The Labour government is intending to introduce a regulator in football precisely to remove ambiguities concerning legality. Given that the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson government facilitated the approval of Saudis takeover of Newcastle for political reasons, I wonder how much wiggle room this Labour government will have to ban nation state takeovers or to scrutinise them properly when it is claimed that they are not nation state takeovers.



As we saw in the news recently, Labour has even drafted in a clause saying that the regulator must have due regard for national interests!



Yep. Thats dubious. Owners can be removed if found to be (very) unsuitable, unless they are (very) unsuitable but have so much money tied up in the Uk that their unsuitableness can be overlooked. Although from the Guardian below, it says the moderator must have regard for foreign trade policy when assessing NEW owners which hints that they are up for more state owned clubs.Regulator responsibility: To assess the suitability of owners and directors at football clubs. With the ability to access HMRC data and consult with the National Crime Agency, the government promises a regulator can perform greater due diligence on potential investors than ever before. It can also force an owner to give up their stake if they are found to be (very) unsuitable. In assessing new owners, meanwhile, the regulator must also have regard to the foreign and trade policy objectives of His Majestys Government.Kinf of not independent are they if they have to consult with the government regarding take overs or suitability of owners.