Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.



Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.



They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.



We were privileged over the Klopp years, yes we should have won more - and yes we would have done without these lot. But nobody can replace the journey and emotion enjoyed along that journey. It was quite special and well talk about until the grave. Be grateful for what we have had and what we do have, it was built on legitimacy and authenticity - something we can be proud of.Just take a step back, enjoy what Slot may bring .the rest is out of our control.