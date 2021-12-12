Letting City off might preserve the value of "The Brand" in the short term, but the long term damage caused by City winning 7 titles in a row, and the traditional big clubs being relentlessly squeezed out of competitiveness is far more damaging to me.
Edit: some seem to think that big clubs will be happy to let City win most trophies most years as long as their own club is turning a profit I'm not sure the owners of those clubs see things like that. Prestige does still matter.
A League like that and we'll end up with International tv revenues not being as high as the domestic one as it is now, which was surpassed in the last negotiations.
Will these TV companies be paying for a PL with 1 club winning everything, there is a reason the Bundesliga get £170 million a year and Ligue 1 £160 million a year while the PL as it stands gets $4.5 billion a year, if the Cheats win another 2-3 in a row then the negotiations for new International TV deal will be considerably lower.
The other 14 clubs best interests is the Cheats getting hit hard by very harsh punishments if found guilty.