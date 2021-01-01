« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7960 on: Today at 09:41:57 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:54:36 pm
Not much I can do to protest this bullshit but leaving a seat I've paid for empty.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 03:56:49 pm
I'd be willing to do the same with my seat, my Dad is too next to me. If we could do it en mass it would be amazing.

I've long believed that if this idea were to catch fire across the main fancam platforms (such as AFTV, Full Time Dickheads, True Geordie, Goldbridge et al) then we'd see fans of all clubs getting on board on walking out of their home games against City. I don't think we'll ever see full-on boycotts, but mass walk-outs with 15 minutes to go is a real possibility. Letting the cheats applaud their away fans at full time in an empty stadium would send a serious message - particularly if done at the bulk of their away games. Not a good look for the "Premier League Brand", which ultimately, is the only thing the big wigs give a fuck about
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7961 on: Today at 09:48:31 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:41:57 am
I've long believed that if this idea were to catch fire across the main fancam platforms (such as AFTV, Full Time Dickheads, True Geordie, Goldbridge et al) then we'd see fans of all clubs getting on board on walking out of their home games against City. I don't think we'll ever see full-on boycotts, but mass walk-outs with 15 minutes to go is a real possibility. Letting the cheats applaud their away fans at full time in an empty stadium would send a serious message - particularly if done at the bulk of their away games. Not a good look for the "Premier League Brand", which ultimately, is the only thing the big wigs give a fuck about

Would love to see that happen.  The Germans would, surprised the French dont (they love a protest).  English dont really do that unless really fucked off, like the poll tax protests.  English seems to be more pro establishment eg loads of Tory rule
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7962 on: Today at 09:57:57 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:40:29 am
Anyone hoping for a big city punishment will be disappointed, going by Masters recent presser.

Slap on the wrist, move on.

A pretty good operating relationship?

 54x Failure to provide accurate financial information 2009-10 to 2017-18.
 14x Failure to provide accurate details for player and manager payments from 2009-10 to 2017-18.
 35x Failure to co-operate with Premier League investigations December 2018 - Feb 2023.


If the League wants something and City don't want to do it, they either comppletely refuse, or they sue!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7963 on: Today at 10:10:58 am
It has all been said before. For me it will come down to what other clubs do after they inevitably get 'rehabilitated' with a mild punishment. Now mind you, the punishment may well be the most draconian ever handed by PL - however if it doesn't properly reflect the crimes, there will be dissent. And that part will depend on what was actually proven during this process. In any case, for me, they've already ruined pretty much everything. No punishment will change that, bring back the lost glory from the past, or stop them from ruining more shit in the future. Premier League sees them as an asset - not as a parasite that they are.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7964 on: Today at 01:00:26 pm
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1824012940808253951?s=19

Another good assessment by Magic Hat on twitter.

The PL have to nail them to the wall. Cutting a deal will surely cause a lot of unrest with the actual big clubs.

It's laughable they van proclaim innocence. The emails are blatant.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7965 on: Today at 01:03:12 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:00:26 pm
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1824012940808253951?s=19

Another good assessment by Magic Hat on twitter.

The PL have to nail them to the wall. Cutting a deal will surely cause a lot of unrest with the actual big clubs.

It's laughable they van proclaim innocence. The emails are blatant.
The PL is all about "cutting deals" mate.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7966 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:00:26 pm
https://x.com/themagic_tophat/status/1824012940808253951?s=19

Another good assessment by Magic Hat on twitter.

The PL have to nail them to the wall. Cutting a deal will surely cause a lot of unrest with the actual big clubs.

It's laughable they van proclaim innocence. The emails are blatant.
Yeah. They believe they are too rich and powerful to be punished by anyone. They may well be right about that. They dont care that everyone knows they are guilty, they are relying on being able to use the power and wealth to get away with cheating.
They showed their contempt for authorities when joking about a uefa member dying.
They are just scum who should be kicked out of the league.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7967 on: Today at 01:24:19 pm
They are not likely to be relegated in an ongoing season (just don't see how that'd work practically). A points deductions is my guess, the severity of which will be confirmed very soon.

