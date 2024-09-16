« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 589220 times)

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 12:54:31 pm »
This part of Delaney article is really interesting and was also mentioned in the earlier case with UEFA.

There is nevertheless one detail that more informed executives are repeatedly raising around the case, that could prove absolutely integral to its outcome. That is the name Jaber Mohamed, which first came to light in last years YouTube documentary Britains Biggest Football Scandal?

In the initial Uefa disciplinary hearing from an investigation into the Football Leaks emails, Citys own lawyer stated that Jaber Mohamed was a person in the business of providing financial and brokering services to commercial entities in the United Arab Emirates.

On the clubs own admission, Abu Dhabi United Group [ADUG]  the name of the company that Sheikh Mansour had used to buy the club  caused for £30m to be paid by Mohamed on behalf of main sponsor Etisalat over 2012 and 2013. The telecom company didnt actually pay for anything until 2015.


One, as Uefas own report stated, is why either Etisalat or ADUG should have needed any financial assistance from a broker in paying the Etisalat sponsorship liabilities.

It could be argued that this question is all the more pronounced since both Etisalat and ADUG feasibly have access to the same UAE state reserves of trillions of pounds through UAEs state links. This, as Uefas report stated, was not answered at any point in the clubs submission and evidence.

Another question is how a club would allow a company to reap the benefits of a high-profile sponsorship despite not paying them for three years. Why would anyone other than Etisalat be paying most of their obligations?

City argued that the telecoms company repaid the money to their owners in 2015, but this was rejected by Uefas Adjudicatory Chamber, who concluded this was disguised equity funding.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 01:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:51:53 pm
That is the question and depends how many charges they are guilty of.

Forest/Everton got 2-4 points for one charge so if that is the bar then well relegation has to be in the table youd think.




I still say that if found guilty of most of those charges then Liverpool, Arsenal, United, Spurs, Wolves, Everton, Forest, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Bournemouth and all the rest will be stood outside the PL's office with metaphorical baseball bats if punishment is not historically harsh.

The PL is a private members club and if City are found guilty of being a terrible and systemic bad actors, their partners must deal with them.


Or the Premier League must burn.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 01:09:51 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:33:34 pm
A new article from Miguel Delaney. Interesting that a new name has been applied inside Miguel's report Jaber Mohamed, Harris has hinted that there could be more to come out about other things.

https://xcancel.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1835602262560833556

good article.  here also (not Twitter):
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-charges-what-are-latest-ffp-b2613420.html
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 01:11:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:42:00 pm
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uae-to-invest-10-billion-in-priority-uk-industries

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-united-arab-emirates-agree-to-boost-energy-security-and-unlock-investment

https://www.ft.com/content/fdd7563d-1222-47af-bc33-1205bdb38702

Lol. Football is a very small part of it.
Thats what I mean. Im suggesting that politicians exert influence on the judiciary and thereby undermine our justice system for a football team would be a diplomatic blunder.

Hence, I think the attempts at corruption are likelier to occur at the normal levels.
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 01:12:11 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:35:01 am
You don't know anything none of us do.



Just look at everything around you, what gives you any indication that it will be anything other than business as usual...?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 01:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Say all our wishes are met and they absolutely get the book thrown at them. Do they continue in the Prem whilst the pageant of appeals continue.
who do they appeal to?  PL is a club, its rules aren't illegal, and they agreed to abide by them but didn't.

I believe someone posted earlier that CAS / UEFA (eg) wouldn't get involved and have no jurisdiction anyway.
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:39:38 pm
The only realistic way to stop Sportswashing is if it becomes more trouble than it's worth for the Sportswasher, ie having the opposite effect.

But given how many politicians are happy to sing praises as long as the "regeneration" money comes pouring in, I'm not sure that's even an option anymore. With the Brexit fallout, deprived city regions will be scrambling around for new sources of investment - and won't look to closely at where it's coming from.

I've said this a million times on here.  They couldn't give a f*ck about their human rights record or negative publicity, etc.  It's not about washing their image.  It's about increasing power and influence.  They are a global state and have quite a strong relationship with the UK.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:14 pm by Red-Soldier »
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 01:18:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:35:01 am
You don't know anything none of us do.

