« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 597357 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,188
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8480 on: September 18, 2024, 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on September 18, 2024, 07:01:27 pm
Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?

None of whom are owned by states who buy billions worth of arms from us, are mates with our royals and supply our gas and oil.
Premier league brand means fuck all to the government, they'd rather make a law stopping us doing just that before they upset the arab regimes.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8481 on: September 18, 2024, 08:50:58 pm »
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,943
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8482 on: September 18, 2024, 08:53:11 pm »
Nobody is arsed unless it's anybody but Liverpool being cock blocked from trophies.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8483 on: September 18, 2024, 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on September 18, 2024, 08:50:58 pm
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.

I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Logged

Offline markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8484 on: September 18, 2024, 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on September 18, 2024, 07:01:27 pm
Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?

Not sure the hierarchy at any of these clubs would want to sacrifice guaranteed premier league and Tv deal money to make a tantrum stance like that.  These are slick, bottom line obsessed, business men, not vengeful fans, wanting retribution for titles we should have won 5+ ys ago, like many of us
 
 Some in the LFC management might not  actually want City to be relegated, if that could potentially diminish the next TV deal.  Internationally city are probably the 4th or 5th biggest english club and are the fastest growing english fanbase overseas.  A penalty that would require them to have open book financial accounting and would require sign off from the premier league before they could arrange sponsorship deal/ contracts etc could be presented as a win/win, where the premier league's reputation is largely intact and doomsday scenario's regarding newc or city spending like crazy going forward, can be avoided.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8485 on: September 18, 2024, 09:14:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on September 18, 2024, 08:53:34 pm
I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Liverpool not winning trophies? United fans are thrilled.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8486 on: September 18, 2024, 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on September 18, 2024, 08:53:34 pm
I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Know a few United fans. Sort of indirect City fans these days. Until those glory glory days return of course.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,416
  • Meh sd f
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8487 on: September 18, 2024, 10:28:29 pm »
They should get another charge for the kit they used tonight
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8488 on: September 18, 2024, 10:49:04 pm »
Relegate them, strip them of the titles (make them void seasons) then force them to sell as the owners are now deemed unfit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8489 on: September 18, 2024, 11:06:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on September 18, 2024, 10:28:29 pm
They should get another charge for the kit they used tonight
that was abysmal.  an 8 year old girl wouldn't want to be seen in it.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,369
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8490 on: September 19, 2024, 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: vblfc on September 18, 2024, 08:50:58 pm
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.

yep, which shows how stupid extreme tribalism is.

Man City have caused harm to every other team theyve been in competition with. Everton for instance was finishing stronger in the league in the years prior to Abu Dhbai buying them.   Yet as we know, the blueshite more than any fanbase has been firmly wedged up Citys backend for years now for one reason alone.

And every team whos been mssing out on Europe, plus missing out on prize money from league positions, and a knock on effect on relagations too, should be absolutely incensed by what Man City have been doing for years and how long they have been getting away with it - and with the PL for turning a blind eye to it for so long. Yet you barely here a peep out of anyone. Its utterly frustrating and mindboggling.
Logged

Offline lucabrasi

  • sleepswiththefishes
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8491 on: September 19, 2024, 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: vblfc on September 18, 2024, 10:19:14 pm
Know a few United fans. Sort of indirect City fans these days. Until those glory glory days return of course.
A lot of if not most united fans have been rooting for City for years. Remember, Citys titles mean nothing according to them. In reality its all about us not winning under Klopp. Meanwhile City has made united into their biatches in their own city.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,695
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8492 on: September 19, 2024, 04:28:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 18, 2024, 10:49:04 pm
Relegate them, strip them of the titles (make them void seasons) then force them to sell as the owners are now deemed unfit.


 Thats what should happen, but we know it won't.
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8493 on: September 19, 2024, 01:38:00 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/19/man-city-could-be-expelled-from-all-competitions/

Quote

Man City could be expelled from all competitions, not just the Premier League
Rules governing the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Club World Cup suggest that City could be banned there too

Ben Rumsby
19 September 2024 11:54am

Manchester City are in danger of being thrown out of more than just the Premier League if they are found guilty of serious breaches of its financial rules.

