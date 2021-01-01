« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 515507 times)

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 01:32:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:15:36 pm
Going to be another fucking shite season of shit.

Just give them the title and all the cups and don't bother playing any games.

They'll only go out and spend £2BN on who they want anyway.

We were privileged over the Klopp years, yes we should have won more - and yes we would have done without these lot. But nobody can replace the journey and emotion enjoyed along that journey. It was quite special and well talk about until the grave. Be grateful for what we have had and what we do have, it was built on legitimacy and authenticity - something we can be proud of.

Just take a step back, enjoy what Slot may bring.the rest is out of our control.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 06:30:37 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong
Whatever transfer fee they pay, theyre only paying it to themselves anyway. As the City Sportswashing Group funnel the money back to ADFC anyway.
Its a fucking disgrace. Cheating c*nts.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,120
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 07:27:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:58:13 am
The thing is, no one else is allowed to be in the market for Savinho, he's effectively ring fenced by City, they have to pay something like a transfer fee but £30m for a 20 year old that is a regular Brazil player now and a top player in La Liga last year is an obvious underpayment (with a probable back hander to Girona and Troyes as compensation, a new training facility or something)
I bet he's a top player next season and worth £100m by March


It's just wrong


And then a smarmy comment or two from Guardiola and others about how they dont spend as much as other teams.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 187 188 189 190 191 [192]   Go Up
« previous next »
 