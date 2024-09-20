Sadly some of the apologising for Abu Dhabi has been successful. I mean even on here some people seem to believe that the cheating off the field has not benefited them on the field, which is totally nuts. The whole plan from the start was to cheat their way to success. You cannot separate their off field behaviour from how it's benefited them on the pitch. Without the cheating off the field, they wouldn't get the manager, the players, the "so-called sponsors." The whole plan right from the start was to cheat their way to titles, their owner even boasts about using lawyers rather than obeying the rules. So, how can anyone make the claim their off field cheating is somehow separate to what they do on the field?