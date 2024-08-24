The only thing that confused me was the six foot Johnny Giles! Unless I got it wrong and it was supposed to be someone else.
Gilesy being 6ft yeah, they got that wrong, they got a lot wrong with it but I look past it and just enjoy the film
Giles hated it and was awarded damages from the book
Giles, who celebrated his 70th birthday last Saturday by crooning a Nat King Cole number on Ireland's Late Late Show, is a small, dapper man, as articulate off the field as he was with a ball at his feet. That may surprise anyone who saw the film version of David Peace's novel about Brian Clough's 44 days in charge of Leeds in 1974 as Don Revie's successor with the then champions.
There he is depicted as tall, gruff and with hair like a refugee from a rock festival, although that is not what led him to successfully sue Peace for libel in what the author called his "occult history of Leeds United".
"His book was outrageous. I'm portrayed as the scheming leprechaun," says Giles. "He had me in conversations with Clough that never happened. It made Clough out to be a wild man whereas he wasn't drinking then. I didn't get on with him but I found him highly intelligent.
"Peace said the novel was fiction based on fact. Trouble is, people assume it's the official version. The movie was a misinterpretation of the misinterpretation that was the book! Can you imagine Leeds going to Derby and Don making us get off the bus to walk through their fans? It would be dangerous. It never happened. It was ridiculous."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chKHtho-WC0
good video of Giles describing Clough on day one, no wonder it didnt work, totally the wrong appointment