It can be revealed that City would be at risk of being expelled from both the FA Cup and League Cup, and there is no certainty they would be able to continue to play in the Champions League or at the Club World Cup either.

As disclosed by Telegraph Sport at the start of the so-called Trial of the century into what are anywhere between 115 and 130 charges against City, their Premier League rivals do not believe a one-off points deduction would be sufficient punishment if they are found guilty of the vast majority of offences they stand accused of committing.

Expulsion from the worlds richest league would satisfy those calling for a harsher sanction but would also risk throwing English football into chaos and could lead to its four-time defending champions continuing to play in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League.

However, the rules of the two domestic cup competitions do raise the prospect of Citys exile from the game being extended beyond the Premier League.

Clause 31 of the FA Cup rules, for example, states: Where a club has been admitted to participate in the competition but is then removed from the league in which it competes (or its league fixtures are suspended), the Professional Game Board [PGB] may remove the club from the competition.

The PGB is made up of representatives of the Premier League and English Football League.

The EFL Cup rules, meanwhile, define participating clubs as each member from time to time of the league and each member from time to time of the Premier League.

Rules governing the Champions League appear to be more complex, with teams requiring a Uefa club licence to play in European competitions.

Uefa, the FA and the Premier League all have roles in the administration of such licences and Telegraph Sport has been unable to ascertain whether expulsion from a domestic league could be grounds for withdrawal.

Similarly, detailed regulations governing Fifas expanded Club World Cup that begins this summer  for which City qualified after winning the Champions League last year  do not appear to be publicly available.

However, if City are expelled from all domestic football, it could make it very difficult for them to continue to play in the Champions League and Club World Cup given the long gaps they would face between competitive fixtures.

The prospect of them winning those competitions at the end of a season in which they are thrown out of the Premier League and potentially other competitions would also rankle with rival clubs and supporters.

City have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing before and after they were charged by the Premier League and say that they have a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence to support their position and look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.

Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8494 on: September 19, 2024, 03:11:06 pm »
People with an irrefutable body of evidence do not try every means possible to delay a trial.

They should be obliterated into non-existence. Nothing less would be suitable punishment for them.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,401
  • BoRac
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8495 on: September 19, 2024, 03:35:00 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on September 19, 2024, 01:38:00 pm
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/19/man-city-could-be-expelled-from-all-competitions/


If they're expelled from the Club World Cup, would that mean we'd have to go instead? Having second thoughts about the whole thing now ... :)
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,311
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8496 on: September 19, 2024, 03:55:18 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on September 19, 2024, 03:35:00 pm
If they're expelled from the Club World Cup, would that mean we'd have to go instead? Having second thoughts about the whole thing now ... :)
hahaha
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8497 on: Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm »
Is this hearing behind closed doors? How come we don't hear any of the arguments being presented by either side after a week?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8498 on: Yesterday at 01:19:47 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Is this hearing behind closed doors? How come we don't hear any of the arguments being presented by either side after a week?
100% in private.  we won't hear a single thing - ever - until it's findings are released.  and even then, leaks will likely be the only true insight.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8499 on: Yesterday at 01:47:35 pm »
I'm sure the timing is "coincidence" but I've seen two back room staff leave in the last few months - Barry-Murphy (U23's coach), Brandon Ashton (kitman) left on the day of the trial.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,943
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8500 on: Yesterday at 02:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:47:35 pm
I'm sure the timing is "coincidence" but I've seen two back room staff leave in the last few months - Barry-Murphy (U23's coach), Brandon Ashton (kitman) left on the day of the trial.
I wonder if the bald fraud will leave like he said he would if they are found guilty of cheating?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,494
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8501 on: Yesterday at 02:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:01:41 pm
I wonder if the bald fraud will leave like he said he would if they are found guilty of cheating?


Is this the last year of his current contract?

