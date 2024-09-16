« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

owens_2k

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:38:48 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:45:27 am
How are they innocent like theyve promised ped if they dont prove their innocence only say the rules were unfair..


In the Leicester case their argument wasn't that they didn't breach PSR rules. They argued that they weren't a PL club at the time so couldn't be sanctioned.

In the context of this City case I guess, not being charged = innocent.
lobsterboy

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:55:34 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September 16, 2024, 03:35:13 pm
Yep. Many will have done the calculation that the brand damage from blowing the whole thing up (stripping titles, expelling City etc.) would be worse for business than allowing them to continue unabated.

I suspect we're in a minority on here in thinking the opposite is true. For many, off-field financial cheating just doesn't seem to register on the same visceral level as on-field cheating such as bribing referees (as in Calciopoli) or doping offences. 

Yes because I'm so certain City haven't been doing any of that either.
I mean those expensive trips to the UAE for lucrative refereeing gigs are just because they are such great refs and of course Pep Gaurdiola would never be involved in anything so tawdry as performance enhancing substances.
MJD-L4

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:32:21 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:55:34 am
Yes because I'm so certain City haven't been doing any of that either.
I mean those expensive trips to the UAE for lucrative refereeing gigs are just because they are such great refs and of course Pep Gaurdiola would never be involved in anything so tawdry as performance enhancing substances.

Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?
Draex

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 09:40:25 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 09:32:21 am
Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?

Yes, they are corrupt top to bottom.
Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 10:54:09 am
If the PL go through all of this only to give Abu Dhabi a non consequential slap on the wrists, that could equally sink the brand though.
Barneylfc∗

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:02:40 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 09:32:21 am
Wasn't their current DOF working in that same role for Barcelona when they were bribing refs?

The doctor that was looking after Ped when he was convicted of being a drugs cheat in Italy has followed him around since then too.
rscanderlech

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:35:38 am
Quote from: SamLad on September 13, 2024, 05:57:06 pm
no it doesn't.

the PL is basically a members' club, whose members set the rules to decide who can and cannot be a member.  if a member keeps breaking them, and it's proven, they can kick them out. 

nothing illegal about it.
The Labour government is intending to introduce a regulator in football precisely to remove ambiguities concerning legality. Given that the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson government facilitated the approval of Saudis takeover of Newcastle for political reasons, I wonder how much wiggle room this Labour government will have to ban nation state takeovers or to scrutinise them properly when it is claimed that they are not nation state takeovers.

As we saw in the news recently, Labour has even drafted in a clause saying that the regulator must have due regard for national interests!
danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 11:39:46 am
https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-premier-league-how-legal-battle-won-and-lost-3275269

Quote
The Godfather vs the Lord: How Man Citys legal battle will be won and lost
Big ReadMeet the super lawyers going head-to-head over City's 115 charges

By Sam Cunningham
Chief Football Correspondent
September 17, 2024 10:00 am

As an indication of the extent to which the legal battles, clever accountancy and general boardroom shenanigans of the last few seasons in the Premier League has bled into wider football fan culture, look no further than February 12, 2023, when a giant banner was draped from the stands in Manchester Citys Etihad Stadium declaring: PANNICK ON THE STREETS OF LONDON.

It was during a game against Aston Villa, the clubs first home game after the Premier League announced it had charged them with more than 100 breaches of its rulebook, reflecting the City fans frustrations and support of Lord David Pannick, the privately-educated barrister enlisted by the clubs owners to defend them in one of the most significant cases in sports history.

The Premier League had come for Manchester City and Lord Pannick, according to the banner, was going to cause panic outside the leagues HQ in the capital.

In recent years, the lawyers, or silks, defending Premier League clubs for alleged wrongdoing, or prosecuting them on behalf of the governing bodies, are becoming almost as important and influential as the megastars on the field and the managers in the dugout. Which is why City turned to Lord Pannick, by all accounts one of the outstanding legal minds of our times.

But who are the two lawyers who will stand up in front of an independent panel, itself made up of legal experts, one arguing City falsely inflated sponsorship income, failed to disclose the exact nature of payments to Roberto Mancini, the former manager, and players, and failed to cooperate with investigators, the other determined to prove their innocence?

With the hearing finally under way, almost six years after the Premier Leagues investigation began, Lord Pannick will spar against Adam Lewis KC in a hearing that will last up to three months and is widely seen in the legal community as a meeting of two brilliant yet distinct brains, heavyweights of their field trading blows in the arena, battling intellectually and rhetorically in their own personal styles.

