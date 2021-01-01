I dont think the owners of Ourselves, United, Arsenal etc will do much after its over. If they were to claim the PL hasnt acted strongly, correctly or in a timely manner they would be pissing on themselves essentially and, in the end, the owners are in this for money, not fairness or (it often seems) to please the fans.

The slap on the wrist scenario has already been tested by UEFA and CAS. Didnt hear much (across Europe) after that for the same reasons - they wont rock their golden boat.

I really struggle to see the scenario where City get punished as hard as we hope or expect. It just feels like politically and financially that will not be allowed to happen. Its almost like the PL are scared of Citys owners. For example - The announcement of the hearing being pulled forward was laced with City already making progress on the first case and a gentle plea that from the Leagues point of view that this needs settled quickly for the good of the game etc. 5 1/2 years gone by and now it needs resolved quickly?

They will now progressively be lifting the carpet to make the sweeping easier.