into their contracts to protect them from any potential fall out. So he's playing it perfectly to be fair. Basically just riding the gravy train for as long as possible, all while pretending that his morals wont let him stay if the bosses are found guilty. It's exactly what I would do if there was that much money on the table. Every fucker would

You're probably right.

He's still a c*nt.

And his "everybody wants us to disappear" bit is perhaps his most insufferable shite yet.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 12:26:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:44:08 am
You're probably right.

He's still a c*nt.

And his "everybody wants us to disappear" bit is perhaps his most insufferable shite yet.

Yet the first truth I've heard from him for some time :D

Stain of a club, much rather Sunderland, West Brom etc. got their seat in the league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on September 20, 2024, 07:16:31 pm
I would be genuinely gobsmacked if they got anything significant. I'm expecting a fine and like a 20 point deduction, and I feel like I'm being optimistic with the latter.

They could easily find a loophole that means that all charges get thrown out

I'll be flabbergasted if they get a points deduction. In a properly run sporting organisation they'd be thrown out of all football in England and never let back in but they've too much money, influence and power to get anything more than a fine. Folk need to make peace with that and decide if they want to keep pouring their hard earned money, time and love into something that is basically the WWE with a ball now.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 12:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 12:26:28 pm
Yet the first truth I've heard from him for some time :D

Stain of a club, much rather Sunderland, West Brom etc. got their seat in the league.

Indeed  :D
Unfortunately he's saying it while playing his sad little "we're the victims" violin.

Let's all spare a thought for the performance-enhancing-drugs-taking, referee-bribing, financial-doping, rule-breaking, dictator-shilling bellend.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 12:41:37 pm
Indeed  :D
Unfortunately he's saying it while playing his sad little "we're the victims" violin.

Let's all spare a thought for the performance-enhancing-drugs-taking, referee-bribing, financial-doping, rule-breaking, dictator-shilling bellend.

Yes their owners and himself are a perfect fit for each other when you take a look at past histories,narcissistic arseholes all of them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 05:23:56 pm »
For all their state sponsored cheating they are completely dependent on a single midfielder to play well. Frauds.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 05:23:56 pm
For all their state sponsored cheating they are completely dependent on a single midfielder to play well. Frauds.

Also dependant on the funds of the UAE to pay the £5000 an hour lawyers to get them off on a technicality too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 05:38:34 pm »
He's a very weird bloke. That reaction to the Arsenal goal was absolutely ridiculous
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 07:57:36 pm »
Hope Rodris injury isnt an ACL. Yes, it might help us if it were, but theres no joy in seeing great players get serious injuries.

Especially given that hes campaigned about the insane number of games he has to play.  Likely the result of it today.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8529 on: Yesterday at 08:02:27 pm »
It certainly looked like a serious knee injury. Hope hes not out for too many seasons.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8530 on: Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm »
I was out for a run today and on the way home I wanted to hear the score so I turned on TalkBollix.

There was a City fan on who came out with a statement that just astounded me but It summed up their fans.

"Even if we are found guilty of the 115 charges it will be less of a crime to football than the way Arsenal played in that 2nd half". That sounds like it was tongue in cheek but it wasn't. He was angry and he believed what he said.

This to me sums up what is at stake here.

Fans like this have had all the joy and reflected glory due to the cheating and that can never be taken away from them. On the other side, there are fans who should have enjoyed more success only for City to cheat their way to trophies. Sport is about enjoying the limited success when you overcome adversity. It's beating your competitors on a fair basis. Once cheating comes in then it taints everything.......everything.

If City do get punished then the first thing must be to remove the records. That will cause the club and players far more pain than any fines or token punishment. The minimum is removing trophies. Nothing else matters in the short term. In the longer term the punishment must be to penalise them so that they are not competitive for a significant period of time (say 5 years). This punishment will deter them trying to do it again.

No punishment will affect the City fans who believe that the results of cheating justify the cheating. Unfortunately there's little that can be done as they have had their moments of joy. Removing trophies from the record will annoy them but it still doesn't give joy to the fans who should have had it.

Nothing short of "you cheated so we are removing all the trophies in this period from the records, you won't be able to recruit any players for 3 years and you will go down to division 2 and cannot be promoted for 3 years". That's getting close to the level of punishment they need.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8531 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm »
Sadly some of the apologising for Abu Dhabi has been successful. I mean even on here some people seem to believe that the cheating off the field has not benefited them on the field, which is totally nuts. The whole plan from the start was to cheat their way to success. You cannot separate their off field behaviour from how it's benefited them on the pitch. Without the cheating off the field, they wouldn't get the manager, the players, the "so-called sponsors." The whole plan right from the start was to cheat their way to titles, their owner even boasts about using lawyers rather than obeying the rules. So, how can anyone make the claim their off field cheating is somehow separate to what they do on the field?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8532 on: Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm »
What a pathetic set of "fans" this lot have. 2nd half against 10 men at 1-2 and the entire stadium is basically silent for the entire half. Embarrassing.

I suppose this is what you get when they're just bored to death at home expecting to win every game at a canter.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8533 on: Yesterday at 08:41:11 pm »
I really wanted Arsenal to win, be two points ahead of us just before the end of the season, then City get kicked out the league and have all their results voided, Arsenal lose their three points and we win the league. But too many ifs there so I'll settle for a draw.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8534 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 pm »
Walker was moaning that the referee didn't allow him time to get back into position for the Arsenal first goal but looking at it again he had more than enough time to get back. He trotted back slowly instead of running back so it was his own fault and not the referee's fault.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8535 on: Yesterday at 10:52:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Sadly some of the apologising for Abu Dhabi has been successful. I mean even on here some people seem to believe that the cheating off the field has not benefited them on the field, which is totally nuts. The whole plan from the start was to cheat their way to success. You cannot separate their off field behaviour from how it's benefited them on the pitch. Without the cheating off the field, they wouldn't get the manager, the players, the "so-called sponsors." The whole plan right from the start was to cheat their way to titles, their owner even boasts about using lawyers rather than obeying the rules. So, how can anyone make the claim their off field cheating is somehow separate to what they do on the field?