Of course nobody knows but what we all do know without any doubt is unlimited money and access to the best lawyers yields favourable outcomes for those that want it.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:12:11 pm


Just look at everything around you, what gives you any indication that it will be anything other than business as usual...?

The whole thing is unpresidented so anyone thinking they have all the answers to it is bollocks. Read the numerous articles from journalists who knows more about it then you do.I don't care if you want to think the worse, that's up to you. But the idea that anyone knows what the outcome will be, is laughable.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:18:22 pm
Of course nobody knows but what we all do know without any doubt is unlimited money and access to the best lawyers yields favourable outcomes for those that want it.

Is this the lawyers who were telling City they would lose the last case they faced? Try reading some of the stuff that's been written instead of just assuming you know it all.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 01:34:07 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 01:35:56 pm »
This is going to be very interesting.

If City arent dealt with very strongly then we may as well all just give up.

If City are given severe punishment then maybe it will be a deterrent against them or others doing similar. Sporting rules need to be shown to be sacred and any team or player deliberately cheating must be dealt with severely. There are no mitigating factors nor no getting off the charges.

For me this is where standards and integrity stand up against corruption and wealth. Lets hope integrity wins.
#JFT97

« Reply #8412 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:31:21 pm
Is this the lawyers who were telling City they would lose the last case they faced? Try reading some of the stuff that's been written instead of just assuming you know it all.

And yet they came out of it with nothing more than a slap on the wrists.

You seem to have a real problem with people not expecting them to face serious punishment. Why does it bother you so much?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 01:43:24 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on September 14, 2024, 11:59:53 am
It wasnt a not guilty verdict though. Despite the questions over the independence of the panel, CAS didnt actually dispute the CFCBs verdict but overturned the punishment on the grounds that too much time had elapsed since the offences under consideration had been committed.

Whats more, theres no time bar on the Premier League case and City have already failed with several legal challenges attempting to prevent the case going ahead. And they wont have recourse to CAS this time.

This is the bit that gives me hope really

Despite what their fans and manager say CAS DID find them absolutely guilty - but the time-bar nonsense overruled some of that

Some people forget they were banned from playing in the CL for 2 years! Sure it got overturned but not because they were innocent

No time bar here = there's too many to all throw out

I'd hate it to be just a fine
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:31:21 pm
Is this the lawyers who were telling City they would lose the last case they faced? Try reading some of the stuff that's been written instead of just assuming you know it all.

Nobody knows it all. How you made that assumption from my post is bizarre.

I'll leave to it. You just seem angry.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 01:43:24 pm
This is the bit that gives me hope really

Despite what their fans and manager say CAS DID find them absolutely guilty - but the time-bar nonsense overruled some of that

Some people forget they were banned from playing in the CL for 2 years! Sure it got overturned but not because they were innocent

No time bar here = there's too many to all throw out

I'd hate it to be just a fine

Also there is more on the original ruling with UEFA in the case the FA have brought, especially the role of Jaber Mohammed. He seems to be quite crucial in the new case.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8416 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Say all our wishes are met and they absolutely get the book thrown at them. Do they continue in the Prem whilst the pageant of appeals continue.

theyve been allowed to carry on thus far despite refusing to cooperate. Doubt it changes, PL has seem happy to just let Abu Dhabi walk all over them.

This whole process should be public. Being behind closed doors should give no one any confidence at all in there being a proper and fair resolution.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8417 on: Today at 02:28:11 pm »
If anyone wants to read delusion of the highest order, check out the Bluemoon thread on the charges. Apparently it's all a conspiracy by the "red shirts" - us, Arsenal and Utd: https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/pl-charge-city-for-alleged-breaches-of-financial-rules.358514/page-6828
« Reply #8418 on: Today at 03:08:04 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:04:26 pm

I still say that if found guilty of most of those charges then Liverpool, Arsenal, United, Spurs, Wolves, Everton, Forest, Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea, Bournemouth and all the rest will be stood outside the PL's office with metaphorical baseball bats if punishment is not historically harsh.

The PL is a private members club and if City are found guilty of being a terrible and systemic bad actors, their partners must deal with them.