He's doing well not to burn-out by now (maybe he's got some PEDs to help with that)

We call him the 'bald fraud' and he's deffo a chequebook manager - but he's moulded then into an annoyingly effective and consistent team. Replacing any manager comes with serious risks. Hopefully, these cheating scumbags make a few wrong selections when they have to replace.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8502 on: Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 01:18:24 pm
Is this hearing behind closed doors? How come we don't hear any of the arguments being presented by either side after a week?
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:19:47 pm
100% in private.  we won't hear a single thing - ever - until it's findings are released.  and even then, leaks will likely be the only true insight.

just found this - on the Echo

Despite a 19-month delay, proceedings finally commenced in London recently. While the highly confidential location was inadvertently disclosed, resulting in pictures of lawyers including David Pannick, who is rumoured to be earning £5,000 per hour, surfacing in the press, fans looking for insight into the hearing's progress might find themselves short-changed, reports the Manchester Evening News.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, in conversation with Football Insider, explained exactly how the case will work: "The secret location was leaked, there were photographs of the lawyers going in and the lead lawyer, David Pannick, is reportedly on £5,000 per-hour. But we're not going to be hearing much. They have been very clear about that.

"The chairman of the commission will only disclose things he wants to be disclosed, and there'll be no further reporting. Of course in football, we're all looking for leaks and, if there are no leaks, then people would be making up leaks, so we're going to have to be very careful with the information coming out."

Amid reports this week indicating that several Premier League clubs are disgruntled by the proposed 'secrecy' surrounding the charges and hearing, Wyness expressed his agreement with the sentiment that justice should not only be done but also be seen to be done. He advocates for journalistic presence, saying: "I do believe it should be transparent, because it would add to the penalty. If a club realised it would be dragged through the mud publicly, that might be another way to stop the behaviour we're trying to fight against.

"It will bore people for the next two months. The detail and minutiae will be incredible and very boring, but there will be bombshell moments.

"I've been around these proceedings a couple of times, and they are very boring - it's not great TV. However, I do believe that if we're to enforce rules, then justice needs to be seen to be done.

"There's some value in having some reporters there and giving us an update on proceedings each day. That would be helpful and important."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-handed-ffp-charges-29978061
Logged

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8503 on: Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm »
I would be genuinely gobsmacked if they got anything significant. I'm expecting a fine and like a 20 point deduction, and I feel like I'm being optimistic with the latter.

They could easily find a loophole that means that all charges get thrown out
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8504 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Yesterday at 07:16:31 pm
They could easily find a loophole that means that all charges get thrown out

Im going to risk sounding like a stuck record but

This is exactly what theyve been trying to do for the past six years - its the main reason it has taken so long for the hearing to start. And they have FAILED with every attempt.

I can understand peoples natural inclination to pessimism but you need to educate yourselves on the facts that are out there.
Logged

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8505 on: Today at 01:13:12 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on September 18, 2024, 08:31:35 pm
None of whom are owned by states who buy billions worth of arms from us, are mates with our royals and supply our gas and oil.
Premier league brand means fuck all to the government, they'd rather make a law stopping us doing just that before they upset the arab regimes.
Well if suitable punishments are not carried out then the brand will become totally worthless as Newcastle drive a herd of horses and a procession of carts through the Premier League rules.
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8506 on: Today at 01:15:00 am »

https://www.theguardian.com/footbal...e-poses-perilous-threat-to-the-premier-league
Arsenal clash is part Super Sunday but more importantly Tribunal Day Seven and the stakes could scarcely be higher

Dance while the world burns. You have to hand it to English football. It is above all endlessly adaptable. Everything is content. Never stop selling. Even if the thing youre selling may just turn out to be the ground beneath your own feet.

The days leading up to any big soaraway Super Sunday showdown tend to bring an avalanche of messages from gambling companies describing their latest match-day lures. With Arsenal due at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon the gambling emails have once again flowed like wine, albeit with a topical twist this time. As of Wednesday (also known as
Tribunal Day Three) you can access a range of bets tailored breathlessly to Citys financial charges, as though this is all actually just another football match, including HOT MARKETS on deductions, fines and even relegation (a miserly 6-1: these people really do know their wishful-thinking demographic).

There is at least a bracing degree of honesty in all this. For the broadcasters it is a trickier subject. How to deal with this thing, in the week when it finally became a thing, one that undermines so many other things, not least your own relentlessly upbeat entertainment product?

