115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

The G in Gerrard

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
August 24, 2024, 10:42:34 pm
Circa1892:
Burnhams basically sold the whole city to them. Manchester very quickly becomes Birmingham if they fall out
What do you mean becomes Birmingham?
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
August 24, 2024, 10:43:08 pm
The G in Gerrard:
What do you mean becomes Birmingham?

Mummies instead of Brummies...
Reflexivity

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
August 25, 2024, 08:53:17 am
The G in Gerrard:
What do you mean becomes Birmingham?
The council goes bankrupt, has to sell assets and properties at huge losses.
The Brummies then turn to the Mancs and with great pride are able to spout that they are now
 " Considerably Richer Than Yow".
JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
August 25, 2024, 09:03:42 am
Just watching MOTD , are they sending a message?
The *Champions first home game with lots of goals, and still put United, Arsenal and now Spurs on before them. Nobody wants to watch the cheating c*nts.
Schmarn

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
August 26, 2024, 11:05:41 pm
The Damned United on now. The best line that resonates today - as far as I'm concerned, the first thing you can do for me is to chuck all your medals and all your caps and all your pots and all your pans into the biggest fucking dustbin you can find, because you've never won any of them fairly. You've done it all by bloody cheating.
TheFuturesRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 12:35:51 am
Schmarn:
The Damned United on now. The best line that resonates today - as far as I'm concerned, the first thing you can do for me is to chuck all your medals and all your caps and all your pots and all your pans into the biggest fucking dustbin you can find, because you've never won any of them fairly. You've done it all by bloody cheating.

That's a great movie, and quote.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dYBj_qAJtRA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dYBj_qAJtRA</a>
harleydanger

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Yesterday at 08:07:43 am
Nothing will happen. Nothing especially will happen while Gaurdiola is there.

Football is a capitalist endeavour, capitalists control the police, police punish the poor.

The cycle continues.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:40:29 am
Schmarn:
The Damned United on now. The best line that resonates today - as far as I'm concerned, the first thing you can do for me is to chuck all your medals and all your caps and all your pots and all your pans into the biggest fucking dustbin you can find, because you've never won any of them fairly. You've done it all by bloody cheating.
read that in Clough's voice.

Michael Sheen was brilliant as him in that.

Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:45:44 am
paulrazor:
read that in Clough's voice.

Michael Sheen was brilliant as him in that.


The only thing that confused me was the six foot Johnny Giles! Unless I got it wrong and it was supposed to be someone else.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:51:06 am
Dr. Beaker:
The only thing that confused me was the six foot Johnny Giles! Unless I got it wrong and it was supposed to be someone else.
Gilesy being 6ft yeah, they got that wrong, they got a lot wrong with it but I look past it and just enjoy the film

Giles hated it and was awarded damages from the book
Giles, who celebrated his 70th birthday last Saturday by crooning a Nat King Cole number on Ireland's Late Late Show, is a small, dapper man, as articulate off the field as he was with a ball at his feet. That may surprise anyone who saw the film version of David Peace's novel about Brian Clough's 44 days in charge of Leeds in 1974 as Don Revie's successor with the then champions.

There he is depicted as tall, gruff and with hair like a refugee from a rock festival, although that is not what led him to successfully sue Peace for libel in what the author called his "occult history of Leeds United".

"His book was outrageous. I'm portrayed as the scheming leprechaun," says Giles. "He had me in conversations with Clough that never happened. It made Clough out to be a wild man whereas he wasn't drinking then. I didn't get on with him but I found him highly intelligent.

"Peace said the novel was fiction based on fact. Trouble is, people assume it's the official version. The movie was a misinterpretation of the misinterpretation that was the book! Can you imagine Leeds going to Derby and Don making us get off the bus to walk through their fans? It would be dangerous. It never happened. It was ridiculous."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chKHtho-WC0 good video of Giles describing Clough on day one, no wonder it didnt work, totally the wrong appointment
Dr. Beaker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 11:30:44 am
paulrazor:
Gilesy being 6ft yeah, they got that wrong, they got a lot wrong with it but I look past it and just enjoy the film

Giles hated it and was awarded damages from the book
Giles, who celebrated his 70th birthday last Saturday by crooning a Nat King Cole number on Ireland's Late Late Show, is a small, dapper man, as articulate off the field as he was with a ball at his feet. That may surprise anyone who saw the film version of David Peace's novel about Brian Clough's 44 days in charge of Leeds in 1974 as Don Revie's successor with the then champions.