Or the Premier League must burn.

Unfortunately some will, some will not. At the end of the day the owners are assest holders and anything that decreases the value of that asset is sadly not in their interest.

City being found guilty and severely punished could well expose the integrity of the league much like the scandals of serie A in the naughties of which the league as not recovered from.

So don't be surprised to see meak responses, hopefully the premier league has a set!
No time for caution.

« Reply #8419 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 03:08:04 pm
Unfortunately some will, some will not. At the end of the day the owners are assest holders and anything that decreases the value of that asset is sadly not in their interest.

City being found guilty and severely punished could well expose the integrity of the league much like the scandals of serie A in the naughties of which the league as not recovered from.

So don't be surprised to see meak responses, hopefully the premier league has a set!

I think this is what most people forget.  Club owners aren't interested in winning things, just increasing value and making money.  The PL is a money making machine, many wont want to rock the boat.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8420 on: Today at 03:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:21:23 pm
I think this is what most people forget.  Club owners aren't interested in winning things, just increasing value and making money.  The PL is a money making machine, many wont want to rock the boat.

Yep. Many will have done the calculation that the brand damage from blowing the whole thing up (stripping titles, expelling City etc.) would be worse for business than allowing them to continue unabated.

I suspect we're in a minority on here in thinking the opposite is true. For many, off-field financial cheating just doesn't seem to register on the same visceral level as on-field cheating such as bribing referees (as in Calciopoli) or doping offences. 
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8421 on: Today at 03:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:12:11 pm


Just look at everything around you, what gives you any indication that it will be anything other than business as usual...?

115 charges.


Each one is there in black and white and appears on a ledger for the Premier League. Each one is answerable to Man City's fellow members of the Premier League.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8422 on: Today at 03:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:21:23 pm
I think this is what most people forget.  Club owners aren't interested in winning things, just increasing value and making money.  The PL is a money making machine, many wont want to rock the boat.

In the case of Liverpool and Arsenal, I would not agree; or at least, look at the monetary and commercial value of WINNING the Premier League, as opposed to just competing for it.

Hitting City won't damage the value of the PL brand, it would just tilt its future towards the clubs who have not cheated the way City have.

Newcastle United would probably disagree, but then again, they have stopped short of the cheating ways City employed, as they were building up this recent Empire.

The Toon went straight to Aston Villa-like spending, instead of the £300 million invested on defenders, available to Guardiola.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8423 on: Today at 04:05:49 pm »
The Premier League would carry on like nothing has happened if these cheats were kicked out of it. They provide absolutely nothing to it. The "champions" can't even sell the ground out without giving away loads of tickets to local school kids for free. What other club do you know of at this level that intentionally removes over 1000 seats to put up bigger advertising boards ffs ?

The sooner they're dealt with the better
« Reply #8424 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
It's not only the Cheats who are on trial, it's the Premier League. We'll learn the fate of the Cheats this season, and that will determine the fate of the PL. If it looks like they are brushing things under the carpet, I'm sure that many clubs will push for a new league. Maybe an English Super League, maybe go back to the Football League and leave City, Chelsea, and Newcastle to battle it out. I just can't see clubs staying in the PL and accepting, say, a finantial penalty for the Cheats.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8425 on: Today at 04:20:29 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/16/man-city-charges-era-defining-trial-of-century-dissected/

Quote
Man City charges: The era-defining Trial of the Century dissected
Everything you need to know about the charges Manchester City are facing and the legal battle that gets under way on Monday

Jeremy Wilson
Chief Sports Reporter

16 September 2024 7:04am

It is a battle for the soul of the Premier League  what happens off the pitch this season will define us for a generation.

That is the verdict of one leading football official ahead of the start on Monday of what has been billed as sports Trial of the Century.

In one corner is the Premier League, the worlds most popular sports league and one of Britains most successful cultural exports. In the other is Manchester City, the club who have dominated the competition with eight titles in the past 13 seasons, including an unbroken streak of four in a row that they hope will become five this term.

The hearing, which is expected to last around 10 weeks, will engage some of the countrys finest legal brains.

