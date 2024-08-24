What did cough mean by youve only won stuff by cheating? Was it cos they were dirty? Is that what he meant or was there something else like bungs etc



There was rumours of bungs although that only came to light I think in later years when Revie was accused of bribing wolves even by his own player (Gary Sprake) although both Sprake and Wolves player Danny Hagen bottled it in court and refused to confirm this under oath.There was a further claim Revie did this many years earlier with BuryThe biggest gripe Clough always had was that they were a dirty team. Bremner and Hunter had the worst reputations but Johnny Giles was even worse, Jack Charlton could be pretty tough too.Clough had been having a go at Leeds for years, even at one point asking for them to kicked out of the league, so it was a very odd appointment