In sports law circles, less is known about Lord Pannick, who graduated from Oxford University before rising to the top of his profession, taking on the toughest, most complex cases, representing clients in the most high-profile cases in the highest courts across the land.

He has represented Shamima Begum, who fled Britain to join Islamic State, fought Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in a Brexit trial at the Supreme Court then advised him on the Partygate scandal. He is enticed by the intellectual challenge of each case and while not necessarily a sports specialist, this isnt necessarily a case that warrants one, legal experts say.

His adversary, Lewis, is nicknamed The Godfather of sports law within the industry, one lawyer who attended an event with him recently says.

Hes a lovely guy, very intelligent, hes excellent, they added.

Lewis was a key author of the industry bible, Sport: Law and Practice, meaning he, quite literally, wrote the book on it. He is the go-to guy for governing bodies, representing the Premier League, Football Association and Uefa extensively.

One of Lewiss recent high-profile cases involved representing the Premier League after it charged Everton with breaching spending limits. Lewis went for the legal jugular, and they were docked 10 points, in the first instance, before it was reduced to six on appeal.

Reading between the lines of the Everton case, he pursued it aggressively on behalf of the Premier League, says Stefan Borson, a lawyer and former financial advisor to City.

I think you can expect him to do the same this time.

Though Lord Pannick and Lewiss career paths have followed vastly different routes, they crossed in another of the Premier Leagues biggest cases.

In 2007, Lewis represented Sheffield United when the club challenged the decision of an independent panel not to award a points deduction to West Ham when it deemed they had signed Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in breach of third-party ownership rules.

Lord Pannick sat on the Premier League panel that ruled that the decision would not be overturned, effectively meaning Lewis lost that case.

But the diligent Lewis pursued it further, taking the case to a Football Association tribunal which ruled in his favour and paved the way for Sheffield United to sue West Ham, who eventually settled out of court, paying Sheffield United around £20m.

Their meeting in the City hearing will, however, be an entirely different affair, facing off in a case that has the potential to change the course of Premier League history.

Tim Bailey, a seasoned lawyer for agency Beswicks Sports, first came across Lewis when he took a postgraduate certificate in sports law at Kings College London in 2002. Lewis was the lead lecturer and had created the course with a colleague.

Sports law at that time was in its infancy, Bailey tells i.

At the time, he was, along with Edward Grayson, probably the godfather of sports law.

Adam always struck me as one of the sharpest legal brains Ive come across, certainly in terms of the application of law to sport in all its different guises.

Ive followed his career with Blackstone Chambers and the growth of Blackstone Chambers who are the leading sports lawyer chambers.

From personal experience of listening to Adam talk and the way hes able to apply legal principles to the sports arena is excellent.

If were looking at sports law Adam is one of if not the best of my generation.

Lewis was the only lawyer to be ranked as the Star Individual in sports law by Chambers UK, a world-leading legal ranking company.

He successfully defended the FA after it was charged by Uefa following the chaos at Wembley at the Euro 2022 final  Uefa had pushed for three matches to played behind-closed-doors, but it was reduced to one.

He also went into battle for the FA against Fifa, when the world governing body launched disciplinary action for Englands players displaying the poppy, as a symbol of remembrance, during games. Fifa argued it was a political symbol. Lewis took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after two hearings, and Fifa changed its rules.

Adam is incredibly flexible and devoted to delivering for the client, a former client told Chambers UK.

He has an encyclopedic knowledge of sports law and is able to contextualise the most unique and complex of issues.

Why, then, did City choose Lord Pannick over The Godfather? One major reason is the case revolves heavily around financial and accounting practices. It is more akin to a civil fraud trial, than merely a sporting rulebook breach, lawyers say.

Lord Pannick, though, does have links to football through his son, Joel, a football agent for CAA Base, one of the worlds leading agencies, first working in South America for the agency before leading their expansion in East Asia.

Meanwhile, former clients discuss Lord Pannick with a sense of awe and adulation. One praised his great precision  he can present things in a way which makes them seem blindingly obvious to Chambers UK.

He is said to be unflappable, has an innate ability to make the complex sound simple. He has, it is said, a masterful way of repeating a simple idea repeatedly throughout a trial to make it lodge in minds. One legal expert, who has been round his house for dinner, said he is a very nice guy  a sentiment shared by many.

I know lots of people who know him personally and universally people say positive things about him as a human and a brain, Borson says.

That can be important to building relationships and trust as well as winning the case.

Providing testimony to Chambers UK, one client described him as one of the finest legal minds of his generation in public law; he has a reputation of being impeccably fair and reasonable.