Expulsion from the Premier League is at one end of the tribunals powers. Alternatively, a verdict that exonerates City  particularly with any favourable outcome on their separate challenge over the legality of associated party transaction rules  would shorten the odds on another decade of dominance.

Anyone hoping for a grand courtroom cliffhanger, with daily twists and turns for the football-loving public to follow, however, will be sorely disappointed. The secrecy surrounding the hearing extends even to confirmation from the Premier League of basic details like when it will start, where it will be held and the precise number of charges (variously interpreted from the statement as between 115 and 130).

So what do we know?

The charges and what they mean
It is now nearly six years since German newspaper Der Spiegel published its first series of allegations  based on documents it obtained via Football Leaks  that became the prelude to a Premier League investigation into Manchester Citys financial information. It culminated on February 6 last year with a solemn statement on the leagues website that began by saying: In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.

The phrase a number turned out to be quite the understatement as the Premier League then detailed every alleged rule breach between 2009 and 2023. They totalled more than 100 and were split into five groups:

1. The biggest proportion of the charges related to rules that require clubs to provide accurate financial information. It is stressed repeatedly in annual Premier League yearbooks that clubs must act in the utmost good faith and give a true and fair view of their income, including sponsorship, their related parties and operating costs. The breaches here relate to all of the seasons between 2009-10 and 2017-18. In each of those seasons, the Premier League alleges between four and six breaches of specific rules.

2. There are then a series of charges regarding the accuracy of details that City provided both for their manager and player payments in the period between 2009-2010 and 2016-17. In its charge sheet, the Premier League simply refers to the rules and the seasons in which they were broken. However, the manager breaches only relate to the period between 2009-10 and 2012-13, when Roberto Mancini was leading the team. The breaches with respect to player payments relate to all of the seasons between 2010-11 and 2015-16.

3. As well as the Premier League, Uefa has a set of financial rules and clubs in the English top flight are obliged to comply with their licensing and financial fair play (FFP) regulations. City are accused by the Premier League of failing to comply with these rules from 2013-14 until 2017-18. They were initially banned for two years from European competition by Uefa in 2020 for alleged breaches of their FFP rules but the club successfully overturned that suspension in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

4. The Premier League also brought in profit and sustainability rules (PSR) from 2013, which limited a clubs financial losses over three years to £105m. The losses cannot simply be covered by a wealthy owner, meaning a clubs spending capacity also becomes dictated by the size of its wage bill and how much it can earn naturally from income like sponsorship. City are also alleged to have breached rules on profit and sustainability in every season from 2015-16 until 2017-18.

5. The Premier League investigation was launched in December 2018 and a further tranche of charges relate to rules requiring members to cooperate and assist investigations in the utmost good faith, including by providing documents and information. It is alleged that the failure stretches through the entire five seasons from 2018-19 up until the 2022-23 season when the Premier League investigation ended.

City deny any wrongdoing and, in response to the Premier League statement about the alleged breaches, said they have irrefutable evidence to support their position and look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.

City manager Pep Guardiola also said on Friday: All the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned. I say wait for the independent panel. We believe we have not done anything wrong.

Do we have more detail on how City are actually alleged to have breached the rules?
Yes and no. The Premier League have not published further detail but we do know what Der Spiegel have alleged in its reporting, as well as some details of the case that Uefa brought over its rules. Based on documents it has received from Football Leaks, Der Spiegel has claimed the Premier League investigation focused on three areas. Underage players were allegedly pressured to sign contracts with City through monetary payments. Club sponsors in Abu Dhabi were suspected of having provided only some of their payments to the club themselves, with a significant proportion allegedly coming from owner Sheikh Mansour. Mancini is said to have been paid on top of his Manchester City salary for working as a consultant with Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club, which is controlled by Citys Abu Dhabi owners.

A key part of the Uefa case against City was the claim that money declared as sponsorship money from Etihad Airways was in fact paid directly to the club by Sheikh Mansours Abu Dhabi United Group, which owns City. Cas, however, announced in 2020 that the club were cleared of disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions. They also said that City did fail to cooperate with Uefa authorities. City said the decision was validation of the clubs position.

When the Premier League investigation began, City said the allegations were entirely false and that allegations originally published in German newspaper Der Spiegel came from illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails.