Come Sunday afternoon the chat around the lighted plinth will be about bottling or not bottling, about whether Arsenal were too pleased with the robotically cautious 0-0 in this fixture last season. It will be about how the leagues best defence deals with Erling Haaland, who has scored 8.5% of all Premier League goals this season, and who also has 82% of Citys tally, which may just, as the Inter game in midweek suggested, be a possible weak spot.

This is clearly a good thing for everyone concerned, not least the unsuspecting teatime TV audience. The profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) procedure is opaque, tedious and unresolved. Nobody comes to sport for this. Cant we all just enjoy the frowning men in puffy gilets analysing the second‑phase mid-block counterpress?

The difference now is that as of Monday morning this thing is finally in the building, walking the halls, rattling the door handles, whispering through the keyholes. A Sunday afternoon meeting with the team City beat to the league title by the finest of margins four months ago, while also being accused of overreaching the finest of margins, provides its own unavoidable note of irony.

Above all it is a reminder that this remains a hugely perilous point in the history of a league formed out of legal squabbles, chicanery and greed a third of a century ago. Zoom out a little and Citys charges are arguably the greatest existential threat to the Premier League since its inception.

At which point it is probably a good moment to take a look at where we are with this thing. Perhaps the most notable aspect right now is the sense of two entirely opposing views on how it may play out.

City have understandably drawn down the shutters on this topic. But the club is by all accounts hugely confident of being vindicated. There is talk of irrefutable evidence proving Citys innocence, a phrase used so often you wonder whether someone in the comms team doesnt know what irrefutable actually means, which is unarguable, open-and-shut, beyond question, and not simply slick, aggressive and produced by an £8,000-an-hour kings counsel.

One suggestion is City are supremely confident in their own resources, the bewigged legal super-group at their disposal and a track record in making these things go away.

Another theory is the club have been advised certain key notes of evidence in the public domain  and disputed by City  will turn out to be inadmissible. This would certainly explain that confidence. Because the leaked evidence, taken at face value, is undeniably compelling.

The charges themselves fall into five basic categories.
- Inflated sponsorship income offered by organisations linked to the clubs state ownership.
- Issues, including image rights, that relate to player and manager remuneration. - Failure to meet Uefas financial fair play regulations.
- Breaches of PSR.
- And what are essentially allegations of bad faith, a failure to supply accurate information on time or to help progress the investigation.

The evidence out there  which City dispute  is most compelling on the key front of sponsor income. Der Spiegels 2018 investigation, supported by leaked documents from the Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto  and again disputed by City  suggested club officials solicited top-ups from state-owned entities in Abu Dhabi to avoid openly breaking the rules.

Uefas financial rules have always been the enemy of ambition for Citys owners. We will need to fight this, Ferran Soriano, Citys chief executive, allegedly writes of FFP in one leaked memo, and do it in a way that is not visible. There is alleged talk of creative solutions to get around the rules and the launch of Project Longbow, a nod, apparently, to Agincourt and Uefas Gallic bogeyman, Michel Platini.

The alleged narrative behind all this detail is that Citys sponsors were not in fact real commercial parties but compliant bodies covertly routing money from the ownership. An internal email sent by the club executive Simon Pearce in April 2010  which City dispute the validity of  talks of making up a shortfall in income via alternative sources provided by His Highness. One document section carries the heading: Supplement to Abu Dhabi partnership deals. Asked about changing the date of payment for some Abu Dhabi‑centred sponsorship deals, Pearce replies: Of course, we can do what we want. City dispute the truth and relevance of all this.

There will, of course, be those who say this is all beside the point, that the rules should not exist in the first place, that they run contrary to the idea of a free market. This is an argument that works only if you have little understanding of what a market actually is. State subsidies, inflated value, Neymar being sold for 220m to the state of Qatar, a politically motivated ownership pumping in excess funds to serve its propaganda purposes. None of these things suggest a functioning free market. This is the opposite of that: state intervention, a market distortion, the command economy.

The real point is that while this may seem obscure, historical and procedural  accounting irregularities: spare me  it is utterly key to what happens on the pitch, and central to everything City have built. This is a success that can be plotted almost exactly against the flow of money out.

