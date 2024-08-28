My issue with Haaland is that, while hes obviously an incredible goalscorer and asset for them, he just has no joy in his game.



Hes the key part of Citys joyless, clinical algorithm for success. No emotion or drama, just a machine designed specifically to win that is almost unbeatable. We have managed it, Arsenal have come close, but its coded to be unplayable.No matter how much they try to manufacture it, everything they do is devoid of the raw emotion that comes with football because they have carefully constructed their world. Their first title was memorable, a last minute winner to snatch the title from their successful neighbours, but since then their fans live with an expectation of success.They will never have an Istanbul comeback, a Barca 4-0, a Dortmund 4-3 because there is no consideration of failure. Every one of those games was triumph against the odds, whether its an average side against world class players or impossible to overturn shorelines. If City were 3-0 down from the first leg against Barcelona, their fans would be expecting a 3-0 or 4-0 home win. The goals would all be runs to the byline, cut back for Haaland to tap in - rather than the unexpectedness of a Smicer screamer, Lovren header or a corner taken quick.They win these titles, gloat for a bit, realise no ones arsed and then play the victim. Thats endemic from the fans right up to the manager and board. People talk about the storied history of the likes of Liverpool and United, but who really wants to sit and reminisce about the time City won every game 5-0 and walked to the title? Or the domestic cups won by fielding hundreds of millions worth of players against lower league sides, for an expected 6-0 drubbing?Catapulting them down to League One wouldnt be an act of revenge, it would be a case of bringing some form of sanity back to the league.