« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 573909 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8160 on: August 28, 2024, 04:57:52 pm »
Trainer had to go off and come back on with a brand new bag.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,247
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8161 on: August 28, 2024, 05:02:07 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 28, 2024, 04:15:40 pm
Yeah it was different,  I have an old video of Brazil at the 1970 world cup, they fairly took a lot of punishment, but I didnt realise until I watched it how well they looked after themselves too

Pele was punched in the face in the final and the ref just gave his opponent a talking too, think Bobby Charlton got punched in the England game too (where Banks brought off that save)
WC 1970 was the first time when red and yellow cards were introduced, wasn't it?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8162 on: August 28, 2024, 05:05:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 05:02:07 pm
WC 1970 was the first time when red and yellow cards were introduced, wasn't it?
How did they get along?
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,247
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8163 on: August 28, 2024, 05:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on August 28, 2024, 05:05:46 pm
How did they get along?
One was showing off all the time, the other stayed more quiet out of view.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8164 on: August 28, 2024, 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on August 28, 2024, 05:10:24 pm
One was showing off all the time, the other stayed more quiet out of view.
A cautionary tale.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,229
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8165 on: August 28, 2024, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on August 28, 2024, 04:53:44 pm
Ref wasn't having any of it, told him to get up..........get on up.
please please please just don't.

No no no no
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8166 on: August 28, 2024, 08:21:52 pm »
I feel bad!

Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,446
  • Legend
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8167 on: August 29, 2024, 12:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on August 28, 2024, 01:04:55 pm
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.

Ultimate Soccer Manager, was a great game.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,695
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8168 on: August 29, 2024, 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 28, 2024, 04:48:22 pm
It's a Man's Man's Man's World

.. but it aint nothing without a woman!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,399
  • Dutch Class
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8169 on: August 30, 2024, 01:48:18 pm »
I'm very surprised they aren't signing a back-up to Haaland.
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8170 on: August 31, 2024, 11:28:03 pm »
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8171 on: August 31, 2024, 11:54:58 pm »
Quote from: norecat on August 31, 2024, 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

They're just not interesting. After a Utd or even Arsenal game there is lots of chatter on here or in general. After a City game it's just empty. Arsenal are one them sides you just cannot like with their play acting and snideness but at least they give you something to get your emotions out. City are just a case of ah they won easy, there's a surprise, who's next
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,646
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8172 on: September 1, 2024, 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: norecat on August 31, 2024, 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

I disagree. There are plenty, even on RAWK, that try to argue their cheating can be separated from what happens on the pitch. There's loads on here that drool at the sight or the mere mention of Ped. They're accepted and lauded.
So in that respect, the sportswashing has absolutely worked.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,281
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8173 on: September 1, 2024, 12:16:28 am »
Quote from: norecat on August 31, 2024, 11:28:03 pm
Could it be argued the sports washing exercise has failed? No football fan outside those who go to the Etihad give their sporting 'achievements' since 2008 any value or merit. When I think of sporting merit I think of ourselves naturally. The late Sir Bobby Robson's work at Ipswich. Forest winning back to back EC's in the late 70s. Celtic winning the EC in 67. Everton 1984-85. Leicester winning the Pl in 2016.

These were all true sporting achievements accomplished without bending the rules. They were the result of sweat and tears. City now just seems like a soulless corporate entity devoid of heart, spirit or basic humanity.

Generations of kids are growing up as City fans. Among my nephews friends, city shirts seem the most common. A mate who supports Utd has two sons who support city. Sportswashing is a long game.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8174 on: September 1, 2024, 02:34:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on September  1, 2024, 12:16:28 am
Generations of kids are growing up as City fans. Among my nephews friends, city shirts seem the most common. A mate who supports Utd has two sons who support city. Sportswashing is a long game.
Agreed. I'm slowly starting to see more kids wear City shirts in Japan too. Some sports stores are full of their merch, which is commonly displayed at the front of the store to get more attention.
It's absolutely working, unfortunately.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,739
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8175 on: September 1, 2024, 03:56:16 am »
My issue with Haaland is that, while hes obviously an incredible goalscorer and asset for them, he just has no joy in his game. Hes probably the best yet at the same time most boring footballer Ive seen. He doesnt run as much as he did at Dortmund and he doesnt get as involved in the build up, maybe thats Guardiolas way of keeping him fit and avoiding the injuries hes had previously.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,719
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8176 on: September 1, 2024, 08:42:59 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September  1, 2024, 03:56:16 am
My issue with Haaland is that, while hes obviously an incredible goalscorer and asset for them, he just has no joy in his game. Hes probably the best yet at the same time most boring footballer Ive seen. He doesnt run as much as he did at Dortmund and he doesnt get as involved in the build up, maybe thats Guardiolas way of keeping him fit and avoiding the injuries hes had previously.