Over the period the main charges relate to, 2009-18, Citys net spend on transfers  according to Transfermarkt  was about £900m, almost £400m more than Manchester United in second place, and five times as much as Liverpool and Arsenal. From 2016-18 they massively outspent every other team, the key period in building the current Pep supremacy, laying the foundations for five league titles in the past six seasons, for the team that will face Arsenal on Sunday. Nothing wrong with that, of course. This is all energy, all ambition. But the rules are also there for a reason, and even the tiniest of margins either way, a few spare millions, can make a massive difference to success on the pitch.

By the time Citys seminal, dynasty-building title arrived in May 2012, leaked internal calculations  which City dispute  suggest that £127.5m had been pumped in as supplements to their Abu Dhabi partnership deals. Which would certainly go a long way towards buying Sergio Agüero, Mario Balotelli and Yaya Touré, architects of that defining moment.

More recently, Guardiolas team have won the league on the final day or by a point three times while, it is alleged and denied, enjoying the benefits of breaking rules their immediate opponents obeyed. European leagues have been depleted, talent and expertise lured away. Signing Kevin De Bruyne involved digging out an extra £25m, forcing Wolfsburg to sell, stretching the margins in your direction. This is exactly what Newcastle, for example, are not being allowed to do right now. If rules have been broken it not only depletes the spectacle, it undermines the basic notion of what sport is. On this basis it isnt hard to see the argument for stripping City of titles if they are found guilty. Otherwise, why do the rules even exist?

The fact remains City have yet to suffer significant punishment on any front. In the more recent Uefa case, key elements of evidence were found to be time-barred. Deals have been made with no less a figure of unquestioned rectitude than Gianni Infantino, Uefas general secretary at the time. The problem facing City, and indeed the Premier League, is that their current accusers are not Uefa but a collective of other clubs with their own competing desires for success, glory and profit.

With that in mind it is still hard to see any outcome that genuinely benefits the Premier League. Three things can happen from this point.

First, City are found guilty and punished to a significant degree. This would represent a potential disaster for the Premier League, which would find its entire recent history discredited, its broadcast rights undermined and integrity open to question. It would also leave a champion club, the richest in the world, in a state of open, vengeful warfare with their own co-members. Hello? Is that the Super League? Yeah. Are we still on?

The second outcome is City are found to be innocent. No matter how legitimate or how transparent, this would also be disastrous for the Premier League, hobbled with ruinous legal fees, sucked into internal unhappiness, menaced by conspiracy theories on all sides.

How does the league survive either of these verdicts intact? There are already splits and schisms. For the first time there are suggestions out there of other ways to organise elite club football. How strong does that union really feel, in a league where the generational champions are at war with their own governing body?

The third, and by far most likely, outcome is a qualified compromise, acceptance of some things, dismissal of others, and punishment that allows everyone involved to live with the outcome. The panel is, of course, entirely independent and concerned only with the truth. On the other hand, football, for all its self-importance, remains a very small player. Manchester City are an arm of an influential nation state with whom the UK did £25bn of trade in the previous financial year. What would be the most normal outcome here? Justice in a vacuum? Another defeat for commerce and money in the face of pure sporting principles? Which world, exactly, are we living in? In the current one the fudge looks a very decent bet.
Logged

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8507 on: Today at 01:19:10 am »
Quote from: markmywords on September 18, 2024, 09:11:20 pm
Not sure the hierarchy at any of these clubs would want to sacrifice guaranteed premier league and Tv deal money to make a tantrum stance like that.  These are slick, bottom line obsessed, business men, not vengeful fans, wanting retribution for titles we should have won 5+ ys ago, like many of us
 
 Some in the LFC management might not  actually want City to be relegated, if that could potentially diminish the next TV deal.  Internationally city are probably the 4th or 5th biggest english club and are the fastest growing english fanbase overseas.  A penalty that would require them to have open book financial accounting and would require sign off from the premier league before they could arrange sponsorship deal/ contracts etc could be presented as a win/win, where the premier league's reputation is largely intact and doomsday scenario's regarding newc or city spending like crazy going forward, can be avoided.
The agenda of the ESL came up previously and was shot down by the supporters. If Cheaty get away with it then we may see that discontent from fans disappearing and the super league idea gaining traction. Premier League will hopefully want to avoid this scenario by administering a suitable punishment involving relegation, ongoing points deduction and transfer ban?
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 