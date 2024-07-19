« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 518404 times)

Online A-Bomb

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7640 on: July 19, 2024, 01:32:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 18, 2024, 11:15:36 pm
Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.

Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.

They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.

We were privileged over the Klopp years, yes we should have won more - and yes we would have done without these lot. But nobody can replace the journey and emotion enjoyed along that journey. It was quite special and well talk about until the grave. Be grateful for what we have had and what we do have, it was built on legitimacy and authenticity - something we can be proud of.

Just take a step back, enjoy what Slot may bring.the rest is out of our control.
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7641 on: July 19, 2024, 06:30:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2024, 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway.
Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7642 on: July 19, 2024, 07:27:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2024, 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong


And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Offline vblfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7643 on: July 19, 2024, 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 19, 2024, 07:27:18 am
And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Its all sportswashing 101: Overstate revenue, understate spend, magnify a winning image at unbelievable value.
What really grates is when they also have rule-makers, media and influencers in their pockets. Pretty fail-proof model up to now.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7644 on: July 19, 2024, 10:40:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on July 19, 2024, 06:30:37 am
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway.
Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.

City Football Group is basically just a fucking money laundering operation at this point.

Despicable c*nts have completely destroyed the game that we loved. Fuck them and every single one of their entitled c*nt fans.
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7645 on: July 19, 2024, 12:01:07 pm »
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7646 on: July 19, 2024, 02:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 19, 2024, 12:01:07 pm
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no

We just need to post this every summer....
Offline gazzalfc

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7647 on: July 19, 2024, 03:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on July 19, 2024, 12:01:07 pm
Still no action on these scumbags i see.  :no

No action but if you want some action, they are currently 16/1 at the bookies to be relegated. They are currently mid table in the odds of getting relegated. West Ham and Brighton have a better chance of staying up next season than Man City does.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7648 on: July 19, 2024, 09:34:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 19, 2024, 03:45:20 pm
No action but if you want some action, they are currently 16/1 at the bookies to be relegated. They are currently mid table in the odds of getting relegated. West Ham and Brighton have a better chance of staying up next season than Man City does.
Haven't some of the bookies made them favorite to win the league as well?
Offline GreatEx

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7649 on: Yesterday at 05:39:45 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2024, 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong


I really, really hope I can find the inner strength to abandon premier league football. I'm completely uninterested in the transfer shenanigans, but once the PL season starts and AFL ends - and with cricket having completely lost its allure in recent years - it's going to be hard. Multi club ownership is utterly disgusting and I hate that our club is getting into it. All clubs should boycott Man City games - let the record show they had a 38-0-0 season with 114 goals for and 0 against, see whether anyone buys it - but of course this won't happen because all the clubs are owned by billionaires and all billionaires are subhuman scum. So it's left to the fans. Perhaps SOS or others can work towards a total boycott of ADFC's Anfield game. Put up picket lines if necessary. Passive resistance to the police. The works.
Offline FiSh77

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7650 on: Yesterday at 07:37:58 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July 19, 2024, 09:34:42 pm
Haven't some of the bookies made them favorite to win the league as well?

The bookies are just covering their arses as far as relegation goes, realistically they'd be around 2000/1 with some bookies same as us and Arsenal, according to oddschecker 55% of relegation bets are on these cheating c*nts so there's a good chance the bookies will take a hammering if the premier league do the right thing, it's just minimising the risk

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7651 on: Yesterday at 01:28:26 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:37:58 am
The bookies are just covering their arses as far as relegation goes, realistically they'd be around 2000/1 with some bookies same as us and Arsenal, according to oddschecker 55% of relegation bets are on these cheating c*nts so there's a good chance the bookies will take a hammering if the premier league do the right thing, it's just minimising the risk


100% correct.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7652 on: Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July 19, 2024, 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong

https://x.com/AdamJoseph____/status/1814221228259106953

Savinho joined City Football Group owned Troyes in 2022 for 6.5m + 6m in bonuses as their record signing - should have been a key part of their side, right? Wrong.