In July 2022, after Der Spiegel had released more emails following the Cas decision, the club said in a statement: The questions and matters raised by Der Spiegel appear to be a cynical attempt to publicly re-litigate and undermine a case that has been fully adjudicated. Manchester Citys policy remains not to comment on out of context materials purported to have been criminally obtained from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel.

They have also previously said that an attempt to damage the clubs reputation is organised and clear.

What will happen over the next 10 weeks?
A three-person commission has been appointed by Murray Rosen, the chair of the Premier Leagues judicial panel, and it will finally sit to hear its first day of evidence on Monday. Rosen must confirm the identities of the commission to members of the Premier League board and City but their identities are otherwise kept secret.

Each appointed individual must complete a statement of impartiality. No details of the proceedings over the coming weeks will be provided even to other Premier League clubs, who also separately await the outcome of Citys challenge of the leagues associated party transaction rules.

That was heard in June but no ruling has been communicated before the start of Citys hearing, even though it could be argued to be relevant to the case. The time that the Premier Leagues investigation has taken was even raised in the High Court in 2021.

It is surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern, that so little progress has been made after two and a half years  during which, it may be noted, the club has twice been crowned as Premier League champions, the court said.

Two more Premier League titles have since been added but the current expectation is that the hearing will be completed by Christmas and a verdict will follow in the New Year.

The outcome is almost certain to define Citys quest for an unprecedented fifth straight league title. It will also heavily determine how their past success is forever viewed.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8426 on: Today at 04:38:28 pm »
For those interested, this was the documentary done looking into the original hearing, which also mention Jaber Momhamed who was mentioned in the Miguel Delaney report at the top of the page.

https://youtu.be/LlLRWw47HOk?si=MM8c5JNAggrsy-KA
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

« Reply #8427 on: Today at 05:30:01 pm »
The reality is the City KCs will tear those PL rules apart based on ambiguity and vagueness.

Leicester did it, City will too.

I think it'll end up that rather than City saying we didn't do X, Y & Z they'll argue that the rules didn't specify they couldn't.
« Reply #8428 on: Today at 05:30:45 pm »
If City get the book thrown at them then it will have a financial impact on the PL. Do you think any club including our owners want to see the value of the league/club getting a hit? A slap on the wrist n move on as cheating is the norm these days, from the playacting on the field to the fiddling of accounts trying to make sure FFP is not infringed....too much. Fully expect a suspended sentence on them but enough loop holes to allow them to continue as is.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

« Reply #8429 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:55:29 pm
115 charges.


Each one is there in black and white and appears on a ledger for the Premier League. Each one is answerable to Man City's fellow members of the Premier League.

130!!!
« Reply #8430 on: Today at 05:46:08 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 01:18:22 pm
Of course nobody knows but what we all do know without any doubt is unlimited money and access to the best lawyers yields favourable outcomes for those that want it.

They've already tried several legal challenges to stop the case even getting this far and have failed every time.

I'm not pinning my hopes on a positive outcome, I'm not that naive, but far too many people are being far too cynical and pessimistic about this based on knowing absolutely fuck all about it.
« Reply #8431 on: Today at 05:58:18 pm »
The PL brand is going to take a hit regardless of the outcome. From a purely business standpoint it's better to lance the Man City boil and put their house in order. If City are rightfully punished, then there's a chance that puts the power back in the hands of the other clubs and gives them the opportunity to reorganise the PL in a way that suits their needs.

Showing stronger leadership and taking decisive action is likely much better for the long term health of the brand than a lethargic wrap on the knuckles that will see Abu Dhabi and Saudi dominate the game for the rest of the century.

The likes of the Glazers and FSG might be here to turn a profit, but they won't take kindly seeing their own brands superseded and being left fighting for scraps. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8432 on: Today at 06:26:41 pm »
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/09/16/manchester-city-premier-league-hearing-115-charges-verdict/

Quote
Justice needs to be seen to be done in Man Citys trial  but secrecy stops that happening
Hearing is being played out behind closed doors on a strict need-to-know basis and the message is we do not need to know

Jason Burt
Chief Football Correspondent

Manchester City FC, Premier League
16 September 2024 5:01pm

Footballs trial of the century kicked off on Monday. Except we do not know who is on the three-person commission hearing it, we do not know when it will end, or when the verdict will be published.

