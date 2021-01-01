« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 552672 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8000 on: Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:07:01 pm
I very much doubt that. That would imply they give a shit about the rules.
or money.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,999
  • Dutch Class
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8001 on: Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
Anything other than a massive point reduction and stripped of worthless titles since they started this farce will not be worth a carrot.
A 40-point reduction will not hurt them in the slightest.

Definitely. The punishment has to be so punitive that it would dissuade any club from engaging in this sort of behaviour again. Fines are worthless. Only sporting punishments will have an impact. You only need to see how seriously clubs began to take FFP/PSR once the punishments shifted from financial penalties to points deductions.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • Kloppite
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8002 on: Yesterday at 11:13:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:08:23 pm
Definitely. The punishment has to be so punitive that it would dissuade any club from engaging in this sort of behaviour again. Fines are worthless. Only sporting punishments will have an impact. You only need to see how seriously clubs began to take FFP/PSR once the punishments shifted from financial penalties to points deductions.

Yep, when you have Newcastle waiting in the wings to see what happens with this case, slap on the wrist for City will give Newcastle the green light to do the same as what City have done, & Newcastle are far richer than City too.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Red Eyed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,554
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8003 on: Yesterday at 11:36:49 pm »
I just don't see how it would be tenable to recognise their guilt (which will happen to some extent, no way are they being cleared of all 115) and let them off lightly when other clubs could be looking at hundreds of millions in damages easily as a result of their cheating. The actual big clubs with a mutual interest here should throw their weight around and say we're not going to accept that.
Logged
"Just try, if we can do it, wonderful and if not, then fail in the most beautiful way"

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 12:02:50 am »
For me, this is on a level or bigger than what happened to Juventus. The punishment needs to be similar to what the Italian FA dished out.

If not and on a personal level, at 52 I believe I'd stop watching football. I'd be gutted but the thought of dedicating my free time to a rigged competition would make me feel stupid.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,520
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 12:10:33 am »
Quote from: DTRed on Today at 12:02:50 am
For me, this is on a level or bigger than what happened to Juventus. The punishment needs to be similar to what the Italian FA dished out.
BIG time


Quote from: DTRed on Today at 12:02:50 am
If not and on a personal level, at 52 I believe I'd stop watching football. I'd be gutted but the thought of dedicating my free time to a rigged competition would make me feel stupid.
I'm 64 and I live about 5-minute walk away from Prenton Park.
If these massive cheating c*nts don't get what's coming to them, I will be watching lots of Tranmere games, and The Premier, Sky Sports League can fuck right off. 
Logged

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:10:33 am
BIG time

I'm 64 and I live about 5-minute walk away from Prenton Park.
If these massive cheating c*nts don't get what's coming to them, I will be watching lots of Tranmere games, and The Premier, Sky Sports League can fuck right off.

I left the NW years ago. My nearest option is Weymouth FC.  ;D
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
Points deduction is not enough if even half of the charges are proven. They have to be expelled from the league. They will then more than likely start at league 2 if the football league wants them there and I imagine they will.

They may well get off with a slap on the wrist but other teams will go mental over that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 01:28:25 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:19:30 am
Points deduction is not enough if even half of the charges are proven. They have to be expelled from the league. They will then more than likely start at league 2 if the football league wants them there and I imagine they will.

They may well get off with a slap on the wrist but other teams will go mental over that.

If it sticks, they're going to owe a whole lot of clubs, a whole lotta money.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • Kloppite
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 01:33:41 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:19:30 am
Points deduction is not enough if even half of the charges are proven. They have to be expelled from the league. They will then more than likely start at league 2 if the football league wants them there and I imagine they will.

They may well get off with a slap on the wrist but other teams will go mental over that.


If they get relegated, they'll find EFL tons more tougher than the PL when it comes to financial issues, the EFL have docked points from a whole host of clubs [including Bolton, Wigan, Reading, Derby] in the last few seasons because of financial issues, & that's without going into administration.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 01:38:14 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm
-40 points will still see them comfortably mid table. They'll take 1 season of that then back to business the following year. Almost no punishment at all.

Yeah in the first season they will, then the next season they are on -40 again, and the next one, and the next one, for 10 years in a row. The slow drip effect of good players leaving when they dont get Europe, and they are in relegation battles will take its toll.

For clarity, I meant start the next 10 seasons on -40 points, not just 1 season.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:41:22 am by Passmaster Molby »
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8011 on: Today at 01:57:01 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:38:14 am
Yeah in the first season they will, then the next season they are on -40 again, and the next one, and the next one, for 10 years in a row. The slow drip effect of good players leaving when they dont get Europe, and they are in relegation battles will take its toll.

For clarity, I meant start the next 10 seasons on -40 points, not just 1 season.
They would love that. Could legally argue about it the whole time whilst still being in the league. Once out and playing elsewhere it would be impossible.

Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
  • Up the Red Men
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #8012 on: Today at 01:58:25 am »
If found guilty and its a big if even though we all know they are guilty then they should relegate them to league 2. That way it will take them at least 3 seasons to get back whilst having no Europe and low attendances. That should be enough for them to loose their star players as they will be out of Europe for 4 seasons. Although if you take Chelsea players theory they dont give a shit where they play as long as they are getting 8 yr contracts and loads of money.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.
Pages: 1 ... 196 197 198 199 200 [201]   Go Up
« previous next »
 