Another said, David is incredible to see in action; he is phenomenally articulate  a cutting-edge advocate.

It will be one of the greatest fixtures the Premier League has witnessed: The Godfather against the Lord with the brilliant legal brain, in a contest barely anyone, sadly, will get to watch.

Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:35:08 pm
I tell you what, the kids down the street can't wait to pull Pannick KC out of their Panini packs
red1977

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:54:58 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 11:35:38 am
The Labour government is intending to introduce a regulator in football precisely to remove ambiguities concerning legality. Given that the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson government facilitated the approval of Saudis takeover of Newcastle for political reasons, I wonder how much wiggle room this Labour government will have to ban nation state takeovers or to scrutinise them properly when it is claimed that they are not nation state takeovers.

As we saw in the news recently, Labour has even drafted in a clause saying that the regulator must have due regard for national interests!

Yep. Thats dubious. Owners can be removed if found to be (very) unsuitable, unless they are (very) unsuitable but have so much money tied up in the Uk that their unsuitableness can be overlooked. Although from the Guardian below, it says the moderator must have regard for foreign trade policy when assessing NEW owners which hints that they are up for more state owned clubs.

Regulator responsibility: To assess the suitability of owners and directors at football clubs. With the ability to access HMRC data and consult with the National Crime Agency, the government promises a regulator can perform greater due diligence on potential investors than ever before. It can also force an owner to give up their stake if they are found to be (very) unsuitable. In assessing new owners, meanwhile, the regulator must also have regard to the foreign and trade policy objectives of His Majestys Government.

Kinf of not independent are they if they have to consult with the government regarding take overs or suitability of owners.
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:54:09 am
If the PL go through all of this only to give Abu Dhabi a non consequential slap on the wrists, that could equally sink the brand though.

I love how people are thinking some not all clubs will just sit there and shrug there shoulders if that happens
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 01:57:51 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 01:46:33 pm
I love how people are thinking some not all clubs will just sit there and shrug there shoulders if that happens
not clear on what you mean - are you saying "some clubs" will shrug their shoulders or "all clubs" will?
SpionBob

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm
I think he means all the bigger clubs who have been affected over the last 15 years will threaten to walk away if Cheaty are not nailed to the wall.
Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 02:52:00 pm
Letting City off might preserve the value of "The Brand" in the short term, but the long term damage caused by City winning 7 titles in a row, and the traditional big clubs being relentlessly squeezed out of competitiveness is far more damaging to me.

Edit: some seem to think that big clubs will be happy to let City win most trophies most years as long as their own club is turning a profit  I'm not sure the owners of those clubs see things like that. Prestige does still matter.
Kelvinlfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
What will be interesting is what happens if they are found guilty and to what extent they are guilty. If they do get completely nailed which is what I want to see happen, are clubs going to be lining up around the block to sue then for compensation of prize money they won over the 15 years? 
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
What will be interesting is what happens if they are found guilty and to what extent they are guilty. If they do get completely nailed which is what I want to see happen, are clubs going to be lining up around the block to sue then for compensation of prize money they won over the 15 years?
Dunno about the clubs but I'd love it players sued them for lost bonuses.
Qston

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm
Quote from: Kelvinlfc on Yesterday at 03:13:11 pm
What will be interesting is what happens if they are found guilty and to what extent they are guilty. If they do get completely nailed which is what I want to see happen, are clubs going to be lining up around the block to sue then for compensation of prize money they won over the 15 years?

The repercussions on whatever is decided will go on for a few years. Appeals, threats of legal action from other clubs and so on. The government will no doubt get involved at some point, not least if the fallout dominates the front pages for weeks on end.

These clubs talk about "the cartel" or the "red cartel". It's a meaningless statement. What is meaningful is that the so called "brand" has a certain value because of the very clubs that other seek to blame. The harsh truth is that the PL is so popular around the world primarily because of a few teams, notably us and United. Do the decision makes really want to piss off the clubs that make the brand so valuable ?



Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:41:05 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:37:11 pm
The repercussions on whatever is decided will go on for a few years. Appeals, threats of legal action from other clubs and so on. The government will no doubt get involved at some point, not least if the fallout dominates the front pages for weeks on end.

These clubs talk about "the cartel" or the "red cartel". It's a meaningless statement. What is meaningful is that the so called "brand" has a certain value because of the very clubs that other seek to blame. The harsh truth is that the PL is so popular around the world primarily because of a few teams, notably us and United. Do the decision makes really want to piss off the clubs that make the brand so valuable ?