Neither, of course, will we hear any of the evidence because that is also kept secret until the outcome is delivered. Meanwhile, both the Premier League and Manchester City are bound by an agreement of non-disclosure which will prohibit the briefing of any detail of what is said and argued between the two parties.

It is a wholly unsatisfactory state of affairs, shrouded in secrecy and played out behind closed doors on a strict need-to-know basis. And the message is? We do not need to know.

Yes, we will eventually be able to read the findings and go through the case but it will be delivered as a document  out of the blue, one day  published on the Premier Leagues website without any prior warning.

The verdict may leak, there may be briefings, despite the agreement not to disclose, depending on who has won and lost. That is human nature and may skew what the perception of the result is.

Of course it is complicated. For example, Evertons first hearing into breaching the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) resulted in a document that ran to 41 pages.

Most people did not bother to read it and so battle lines were drawn: either Everton were the victims being punished for trying to build a new stadium or, if the judgment was actually read, were guilty of trying to get around the rules despite a series of clear warnings (although that is also without going into the unfairness of the PSR rules, as framed, in the first place).

City are facing 115 charges rather than one and, although there is some apparent duplication in the alleged offences, there is also the distinct prospect of them being found guilty of some charges and acquitted of others which will make sifting through the judgment even more difficult.

If this is the test case of the leagues authority, why can we not hear the evidence?
But that is not the point. The point is this: why the lack of transparency in the first place around the whole process? If this is, as has been understandably billed, the test case of the Premier Leagues authority and credibility, then why can we not see it being aired in public and be allowed to hear the evidence and for it to be reported?

The Premier League is a private company limited by shares. Its shareholders are the 20-member clubs at any given time and it feels that the clubs and the league hide behind the fact they are privately-owned businesses and draw up their rules accordingly.

They will argue against this and say the Premier Leagues rule book is an exemplar of good governance and openness. There are certain points when there is disclosure. For example, the Premier League is obliged by its rules to publish that the charges have been referred to an independent commission.

It is also committed to publish, in full transparency, the judgment in the case including all the details of the Premier Leagues argument, the clubs argument and any mitigating or aggravating factors.

It was in January that Richard Masters, the Premier Leagues chief executive, sat before the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee of MPs and disclosed about the City case: There is a date set for that proceeding. Unfortunately, I cant tell you when that is but that is progressing.

This is not a matter being tried by jury
Cannot or will not? It is cannot but, unfortunately, it leaves the impression of will not. Why such need for privacy and non-disclosure that even the actual date of the hearing cannot be revealed?

Lawyers from both sides are poring over every report, every comment, any apparent indication of a briefing that might be used to say the case is being prejudiced. But, remember this, it is not a matter that is going in front of a jury. Rather it is being heard by an  at present  anonymous three-person commission which, one would hope, given their expected expertise, are beyond being so easily influenced.

In law, few sentences have been quoted more often than the aphorism justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. The City case is not a criminal trial. But the principle holds. The Premier League argues that justice will be seen to be done in this case because the judgment will be published in full. But is that enough? Why can we not actually report on and read about the legal arguments in real time? What harm would be done?

Another reason for trials being held in public  and, yes, this is technically not a trial, but the principle holds  is because it helps build confidence in the system. Plus, frankly, we can also see whether the case is actually being prosecuted correctly, which does matter.

Of course there is no legal requirement for such cases as Citys to be more public. But there is a moral one. Clubs are private businesses; the Premier League has its own rule book which is determined by the clubs.

But football clubs  whether they like it or not  are far more than that and this is what executives so often forget (or ignore). They are community assets. They may not physically belong to the fans but they do belong to the fans. And the fans and the public need to know that the integrity of the game they love and invest so much in is being properly protected. Transparency, openness, full disclosure helps guarantee that. Quite frankly, the reasons for not allowing that are not good enough.
« Reply #8433 on: Today at 09:53:25 pm »
I absolutely despise these horrible twats.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1835644561093468620.html