They've finally got that superstar which they hope makes them relevant but that player is just as robotic and boring as them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8177 on: September 1, 2024, 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September  1, 2024, 03:56:16 am
My issue with Haaland is that, while hes obviously an incredible goalscorer and asset for them, he just has no joy in his game.

Hes the key part of Citys joyless, clinical algorithm for success. No emotion or drama, just a machine designed specifically to win that is almost unbeatable. We have managed it, Arsenal have come close, but its coded to be unplayable.

No matter how much they try to manufacture it, everything they do is devoid of the raw emotion that comes with football because they have carefully constructed their world. Their first title was memorable, a last minute winner to snatch the title from their successful neighbours, but since then their fans live with an expectation of success.

They will never have an Istanbul comeback, a Barca 4-0, a Dortmund 4-3 because there is no consideration of failure. Every one of those games was triumph against the odds, whether its an average side against world class players or impossible to overturn shorelines. If City were 3-0 down from the first leg against Barcelona, their fans would be expecting a 3-0 or 4-0 home win. The goals would all be runs to the byline, cut back for Haaland to tap in - rather than the unexpectedness of a Smicer screamer, Lovren header or a corner taken quick.

They win these titles, gloat for a bit, realise no ones arsed and then play the victim. Thats endemic from the fans right up to the manager and board. People talk about the storied history of the likes of Liverpool and United, but who really wants to sit and reminisce about the time City won every game 5-0 and walked to the title? Or the domestic cups won by fielding hundreds of millions worth of players against lower league sides, for an expected 6-0 drubbing?

Catapulting them down to League One wouldnt be an act of revenge, it would be a case of bringing some form of sanity back to the league.
Logged

Offline Red Giant

  • da red giant asshole
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8178 on: September 1, 2024, 01:38:40 pm »
Many articles online nowadays praising these lot for the way they do business. Going as far as to say they are a model of how to operate a football club. After all, their net spend balance this window was 150 mill on the plus side.
Brainwash completed...
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8179 on: September 1, 2024, 09:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  1, 2024, 12:00:38 am
I disagree. There are plenty, even on RAWK, that try to argue their cheating can be separated from what happens on the pitch. There's loads on here that drool at the sight or the mere mention of Ped. They're accepted and lauded.
So in that respect, the sportswashing has absolutely worked.

Sadly, this is correct. The more time has passed, the worse this has got.

So their strategy of delaying due process has worked a treat also.
« Last Edit: September 1, 2024, 09:43:34 pm by God's Left Peg »
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,247
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8180 on: Yesterday at 07:48:03 am »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on September  1, 2024, 09:41:42 pm
Sadly, this is correct. The more time has passed, the worse this has got.

So their strategy of delaying due process has worked a treat also.
Absolutely. And I dare say, Hitler can't hold a candle to the sportswashers. But they don't kill / torture / murder white people, so it's all alright... These states embolish some of the worst tyrany humanity has seen, but it's OK since they give us oil that drives progress, right?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8181 on: Yesterday at 08:29:19 am »
Quote from: Red Giant on September  1, 2024, 01:38:40 pm
Many articles online nowadays praising these lot for the way they do business. Going as far as to say they are a model of how to operate a football club. After all, their net spend balance this window was 150 mill on the plus side.
Brainwash completed...