From the PL's POV, it's about salvaging the integrity of the competition. A commensurate sanction is needed. This point is why I don't see them re-awarding titles over a period of 10 years because it's a message that the competition shouldn't be taken seriously but a light punishment will still send the same signal and that's before considering the diplomatic influence. It's a very complex situation.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7968 on: Today at 01:29:34 pm
The other PL clubs should start proceedings to at least protect their position on limitation. The court would then likely agree to stay those proceedings pending the outcome of the PL case as clearly that will have salient facts etc.

I would be genuinely shocked if, any deal aside, that at least some of the clubs (including us) didn`t at least commence proceedings to protect their limitation position. It has to be done by the beginning of November and it could be easily done.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7969 on: Today at 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:04:39 pm
Yeah. They believe they are too rich and powerful to be punished by anyone.


The owner is one of the evil scumbag family dictatorship that runs a rich country like its their personal fiefdom. He's a spoilt wanker who's had everything in life brought to him by a team of fawning servants on a golden tray. He's used to oiks bowing and scraping to him and getting all his own way.

That attitude isn't going away.


Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7970 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm
I think we're looking at points deduction and fine. If the points deduction was enough to relegate them I'd Kevin Keegan love it if the Football League told them were to go.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7971 on: Today at 01:40:41 pm
The thing is, City (and Chelsea and Newcastle as they surely will) have soured the game for me. It's funny how this sort of stuff does that. Athletics was never the same after Ben Johnson, neither was cycling after Armstrong.


It will never really recover in this country I don't think and will be mainly inhabited now by fans who fail to see the problem.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7972 on: Today at 01:40:51 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 01:36:36 pm
I think we're looking at points deduction and fine. If the points deduction was enough to relegate them I'd Kevin Keegan love it if the Football League told them were to go.
Has to be 115 points deduction.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7973 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm
The evidence is damning. They'll get away with a slap on the wrist though.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7974 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:24:19 pm
They are not likely to be relegated in an ongoing season (just don't see how that'd work practically). A points deductions is my guess, the severity of which will be confirmed very soon.
Saracens rugby a few years ago when they got caught breaching the salary cap season 19/20, the verdict & punishment happened early that season, instead of immediately being relegated, Saracens were docked 35 points, however it looked they might just stay up so they ended up being docked a further 70 points in order to make sure they were relegated, but they were still able to play out the season in the premiership.

They could relegate City in season, but not replace City with another team until next season, they could void the rest of City's fixtures & results [like they do when a team folds in season], teams would have a free week when they're due to play City.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7975 on: Today at 01:47:01 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:43:59 pm
Saracens rugby a few years ago when they got caught breaching the salary cap season 19/20, the verdict & punishment happened early that season, instead of immediately being relegated, Saracens were docked 35 points, however it looked they might just stay up so they ended up being docked a further 70 points in order to make sure they were relegated, but they were still able to play out the season in the premiership.

They could relegate City in season, but not replace City with another team until next season, they could void the rest of City's fixtures & results [like they do when a team folds in season], teams would have a free week when they're due to play City.
Id settle for that!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7976 on: Today at 01:47:28 pm
They should force the sale of the club to new owners like with Chelsea.

Anything else and they'll be back being a bother in a few years at most
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7977 on: Today at 01:47:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:43:59 pm
Saracens rugby a few years ago when they got caught breaching the salary cap season 19/20, the verdict & punishment happened early that season, instead of immediately being relegated, Saracens were docked 35 points, however it looked they might just stay up so they ended up being docked a further 70 points in order to make sure they were relegated, but they were still able to play out the season in the premiership.

They could relegate City in season, but not replace City with another team until next season, they could void the rest of City's fixtures & results [like they do when a team folds in season], teams would have a free week when they're due to play City.
It's not practical because:
1. If they are relegated, where do they go to? The lower league have strict regulations with respect to the number of teams so they can't admit a new team after the team has started.
2. ''Voiding'' their fixtures will lead to many redundancies which the tax payers/government will have to fund.
3. The competition will be a bit pointless if one team is declared 'relgated after a few months.

