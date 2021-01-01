« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Offline lobsterboy

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,182
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?

None of whom are owned by states who buy billions worth of arms from us, are mates with our royals and supply our gas and oil.
Premier league brand means fuck all to the government, they'd rather make a law stopping us doing just that before they upset the arab regimes.
Offline vblfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm »
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 53,933
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 08:53:11 pm »
Nobody is arsed unless it's anybody but Liverpool being cock blocked from trophies.
Offline A-Bomb

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,840
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.

I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Offline markmywords

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,395
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 09:11:20 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 07:01:27 pm
Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?

Not sure the hierarchy at any of these clubs would want to sacrifice guaranteed premier league and Tv deal money to make a tantrum stance like that.  These are slick, bottom line obsessed, business men, not vengeful fans, wanting retribution for titles we should have won 5+ ys ago, like many of us
 
 Some in the LFC management might not  actually want City to be relegated, if that could potentially diminish the next TV deal.  Internationally city are probably the 4th or 5th biggest english club and are the fastest growing english fanbase overseas.  A penalty that would require them to have open book financial accounting and would require sign off from the premier league before they could arrange sponsorship deal/ contracts etc could be presented as a win/win, where the premier league's reputation is largely intact and doomsday scenario's regarding newc or city spending like crazy going forward, can be avoided.
Offline wampa1

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,119
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 09:14:03 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Liverpool not winning trophies? United fans are thrilled.
Offline vblfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
I suspect United fans arent too pleased.
Know a few United fans. Sort of indirect City fans these days. Until those glory glory days return of course.
Offline jepovic

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,414
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm »
They should get another charge for the kit they used tonight
Offline BarryCrocker

  • ******
  • Posts: 17,876
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Relegate them, strip them of the titles (make them void seasons) then force them to sell as the owners are now deemed unfit.
Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,366
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:28:29 pm
They should get another charge for the kit they used tonight
that was abysmal.  an 8 year old girl wouldn't want to be seen in it.
Offline Dim Glas

  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,352
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8490 on: Today at 12:29:41 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
Get the feeling if you removed our fans from the equation, not too many others are fussed about City. Maybe Arsenal. The rest are just glad City stopped us winning a load of pots with Klopp.

yep, which shows how stupid extreme tribalism is.

Man City have caused harm to every other team theyve been in competition with. Everton for instance was finishing stronger in the league in the years prior to Abu Dhbai buying them.   Yet as we know, the blueshite more than any fanbase has been firmly wedged up Citys backend for years now for one reason alone.

And every team whos been mssing out on Europe, plus missing out on prize money from league positions, and a knock on effect on relagations too, should be absolutely incensed by what Man City have been doing for years and how long they have been getting away with it - and with the PL for turning a blind eye to it for so long. Yet you barely here a peep out of anyone. Its utterly frustrating and mindboggling.
Offline lucabrasi

  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 166
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8491 on: Today at 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:19:14 pm
Know a few United fans. Sort of indirect City fans these days. Until those glory glory days return of course.
A lot of if not most united fans have been rooting for City for years. Remember, Citys titles mean nothing according to them. In reality its all about us not winning under Klopp. Meanwhile City has made united into their biatches in their own city.
Offline Solomon Grundy

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 45,693
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8492 on: Today at 04:28:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm
Relegate them, strip them of the titles (make them void seasons) then force them to sell as the owners are now deemed unfit.


 Thats what should happen, but we know it won't.
