-40 points will still see them comfortably mid table. They'll take 1 season of that then back to business the following year. Almost no punishment at all.
Yeah in the first season they will, then the next season they are on -40 again, and the next one, and the next one, for 10 years in a row. The slow drip effect of good players leaving when they dont get Europe, and they are in relegation battles will take its toll.
For clarity, I meant start the next 10 seasons on -40 points, not just 1 season.