Relegation would have been practical in the off-season not now.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7978 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:24:19 pm
They are not likely to be relegated in an ongoing season (just don't see how that'd work practically). A points deductions is my guess, the severity of which will be confirmed very soon.

From the PL's POV, it's about salvaging the integrity of the competition. A commensurate sanction is needed. This point is why I don't see them re-awarding titles over a period of 10 years because it's a message that the competition shouldn't be taken seriously but a light punishment will still send the same signal and that's before considering the diplomatic influence. It's a very complex situation.

"From the PL's POV, it's about salvaging the integrity of the competition"

Well. That's an impossibility. Pretty much every fan I know from every club just thinks the competition is a joke and it's as bent as fuck. I've yet to find one of my mates that's bothered about the new season. Everyone seems pretty bored and fucked off with it. And if you've got match day fans that think it's a farce then you have real problems.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7979 on: Today at 02:47:51 pm
Agreed. You cant salvage what is gone. But they could restore it by serving the only correct punishment - voiding of all they have won in the time under investigation

Fines, points deductions, demotion  meh, not arsed if they dont take remove their name from the records
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7980 on: Today at 03:06:28 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 02:47:51 pm
Agreed. You cant salvage what is gone. But they could restore it by serving the only correct punishment - voiding of all they have won in the time under investigation

Fines, points deductions, demotion  meh, not arsed if they dont take remove their name from the records

Exactly that.

They can give them a 40 point deduction, it really won't matter one jot, just will mean a year off for them. Even if they go down they will be back as normal a year after and nothing changed.

They 100% must void anything they have won in any seasons where cheating has gone on, it would be ludicrous not to do so, similar to allowing Johnson or Armstrong to keep all their medals and trophies but instead be banned for a year. I mean the IAAF would be skinned alive if they allowed cheats to keep their medals but banned them instead. Would be laughable, and the same must go here also.

If they don't, then anyone following the game after that is an absolute grade A fucking mug.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7981 on: Today at 03:14:41 pm
The bare minimum should be they are thrown out of the league and go to the bottom of the football pyramid. Ideally all titles should be stripped and rules put in place banning any kind of state ownership, whether directly or indirectly.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7982 on: Today at 03:44:29 pm
I dont think the owners of Ourselves, United, Arsenal etc will do much after its over. If they were to claim the PL hasnt acted strongly, correctly or in a timely manner they would be pissing on themselves essentially and, in the end, the owners are in this for money, not fairness or (it often seems) to please the fans.
The slap on the wrist scenario has already been tested by UEFA and CAS. Didnt hear much (across Europe) after that for the same reasons - they wont rock their golden boat.
I really struggle to see the scenario where City get punished as hard as we hope or expect. It just feels like politically and financially that will not be allowed to happen.  Its almost like the PL are scared of Citys owners. For example - The announcement of the hearing being pulled forward was laced with City already making progress on the first case and a gentle plea that from the Leagues point of view that this needs settled quickly for the good of the game etc.  5 1/2 years gone by and now it needs resolved quickly?
They will now progressively be lifting the carpet to make the sweeping easier.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7983 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm
Going for 7 this season and then retire before the shit hits the fan?

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7984 on: Today at 04:56:00 pm
What should happen:

Expulsion from the Premier League, re-admittance to League Two, all player contracts cancelled, can only be readmitted to Premier League on successful two-thirds vote of the clubs, all titles voided.

What will probably happen:

Fine and points deduction so they possibly miss one year of Champions League

The PL will make a calcuation about how harsh they can be without City going nuclear, but will bear with it and think it could have been worse.

It will be nowhere near as harsh as it should have been.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7985 on: Today at 05:07:09 pm
I think a lot of people saying that the big clubs will protest any wrist slap are conflating fans with owners. Anyone think the American owners of the big three have any appetite going against the UAE? Pffft, theyre as likely to jump on board if the price is right.
