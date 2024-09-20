« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 600402 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 10:10:08 am
I might get slated for saying this, but I would do precisely what Pep is doing right now if I was in his situation. Let's not kid ourselves, He, along with most of their players and staff, are all fully aware that the owners are guilty. They would have known exactly what they were getting into bed with when they signed. Their agents would have warned them and most likely had clauses inserted into their contracts to protect them from any potential fall out. So he's playing it perfectly to be fair. Basically just riding the gravy train for as long as possible, all while pretending that his morals wont let him stay if the bosses are found guilty. It's exactly what I would do if there was that much money on the table. Every fucker would

You're probably right.

He's still a c*nt.

And his "everybody wants us to disappear" bit is perhaps his most insufferable shite yet.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 12:26:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:44:08 am
You're probably right.

He's still a c*nt.

And his "everybody wants us to disappear" bit is perhaps his most insufferable shite yet.

Yet the first truth I've heard from him for some time :D

Stain of a club, much rather Sunderland, West Brom etc. got their seat in the league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on September 20, 2024, 07:16:31 pm
I would be genuinely gobsmacked if they got anything significant. I'm expecting a fine and like a 20 point deduction, and I feel like I'm being optimistic with the latter.

They could easily find a loophole that means that all charges get thrown out

I'll be flabbergasted if they get a points deduction. In a properly run sporting organisation they'd be thrown out of all football in England and never let back in but they've too much money, influence and power to get anything more than a fine. Folk need to make peace with that and decide if they want to keep pouring their hard earned money, time and love into something that is basically the WWE with a ball now.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 12:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:26:28 pm
Yet the first truth I've heard from him for some time :D

Stain of a club, much rather Sunderland, West Brom etc. got their seat in the league.

Indeed  :D
Unfortunately he's saying it while playing his sad little "we're the victims" violin.

Let's all spare a thought for the performance-enhancing-drugs-taking, referee-bribing, financial-doping, rule-breaking, dictator-shilling bellend.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:41:37 pm
Indeed  :D
Unfortunately he's saying it while playing his sad little "we're the victims" violin.

Let's all spare a thought for the performance-enhancing-drugs-taking, referee-bribing, financial-doping, rule-breaking, dictator-shilling bellend.

Yes their owners and himself are a perfect fit for each other when you take a look at past histories,narcissistic arseholes all of them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 05:23:56 pm »
For all their state sponsored cheating they are completely dependent on a single midfielder to play well. Frauds.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 05:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 05:23:56 pm
For all their state sponsored cheating they are completely dependent on a single midfielder to play well. Frauds.

Also dependant on the funds of the UAE to pay the £5000 an hour lawyers to get them off on a technicality too.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 05:38:34 pm »
He's a very weird bloke. That reaction to the Arsenal goal was absolutely ridiculous
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 07:57:36 pm »
Hope Rodris injury isnt an ACL. Yes, it might help us if it were, but theres no joy in seeing great players get serious injuries.

Especially given that hes campaigned about the insane number of games he has to play.  Likely the result of it today.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm »
It certainly looked like a serious knee injury. Hope hes not out for too many seasons.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 08:21:15 pm »
I was out for a run today and on the way home I wanted to hear the score so I turned on TalkBollix.

There was a City fan on who came out with a statement that just astounded me but It summed up their fans.

"Even if we are found guilty of the 115 charges it will be less of a crime to football than the way Arsenal played in that 2nd half". That sounds like it was tongue in cheek but it wasn't. He was angry and he believed what he said.

This to me sums up what is at stake here.

Fans like this have had all the joy and reflected glory due to the cheating and that can never be taken away from them. On the other side, there are fans who should have enjoyed more success only for City to cheat their way to trophies. Sport is about enjoying the limited success when you overcome adversity. It's beating your competitors on a fair basis. Once cheating comes in then it taints everything.......everything.

If City do get punished then the first thing must be to remove the records. That will cause the club and players far more pain than any fines or token punishment. The minimum is removing trophies. Nothing else matters in the short term. In the longer term the punishment must be to penalise them so that they are not competitive for a significant period of time (say 5 years). This punishment will deter them trying to do it again.

No punishment will affect the City fans who believe that the results of cheating justify the cheating. Unfortunately there's little that can be done as they have had their moments of joy. Removing trophies from the record will annoy them but it still doesn't give joy to the fans who should have had it.

Nothing short of "you cheated so we are removing all the trophies in this period from the records, you won't be able to recruit any players for 3 years and you will go down to division 2 and cannot be promoted for 3 years". That's getting close to the level of punishment they need.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 08:28:56 pm »
Sadly some of the apologising for Abu Dhabi has been successful. I mean even on here some people seem to believe that the cheating off the field has not benefited them on the field, which is totally nuts. The whole plan from the start was to cheat their way to success. You cannot separate their off field behaviour from how it's benefited them on the pitch. Without the cheating off the field, they wouldn't get the manager, the players, the "so-called sponsors." The whole plan right from the start was to cheat their way to titles, their owner even boasts about using lawyers rather than obeying the rules. So, how can anyone make the claim their off field cheating is somehow separate to what they do on the field?