There he is depicted as tall, gruff and with hair like a refugee from a rock festival, although that is not what led him to successfully sue Peace for libel in what the author called his "occult history of Leeds United".

"His book was outrageous. I'm portrayed as the scheming leprechaun," says Giles. "He had me in conversations with Clough that never happened. It made Clough out to be a wild man whereas he wasn't drinking then. I didn't get on with him but I found him highly intelligent.

"Peace said the novel was fiction based on fact. Trouble is, people assume it's the official version. The movie was a misinterpretation of the misinterpretation that was the book! Can you imagine Leeds going to Derby and Don making us get off the bus to walk through their fans? It would be dangerous. It never happened. It was ridiculous."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chKHtho-WC0 good video of Giles describing Clough on day one, no wonder it didnt work, totally the wrong appointment
Cheers for that. Never saw the film, only the clip.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:10:15 pm
Dr. Beaker:
Cheers for that. Never saw the film, only the clip.
Its worth a watch but dont take it as gospel, lot of factual errors

Colm Meaney is pretty good as Don Revie too
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:23:58 pm
What did cough mean by youve only won stuff by cheating? Was it cos they were dirty? Is that what he meant or was there something else like bungs etc
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:32:02 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser:
What did cough mean by youve only won stuff by cheating? Was it cos they were dirty? Is that what he meant or was there something else like bungs etc

Not bungs but they were very physical and injured the opponent players often times deliberately.

They were penalised a lot as well. But still, won the titles.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:34:41 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser:
What did cough mean by youve only won stuff by cheating? Was it cos they were dirty? Is that what he meant or was there something else like bungs etc
There was rumours of bungs although that only came to light I think in later years when Revie was accused of bribing wolves even by his own player (Gary Sprake) although both Sprake and Wolves player Danny Hagen bottled it in court and refused to confirm this under oath.

There was a further claim Revie did this many years earlier with Bury

The biggest gripe Clough always had was that they were a dirty team. Bremner and Hunter had the worst reputations but Johnny Giles was even worse, Jack Charlton could be pretty tough too.

Clough had been having a go at Leeds for years, even at one point asking for them to kicked out of the league, so it was a very odd appointment
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:41:47 pm
paulrazor:
There was rumours of bungs although that only came to light I think in later years when Revie was accused of bribing wolves even by his own player (Gary Sprake) although both Sprake and Wolves player Danny Hagen bottled it in court and refused to confirm this under oath.

There was a further claim Revie did this many years earlier with Bury

The biggest gripe Clough always had was that they were a dirty team. Bremner and Hunter had the worst reputations but Johnny Giles was even worse, Jack Charlton could be pretty tough too.

Clough had been having a go at Leeds for years, even at one point asking for them to kicked out of the league, so it was a very odd appointment
Ah right, ta mate. never knew what he meant by it. Knew what they were like cos my dad used to always mention them when I was younger. Just never really got what clough was implying
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:43:21 pm
ChaChaMooMoo:
Not bungs but they were very physical and injured the opponent players often times deliberately.

They were penalised a lot as well. But still, won the titles.
Cheers mate. Thats kinda what I always thought but was never quite sure to be honest
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:04:55 pm
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.
Qston

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:11:32 pm
Andy82lfc:
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.

....and someone gets hold of your emails on the subject of ways around the rules
afc tukrish

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 01:15:57 pm
Revie was also meant to have bribed match officials...
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:05:53 pm
Qston:
....and someone gets hold of your emails on the subject of ways around the rules

Ha, yeah exactly. And then that person starts doing it by phone instead (or just not supplying any documents for the next few years and so on.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:14:17 pm
afc tukrish:
Revie was also meant to have bribed match officials...
Don Readies

Sir Capon of Debaser:
Ah right, ta mate. never knew what he meant by it. Knew what they were like cos my dad used to always mention them when I was younger. Just never really got what clough was implying
Yeah Hunter and Bremner had terrible reputations

My Dad said Giles was the worst of the lot

To be honest a lot of teams were like that then, it was eat or be eaten
rogerwilco

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:18:08 pm
Andy82lfc:
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.

