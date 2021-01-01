Said it last season, if you take out City from the last 10-12 years you would have League winners looking something like United, Chelsea, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Liverpool, United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Arsenal. Not exactly like that but close - and it looks a much more interesting sporting product. I guess the flip side of it is, we won 1 title at a canter and would have won 2 more by an even bigger margin than City or United ever achieved.



2018 we finished 4th, it was as good as 2nd, we kinda sacked the league off when Europe took priority and city pulled clearremove them from it I think we still could have been best of the rest.