Bit of a dilemma for Andy Burnham and the like who seem to want everything to revolve around both Manchester clubs.  ::)
lfc_col

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:57:51 pm
not clear on what you mean - are you saying "some clubs" will shrug their shoulders or "all clubs" will?

As in some will want to carry on as normal but i am sure some clubs will kick up a fuss if they get off with it
Qston

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:05:12 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:41:05 pm
Bit of a dilemma for Andy Burnham and the like who seem to want everything to revolve around both Manchester clubs.  ::)

That's a major part of the problem with punishment i.e. investment in areas like Manchester and Newcastle. Whether we like it or not, there is huge money involved in here and there are knock on effects of a big sanction.

The reality is that state ownership of a local club should never have been allowed. Yeah, there is a counter argument about hedge funds owning clubs (like ours !) but that's a false equivalence. We are talking about countries buying a club for soft power purposes. That simply should never have been allowed to happen.
jillc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:10:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:31:24 pm
Dunno about the clubs but I'd love it players sued them for lost bonuses.

Say nothing of the clubs who have lost a season in Europe as well.
RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:47:42 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:52:00 pm
Letting City off might preserve the value of "The Brand" in the short term, but the long term damage caused by City winning 7 titles in a row, and the traditional big clubs being relentlessly squeezed out of competitiveness is far more damaging to me.

Edit: some seem to think that big clubs will be happy to let City win most trophies most years as long as their own club is turning a profit  I'm not sure the owners of those clubs see things like that. Prestige does still matter.
A League like that and we'll end up with International tv revenues not being as high as the domestic one as it is now, which was surpassed in the last negotiations.

Will these TV companies be paying for a PL with 1 club winning everything, there is a reason the Bundesliga get £170 million a year and Ligue 1 £160 million a year while the PL as it stands gets $4.5 billion a year, if the Cheats win another 2-3 in a row then the negotiations for new International TV deal will be considerably lower.

The other 14 clubs best interests is the Cheats getting hit hard by very harsh punishments if found guilty.
So Howard Philips

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
With allegations of under the counter payments to players and staff shouldnt HMRC be involved?

Stop laughing at the back!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:06:55 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
With allegations of under the counter payments to players and staff shouldnt HMRC be involved?

Stop laughing at the back!


Been saying the same for years.
SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 05:32:40 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm
As in some will want to carry on as normal but i am sure some clubs will kick up a fuss if they get off with it
:thumbup
danm77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:45:11 am
https://youtu.be/ENLIS2BjoX0?si=4N6ohepZjZazAOhQ

Man City's 115 charges: what punishment could they face?

The Athletic FC Podcast
Sep 17th

Back in 2018, leaked documents of emails between executives at Manchester City shocked the very foundation of the Premier League, instigating the start of the infamous 115 charges towards Pep Guardiolas team.

Fast-forward 6 years and the hearing has finally begun behind closed doors. But can Citys team of top lawyers navigate a way out of this? Or could the former treble winners be looking down the barrel of one of the largest points deductions in Premier league history?

Ayo is joined by Phil Hay and Senior Writer Mat Slater to discuss this saga.   

00:00:00 Intro
00:00:25 Recap
00:04:48 Man Citys legal team
00:09:45 A breakdown of the charges
00:17:05 The privacy  of the hearing
00:20:57 Man City vs The PL
00:26:14 Historic relevance of the charges
00:29:30 Sam Lee on the effects on the club
00:31:51 What happens if City lose?
00:36:19 What happens if City win?
00:38:35 Final comments
red1977

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 09:17:51 am
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:45:11 am
https://youtu.be/ENLIS2BjoX0?si=4N6ohepZjZazAOhQ

Man City's 115 charges: what punishment could they face?

The Athletic FC Podcast
Sep 17th

Back in 2018, leaked documents of emails between executives at Manchester City shocked the very foundation of the Premier League, instigating the start of the infamous 115 charges towards Pep Guardiolas team.

Fast-forward 6 years and the hearing has finally begun behind closed doors. But can Citys team of top lawyers navigate a way out of this? Or could the former treble winners be looking down the barrel of one of the largest points deductions in Premier league history?

Ayo is joined by Phil Hay and Senior Writer Mat Slater to discuss this saga.   