He never played a game for them, instead loaned to PSV & City Football Group owned Girona. He plays a key role at Girona, helping them qualify for the Champions League. Troyes meanwhile, suffer back to back relegations.

Due to new regulations, players cannot transfer between clubs in the same multi-club ownership model - convenient for Savinho & CFG. Now Troyes will receive £33.7m.. from themselves. What a tough negotiation that would've been.

This is money laundering, it is cheating, it is corruption. How is football as a whole so comfortable with this?

Interesting last sentence - because the football world HAS been comfortable with how Man City do business for years and years and years.  Its utterly pathetic how barely anyone will speak out or do something. All so cowardly and tribal - most cant be arsed, because they THINK it doesnt directly affect them (it does).

Teams need to come together and refuse to play games against them.  And fan groups should have come together a long time ago to protest them very publicly each and every time they did play. 
Online RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7653 on: Yesterday at 08:24:03 pm »
Gotta thank Reddit algorithm posting this on my feed. :lmao

Just for actual confirmation that Kyle Walker is really really thick, watch to the very end.

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/s/z7eXzdRzfG

Online CraigDS

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7654 on: Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:24:03 pm
Gotta thank Reddit algorithm posting this on my feed. :lmao

Just for actual confirmation that Kyle Walker is really really thick, watch to the very end.

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/s/z7eXzdRzfG

Can't keep it in his pants. Which he showed when he got his cock out in that bar not too long back.
Offline SamLad

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7655 on: Yesterday at 08:31:29 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:24:03 pm
Gotta thank Reddit algorithm posting this on my feed. :lmao

Just for actual confirmation that Kyle Walker is really really thick, watch to the very end.

https://www.reddit.com/r/MCFC/s/z7eXzdRzfG
god almighty.  what a pair of useless lumps of "humanity".
Online RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7656 on: Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm »
He's definitely filing for Bankruptcy by his 40th birthday.

"Stop being a Kyle" will be a Euphemism for someone who can't keep his Dick in his Pants
Online Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7657 on: Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm »
Needs someone to follow him around 24/7 and tell him what to do at all times,seems and acts like a very young and simple child,or Ryan Giggs.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7658 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:29:20 pm
.
Due to new regulations, players cannot transfer between clubs in the same multi-club ownership model - convenient for Savinho & CFG.

I don't understand this sentence; isn't this exactly what happened?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7659 on: Yesterday at 10:26:25 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm
I don't understand this sentence; isn't this exactly what happened?
Aye. Im struggling with that one.

*insert Mugatu crazy gif*

Hope I did that right^^
Offline Wullie160975

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7660 on: Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm »
I think the ruling was no transfer between MCO teams in the same competition, but as Savinho was owned by Troyes rather than Girona the transfer is allowed, whereas if he was owned by Girona it wouldn't have been.
Online CraigDS

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7661 on: Yesterday at 11:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
I think the ruling was no transfer between MCO teams in the same competition, but as Savinho was owned by Troyes rather than Girona the transfer is allowed, whereas if he was owned by Girona it wouldn't have been.

Exactly the reason he was bought by them and then instantly loaned to the better side in Girona. I'll be amazed if they ever see that £33m too - will prob be paid on 30 year payment terms.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7662 on: Yesterday at 11:47:29 pm »
Ah, thank you.

Offline Tokyoite

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 03:32:08 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:00:49 pm
He's definitely filing for Bankruptcy by his 40th birthday.

"Stop being a Kyle" will be a Euphemism for someone who can't keep his Dick in his Pants
He'll be joining some ex-footballer shows where he'll talk about his problems and how he's broke now and asking "fans" to help him out.
Online smutchin

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 11:45:48 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:32:14 pm
I think the ruling was no transfer between MCO teams in the same competition, but as Savinho was owned by Troyes rather than Girona the transfer is allowed, whereas if he was owned by Girona it wouldn't have been.

Everything about this transfer stinks. None of it makes any sense for Troyes, who are effectively dead as a football club.

I hope one day the truth comes out about how MCG operate but I'm not holding my breath. I suspect most of the paper trail is too well hidden.
