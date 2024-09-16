https://youtu.be/ENLIS2BjoX0?si=4N6ohepZjZazAOhQMan City's 115 charges: what punishment could they face?
Back in 2018, leaked documents of emails between executives at Manchester City shocked the very foundation of the Premier League, instigating the start of the infamous 115 charges towards Pep Guardiolas team.
Fast-forward 6 years and the hearing has finally begun behind closed doors. But can Citys team of top lawyers navigate a way out of this? Or could the former treble winners be looking down the barrel of one of the largest points deductions in Premier league history?
Ayo is joined by Phil Hay and Senior Writer Mat Slater to discuss this saga.
00:00:00 Intro
00:00:25 Recap
00:04:48 Man Citys legal team
00:09:45 A breakdown of the charges
00:17:05 The privacy of the hearing
00:20:57 Man City vs The PL
00:26:14 Historic relevance of the charges
00:29:30 Sam Lee on the effects on the club
00:31:51 What happens if City lose?
00:36:19 What happens if City win?
00:38:35 Final comments