Ultimate soccer manager was the one that let you send bungs. You could be caught and punished.
Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:27:24 pm
paulrazor:
Don Readies
 Yeah Hunter and Bremner had terrible reputations

My Dad said Giles was the worst of the lot

To be honest a lot of teams were like that then, it was eat or be eaten
They were known as a "hard team" but the only really proper hard man they had was Jackie Charlton.
The rest of them were snidey jackals.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:37:01 pm
Terry de Niro:
They were known as a "hard team" but the only really proper hard man they had was Jackie Charlton.
The rest of them were snidey jackals.
Jack was a tough man, one of my heroes

He said the hardest opponent was Tommy Smith, said Smith knocked the wind out of him one game.

Think Bremner was a bit snidey, he nearly crapped it in the famous Dave McKay photo



Giles was a hard man to be fair, Hunter definitely
Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:44:13 pm
paulrazor:


Giles was a hard man to be fair, Hunter definitely
Giles was nothing but a snide and proved it in the Keegan getting sent off in the Charity Shield, and Hunter met his match with Franny Lee.
paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:46:01 pm
There is always someone who can beat you
thejbs

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:46:10 pm
https://youtu.be/2BWAL7ADsi0?feature=shared

Theres Giles in his pomp. A yellow card for decking keegan.
Andy82lfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 02:46:37 pm
rogerwilco:
Ultimate soccer manager was the one that let you send bungs. You could be caught and punished.

Thats the one, thanks  :D
oldman

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:14:17 pm
Don Readies
 Yeah Hunter and Bremner had terrible reputations

My Dad said Giles was the worst of the lot

To be honest a lot of teams were like that then, it was eat or be eaten

Every team had an enforcer - we had Tommy smith , Chelsea Chopper Harris and so on - Leeds had 10 of them.

well not 10 enforcers - 10 snidey bastards
Online afc tukrish

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 02:58:18 pm »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 02:46:58 pm
Every team had an enforcer - we had Tommy smith , Chelsea Chopper Harris and so on - Leeds had 10 of them.

well not 10 enforcers - 10 snidey bastards

10 snidey bastards? 

Don't bring Arsenal into it...
Online paulrazor

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:46:10 pm
https://youtu.be/2BWAL7ADsi0?feature=shared

Theres Giles in his pomp. A yellow card for decking keegan.
different era I know but absolutely insane he didnt get sent off for that, the ref was right there
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_nzbEXH4vo Giles talking about it

This is from the damned united but its the only footage I can find of the red for Keegan and Bremer, I think although its a film the footage is real as you cant see the players faces, tackles are absolutely flying in,

For the red Bremner is a shit house, Keegan wasnt having it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zr7FG9s9EEE
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:04:55 pm
The term 'bungs' always reminds me of football manager or championship manager or similar? Like really early versions in the 90's, if I'm not making it up I'm sure there was an option to send a 'bung'.  ;D

Shows you how rife stuff like that probably was. Still is I guess but like all corruption, it doesn't go away people just get better at hiding it.

Online Dougle

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 03:32:22 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:46:10 pm
https://youtu.be/2BWAL7ADsi0?feature=shared

Theres Giles in his pomp. A yellow card for decking keegan.

Decent right cross that. Different times. I watched a re-run of the Liverpool V Newcastle cup final (74, 75 ?) recently. Interesting to see how players responded to getting battered on the pitch. No drama. Up and at it.
"In the days before the EPL and before 115 FC."
Online jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8154 on: Today at 03:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:20:11 pm


I reckon, even in context, that was wrong. The 70s was a very different time.
Online JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8155 on: Today at 03:51:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:20:11 pm

No wonder we all grew up to be filthy, watching stuff like that.