It's pretty simple really. The cheating financially was so they could buy players that they wouldn't be allowed to if they hadn't cheated. They were not cheating in order to avoid tax or get more money as they didn't need it. The cheating was so they could win trophies and to do this they had to cheat their way round the rules.

It's a common argument from their fans and apologists that they could afford to spend the money and it is unfair to stop them. They love to ignore the fact that there are rules and whether they like it or not the clubs have to abide. The "great" thing about cheating is that the other teams don't and therefore City got an advantage.

They need a really severe punishment as they seem to believe that they can do whatever they want and anyone who opposes them is wrong.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8536 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
I read the other day that they struggled to get the KDB deal over the line trying to get an agreement sorted just days after season ended, they were lowballing Wolfsburg that Summer and then offering them players plus cash, they ended up getting a cash injection from a Sponsor and buying him outright and smashing the Bundesliga record for a player sold.

Hopefully that cash injection is being mentioned in the trial.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8537 on: Yesterday at 11:40:30 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm
What a pathetic set of "fans" this lot have. 2nd half against 10 men at 1-2 and the entire stadium is basically silent for the entire half. Embarrassing.

I suppose this is what you get when they're just bored to death at home expecting to win every game at a canter.

Thankfully they are expanding the ground, so the Sheikh can buy up more empty seats
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 12:57:12 am »
Any news on Rodri?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 01:02:18 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
Sadly some of the apologising for Abu Dhabi has been successful. I mean even on here some people seem to believe that the cheating off the field has not benefited them on the field, which is totally nuts. The whole plan from the start was to cheat their way to success. You cannot separate their off field behaviour from how it's benefited them on the pitch. Without the cheating off the field, they wouldn't get the manager, the players, the "so-called sponsors." The whole plan right from the start was to cheat their way to titles, their owner even boasts about using lawyers rather than obeying the rules. So, how can anyone make the claim their off field cheating is somehow separate to what they do on the field?



Its mad if anyone thinks like that they have cheated the system and the game these where a bang average side before they bought them more chance of them being in the bottom half of the league with no real chance of doing anything and then low and behold within a few years there winning leagues and cups anyone who doesn't think it all goes hand in hand must be a bit dim
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 08:10:17 am »
Firstly, it's hilarious listening to Stones complaining about Arsenal using the dark arts. Pep literally invented the tactical foul.

Also, Haaland should be suspended for throwing the ball at Gabriel's head.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 08:11:52 am »
Bernardo Silva to
@fredcaldeira
: Liverpool have already won PL title and Arsenal havent.

Liverpool have won a CL and Arsenal havent. This is why the rivalrly has been different.

Also, let me add that Liverpool always face us with clear intention of winning the game.

This twat is a fan of ours, isn't he?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 08:17:07 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:11:52 am
Bernardo Silva to
@fredcaldeira
: Liverpool have already won PL title and Arsenal havent.

Liverpool have won a CL and Arsenal havent. This is why the rivalrly has been different.

Also, let me add that Liverpool always face us with clear intention of winning the game.

This twat is a fan of ours, isn't he?

More like he's just a complete twat to every team City can't easily seat aside. In this case he's just using us to needle Arsenal. Even though he's right - we are the only team that's ever really taken it to them. Even last season we battered them and should've won.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 08:18:32 am »
The crying from City this morning is hilarious.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 08:20:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:18:32 am
The crying from City this morning is hilarious.

Its funny all round really. Arsenal have become the kind of side they always used to cry about playing in the Wenger years.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 08:25:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:17 am
Firstly, it's hilarious listening to Stones complaining about Arsenal using the dark arts. Pep literally invented the tactical foul.

Also, Haaland should be suspended for throwing the ball at Gabriel's head.

I just sat there listening to the fool, thinking he can't be serious. 😂
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 08:37:11 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:11:52 am
Bernardo Silva to
@fredcaldeira
: Liverpool have already won PL title and Arsenal havent.

Liverpool have won a CL and Arsenal havent. This is why the rivalrly has been different.

Also, let me add that Liverpool always face us with clear intention of winning the game.

This twat is a fan of ours, isn't he?

Arsenal actually have 3 PL titles.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 08:43:22 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:57:12 am
Any news on Rodri?

Yeah. He's still a bellend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 08:44:59 am »
Its nothing new. George Graham's Arsenal would park the bus, move the posts and basically bore the opposing teams into a draw. You cant blame arsenal for holding when down to 10.

Didnt Arteta play for Everton too?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 08:47:06 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:44:59 am
Its nothing new. George Graham's Arsenal would park the bus, move the posts and basically bore the opposing teams into a draw. You cant blame arsenal for holding when down to 10.

They also do it when they have 11 on the pitch.

The number of times Raya slowly falls to the ground and then holds the ball for dear life is embarrassing.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 08:48:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:17 am
Firstly, it's hilarious listening to Stones complaining about Arsenal using the dark arts. Pep literally invented the tactical foul.

Also, Haaland should be suspended for throwing the ball at Gabriel's head.

Haaland wont get a suspension for that but its insane how he avoided a booking all match.