00:00:00 Intro
00:00:25 Recap
00:04:48 Man Citys legal team
00:09:45 A breakdown of the charges
00:17:05 The privacy  of the hearing
00:20:57 Man City vs The PL
00:26:14 Historic relevance of the charges
00:29:30 Sam Lee on the effects on the club
00:31:51 What happens if City lose?
00:36:19 What happens if City win?
00:38:35 Final comments

Interesting that, thanks. Would have been good if they had discussed government involvement. With Government pressure to allow the Saudi deal to go through at Newcastle after the Saudis had been turned/walked away by the premier league and also why there is a clause inserted by the government for the indipendent regulator to not comprimise foriegn policy and why the British government met at the British embassy in UAE to discuss City's charges. Because thats a big elephant in the room for this case.
lionel_messias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:25:04 pm
I still say Arsenal and Liverpool - to name two powerbrokers in this league - will have a private position on these charges and will let it be known to the Chief Exec that if punishment is not severe, there will be big big problems.

It will then come down to politics. The two I mention can go out to a larger majority group of clubs for support.
One of the pitches could be, if City are dealt with, we can enter a new era, where conceivably the likes of Chelsea, Villa, Spurs, even Man United (!) might be able to go for a league title on a target of around 80-87 points again.
Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:52:24 pm
Shouldn't these cheating c*nts be charged for fiddling with their taxes?
Players, agents and managers, etc, dodgy wages and fees..?
Jwils21

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:58:17 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:25:04 pm
We can enter a new era, where conceivably the likes of Chelsea, Villa, Spurs, even Man United (!) might be able to go for a league title on a target of around 80-87 points again.

That's a good shout that isn't given the attention it deserves. The likes of those teams mentioned above are probably held back a little from competing because they know it's pointless going up against City, as they'll carve out a victory somehow.

Without City you'd have Villa finishing 3rd last season, which once upon a time would've given them aspirations of a title challenge the season after. Might just be me (or nostalgia) talking but up until around 2017 it felt like anyone from Chelsea, United, City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs (unlikely) or Leicester (freakishly) could realistically attack the title. There's now just an air of predictability.
CraigDS

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 03:03:24 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
With allegations of under the counter payments to players and staff shouldnt HMRC be involved?

Stop laughing at the back!

Been saying this for ages that I've no idea why there hasn't been an investigation into them from HMRC given all the evidence that came out.
Eeyore

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 03:18:20 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 04:51:29 pm
With allegations of under the counter payments to players and staff shouldnt HMRC be involved?

Stop laughing at the back!

Is there any evidence that the payments weren't declared to HMRC though?

Isn't the issue that the payments were disguised so they looked as if they came from another source rather than City. Not that the payments didn't exist and tax was avoided.
Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 03:34:36 pm
HMRC is underfunded, especially since 2010, and they tend to go after cases they think they can win without spending millions in court.
LFCEmpire

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 03:51:27
I really really hope we fuck off the PL if the cheats are not properly put in place. If they only get a slap on the wrist Saudicastle and their ilk will smell blood and go for the same strategy as ADFC.

Of course it would probably cripple us financially being out of the PL but what's the point being one of the giants of European Football not able to compete at home because of oil-state cheats?

Cant be bothered really.

If you guys see another way please do tell.
Offline vblfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8474 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
I dont get the idea that the Premier League brand will be harmed if City are let off lightly. I suspect the opposite would be the case, (biggest brand impact is if City were fully punished - proves many trophies invalid and that the Premier League could not control state ownership).
Also, if clubs were going to make a big deal of it when City get a small slap on the wrists, how come all the big clubs across Europe didnt make a fuss when a rigged CAS overturned their Champions League ban to a minor slap? In fact, there wasnt really a squeak heard when City then won the Champs League a couple of years later. It looks like the clubs and owners are sort of forced to roll over and accept these decisions.
I think its also worrysome that this is all being done in secret. Its normal these days (for high profile cases) for all information to be in the public domain, even e.g. when famous people are on trial.
Why the secrecy here? Surely transparency will help us all understand whats going on?
Offline SpionBob

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8475 on: Today at 07:01:27 pm »
Prem League brand would be affected if Arsenal, ManU, Liverpool and a few others joined a European Super League ( or threatened to) no?
Online Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8476 on: Today at 07:02:24 pm »
Would love to be a fly on the wall in the cabinets where these discussions are taking place and see what kind of outside pressure there is trying to influence things.

Reckon there'll be 'negotiated' sanctions which will seem strict but yet do not permanently harm cheaty.
Offline swoopy

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8477 on: Today at 07:06:37 pm »
Thousands of empty seats tonight apparently. Most commercial successful club EVER though.
Online S

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8478 on: Today at 07:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:54:09 am
If the PL go through all of this only to give Abu Dhabi a non consequential slap on the wrists, that could equally sink the brand though.
It really wont. It will blow over and barely anybody will care.