Wouldnt be surprised if their lack of signings was on purpose so theyre forced to use youth players if they get a few injuries. They started Bobb, Lewis, McAtee and OReilly in the charity shield which has helped plant the seed that theyre using their own academy products and not signing new players. Worth noting though that McAtee has played 1 game as a 90th minute sub and Lewis will probably be out of the team once Walker is match fit.

Watch them get a couple of injuries, Struggle to January by scraping every home game 3-1 rather than 5-0, and make a few totally justified £70m signings
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8182 on: Yesterday at 01:24:02 pm »
I gather that the 'verdict' will be out around the same time as the "Beatle-browed" scruffs reunion tour.
The BBC and Guardian have been incessant with the adulation of these c*nts.
Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,555
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8183 on: Yesterday at 04:46:45 pm »
My argument has always been that the Premier league needs to come down hard on these to preserve the business model of our league being the pinnacle of the beautiful game. The result and punishment is all about preservation of the premier league as a business entity at the top of the game. Anything less than sufficiently effective punishment makes Abu Dhabi the tail that wags the dog.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,737
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8184 on: Yesterday at 05:05:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:48:03 am
Absolutely. And I dare say, Hitler can't hold a candle to the sportswashers. But they don't kill / torture / murder white people, so it's all alright... These states embolish some of the worst tyrany humanity has seen, but it's OK since they give us oil that drives progress, right?

I didnt know how much UAE sponsor terrorist organisations until I read this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c39kwmm3x94o
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8185 on: Yesterday at 09:23:00 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:05:17 pm
I didnt know how much UAE sponsor terrorist organisations until I read this;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c39kwmm3x94o
Wasnt Abu Dhabi a safe haven for Russian Oligarchs ?
Fit and proper owners tho.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,821
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8186 on: Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm »
If (when?) this lot gets away with a slap on the wrist, I would gladly see us leave the Premier League and set the dominoes falling.

Any future winners of this league will be farcical.
Logged
JFT97

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8187 on: Yesterday at 09:44:44 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 09:34:22 pm
If (when?) this lot gets away with a slap on the wrist, I would gladly see us leave the Premier League and set the dominoes falling.

Any future winners of this league will be farcical.
Unfortunately it wont happen. If the cheats are let off again, the owners of the proper clubs will do fuck all as its only business to them and theyll do whatever keeps the money coming in.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8188 on: Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  1, 2024, 12:00:38 am
I disagree. There are plenty, even on RAWK, that try to argue their cheating can be separated from what happens on the pitch. There's loads on here that drool at the sight or the mere mention of Ped. They're accepted and lauded.
So in that respect, the sportswashing has absolutely worked.

At the significant risk of stirring up a hornets nest, I think that's a bit of a mischaracterisation of the argument - at least the one I was making a little while back. I don't think anyone on here separates Man City as an entity from Abu Dhabi's cheating. Recognising that De Bruyne is a good player doesn't equate to accepting the sportswashing project. To use it in a sentence, 'De Bruyne is a great player, what a shame he's wasted his career at a cheating sportswashing project.'
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8189 on: Today at 07:44:39 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:09:35 pm
At the significant risk of stirring up a hornets nest, I think that's a bit of a mischaracterisation of the argument - at least the one I was making a little while back. I don't think anyone on here separates Man City as an entity from Abu Dhabi's cheating. Recognising that De Bruyne is a good player doesn't equate to accepting the sportswashing project. To use it in a sentence, 'De Bruyne is a great player, what a shame he's wasted his career at a cheating sportswashing project.'
But he willingly and gladly partakes in the sportswashing project, knowing that the regime that pays his millions is horrific and they are killing the game he makes his living in.
So he is an utter c*nt who deserves no praise whatsoever.
Thats what I think anyway.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8190 on: Today at 07:51:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:44:39 am
But he willingly and gladly partakes in the sportswashing project, knowing that the regime that pays his millions is horrific and they are killing the game he makes his living in.
So he is an utter c*nt who deserves no praise whatsoever.
Thats what I think anyway.

All good, JRed  :thumbup

My point is less about whether it's ok to acknowledge players as good players and more that praise for players or manager doesn't equate to the sportswashing project being a success. I'll always view any of City's achievements as being the direct result of them cheating.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 