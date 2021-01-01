It has all been said before. For me it will come down to what other clubs do after they inevitably get 'rehabilitated' with a mild punishment. Now mind you, the punishment may well be the most draconian ever handed by PL - however if it doesn't properly reflect the crimes, there will be dissent. And that part will depend on what was actually proven during this process. In any case, for me, they've already ruined pretty much everything. No punishment will change that, bring back the lost glory from the past, or stop them from ruining more shit in the future. Premier League sees them as an asset - not as a parasite that they are.