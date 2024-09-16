This part of Delaney article is really interesting and was also mentioned in the earlier case with UEFA.



There is nevertheless one detail that more informed executives are repeatedly raising around the case, that could prove absolutely integral to its outcome. That is the name Jaber Mohamed, which first came to light in last years YouTube documentary Britains Biggest Football Scandal?



In the initial Uefa disciplinary hearing from an investigation into the Football Leaks emails, Citys own lawyer stated that Jaber Mohamed was a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the United Arab Emirates.



On the clubs own admission, Abu Dhabi United Group [ADUG]  the name of the company that Sheikh Mansour had used to buy the club  caused for £30m to be paid by Mohamed on behalf of main sponsor Etisalat over 2012 and 2013. The telecom company didnt actually pay for anything until 2015.





One, as Uefas own report stated, is why either Etisalat or ADUG should have needed any financial assistance from a broker in paying the Etisalat sponsorship liabilities.



It could be argued that this question is all the more pronounced since both Etisalat and ADUG feasibly have access to the same UAE state reserves of trillions of pounds through UAEs state links. This, as Uefas report stated, was not answered at any point in the clubs submission and evidence.



Another question is how a club would allow a company to reap the benefits of a high-profile sponsorship despite not paying them for three years. Why would anyone other than Etisalat be paying most of their obligations?



City argued that the telecoms company repaid the money to their owners in 2015, but this was rejected by Uefas Adjudicatory Chamber, who concluded this was disguised equity funding.