115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Black Bull Nova

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8080 on: August 19, 2024, 04:00:52 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on August 19, 2024, 03:58:16 pm
I've unfortunately got my kids hooked on football and Liverpool in-particular.  Going to a game or watching together on TV is great and something I used to do with my dad and uncle.  I'd find it hard to walk away from that.

The other side of it though is that the takeover by states is appalling.  Whether or not they're breaking financial rules is a bit of a red herring as they're despotic states using our national sport for soft power purposes.  The amount of kids I see wearing Man City kits now is unreal.

I take the kids to watch a local non-league team when I can but it's certainly not the same for them as a full house at Anfield!


You can still like music without bothering about the Charts
thaddeus

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8081 on: August 19, 2024, 04:45:28 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on August 19, 2024, 04:00:52 pm

You can still like music without bothering about the Charts
Yes, it's a good point.  It's hard not to feel complicit though.  Realistically me disengaging with professional football wouldn't count for anything but maybe every likeminded fan doing so would.

Maybe it's just a sign of the times but there were a few occasions I took the kids to Anfield where the atmosphere at 0-0 (or, worse, 0-1) was really bad.  Certainly not toxic bad but just a general impatience that we weren't throttling the opposition and by not doing so were risking the pursuit of the requisite 90+ points required for a chance at glory.  It's impossible to support Liverpool in a bubble without acknowledging how the sportswashers have and increasingly will impact on that experience.
DTRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8082 on: August 19, 2024, 05:58:51 pm
It has to be large enough punishment to relegate them for a season and also a points deduction on their return. Stripping of titles should be done for the corresponding years related to the charges. Not sure how I feel about them being given to runner up at the time etc, I know the Juventus title winning years from their indiscretions are left blank with no winners in the record books.

A fine would be the death of football for me. It will be the equivalent of a parking ticket to their wealth and just indicate to Newcastle, Chelsea etc and any state / wealth backed club, exactly how much the fine will be in the future. They could all account for and afford it making it effectively a "fee" for success rather than a punishment. The sport will become like Wrestling and scripted in favour of these clubs and owners.

Said it before, but I'd feel stupid investing any interest in the sport if this happens.
stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8083 on: August 19, 2024, 07:52:48 pm
Punishment needs to hurt and to make the club realise that it was not worth it. If on the other hand the punishment is lenient then it serves as practically no deterrent to some clubs. Other clubs therefore need to "winch" and take note that it's not a viable option (it isn't for the vast majority).

A minor fine (practically useless) and points deduction isn't a deterrent at all. City have had multiple years of success due to cheating and this needs to be balanced by multiple years of hardship. I really cannot see this happening though and I think City will find other ways to cheat and tip the balance towards them.
Schmidt

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8084 on: August 19, 2024, 08:30:14 pm
I doubt the punishment will be anywhere enough to fit the crime and whatever it is I expect every pundit in the land to lament it.
BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8085 on: August 20, 2024, 08:42:42 am
Chelsea versus Manchester City  ;)

Walshy nMe®

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8086 on: August 20, 2024, 09:21:39 am
Just follow Rangers and Juventus, kick them out of the leagues.
lionel_messias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8087 on: August 20, 2024, 09:36:52 am
Quote from: DTRed on August 19, 2024, 05:58:51 pm
It has to be large enough punishment to relegate them for a season and also a points deduction on their return. Stripping of titles should be done for the corresponding years related to the charges. Not sure how I feel about them being given to runner up at the time etc, I know the Juventus title winning years from their indiscretions are left blank with no winners in the record books.

A fine would be the death of football for me. It will be the equivalent of a parking ticket to their wealth and just indicate to Newcastle, Chelsea etc and any state / wealth backed club, exactly how much the fine will be in the future. They could all account for and afford it making it effectively a "fee" for success rather than a punishment. The sport will become like Wrestling and scripted in favour of these clubs and owners.

Said it before, but I'd feel stupid investing any interest in the sport if this happens.

I'm realistic and also positive.  I don't imagine they will be kicked down multiple divisions.

Say you give them a 30-point deduction. Okay, and then you also ban them from making new signings for 2 years!

That would be a massive block to their ambitions and there is also the reputational damage, as well as Pep leaving them.

The project would be over. No more money under the table to the Erling Haalands of the future.

At least, this is what I hope for. We'd also love to see them out the Champions League for a couple of seasons. Watch their recruitment then, if they also can't OVERPAY the shit out the market any more.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8088 on: August 20, 2024, 09:44:19 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on August 20, 2024, 09:36:52 am
I'm realistic and also positive.  I don't imagine they will be kicked down multiple divisions.

Say you give them a 30-point deduction. Okay, and then you also ban them from making new signings for 2 years!

That would be a massive block to their ambitions and there is also the reputational damage, as well as Pep leaving them.

The project would be over. No more money under the table to the Erling Haalands of the future.

At least, this is what I hope for. We'd also love to see them out the Champions League for a couple of seasons. Watch their recruitment then, if they also can't OVERPAY the shit out the market any more.

For me, the biggest punishment they need to get if they are found guilty is to ban all their directors from ever being involved in football again. Otherwise, they'll just crack on doing what they're doing, only finding different ways to circumvent the rules, before going through this again in 10 years time or whatever.
smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8089 on: August 20, 2024, 12:36:36 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 20, 2024, 08:42:42 am
Chelsea versus Manchester City  ;)



Excellent!  ;D
taylorb1991

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8090 on: August 21, 2024, 05:31:59 pm
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1826265237571682671

Brilliant break down by Magic Hat, really shows just how much their cheating has distorted the league and screwed over everyone, not just those at the top. I'd be very eager to show this to the Everton fans who are up the arse of City, makes it very clear that City's foul play cost them a spot in the Champions League years back
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8091 on: August 21, 2024, 05:41:22 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on August 21, 2024, 05:31:59 pm
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1826265237571682671

Brilliant break down by Magic Hat, really shows just how much their cheating has distorted the league and screwed over everyone, not just those at the top. I'd be very eager to show this to the Everton fans who are up the arse of City, makes it very clear that City's foul play cost them a spot in the Champions League years back

https://xcancel.com/themagic_tophat
redgriffin73

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8092 on: Today at 11:29:53 am
Gundogan back to piss us off with some vital late goals again  ::)
the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #8093 on: Today at 11:57:53 am
Quote from: stockdam on August 19, 2024, 07:52:48 pm
Punishment needs to hurt and to make the club realise that it was not worth it. If on the other hand the punishment is lenient then it serves as practically no deterrent to some clubs. Other clubs therefore need to "winch" and take note that it's not a viable option (it isn't for the vast majority).

A minor fine (practically useless) and points deduction isn't a deterrent at all. City have had multiple years of success due to cheating and this needs to be balanced by multiple years of hardship. I really cannot see this happening though and I think City will find other ways to cheat and tip the balance towards them.
Yip, and punishment should also hurt the image of the owners.
THAT'S what Abu Dhabi is in it for - the Sportswashing. Not the money.

To make them realize that it wasn't worth it and to deter them- and other sportswashers (AND moneybags owners), the titles need to be stripped. They need to privately acknowldge that all that cheating was not worth it, since they won "nothing"- they have no titles to show for it.
Only this will hurt, to owners like AD. Other punishments, for them, can be overcome with money and a 2/3-year plan.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:15 pm by the_red_pill »
