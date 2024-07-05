« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 10:11:32 am
Wasn't their case against Premier League supposed to be wrapped up in few weeks?
It has been a month since the story broke.
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,006
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 10:19:46 am
Quote from: Zlen on July  5, 2024, 10:11:32 am
Wasn't their case against Premier League supposed to be wrapped up in few weeks?
It has been a month since the story broke.

It was said at the time that the result would not be announced, which is why we've heard nothing.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 10:36:26 am
Hmmm.. ok. But not even an announcement that it is over or not?
Also, finding it hard to believe it won't leak one way or another.

We'll see, some interesting times ahead with Premier League.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 01:09:42 pm
Quote from: Zlen on July  5, 2024, 10:36:26 am
Hmmm.. ok. But not even an announcement that it is over or not?
Also, finding it hard to believe it won't leak one way or another.

We'll see, some interesting times ahead with Premier League.
me too. but the mere existence of the lawsuit / hearing was leaked (heard it was Arsenal, who knows) so maybe they've clamped down.
got to come out some time though, surely?
Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,753
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 01:43:51 pm
I can't say I care any more.

Watching the latest, about clubs in PSR trouble getting out of it by trading players between themselves, I have nothing but apathy.
Football is over.
markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,506
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 03:33:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July  3, 2024, 04:35:50 pm
Indeed.

If the clubs and the owners continue to make money, they will not care.
The value of the PL tv deals Uk & worldwide collapses without the traditional big 6.
vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 04:36:43 pm
Quote from: markedasred on July  5, 2024, 03:33:43 pm
The value of the PL tv deals Uk & worldwide collapses without the traditional big 6.
No chance a big 6 breakaway. I doubt they will even speak up if City get away with it.
FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,080
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 04:44:40 pm
It's up to supporters to put a stop to it, vast majority are thick c*nts though and won't do anything unless Che Neville tells them to
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 05:00:49 pm
We'll know if the Cheats won when they get a glut of sponsors paying a gazillion quid.

Abu Dhabi Sand, official sand supplier partner £70 million a year.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 08:07:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on July  5, 2024, 10:19:46 am
It was said at the time that the result would not be announced, which is why we've heard nothing.
Wow. That's ridiculous.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • JFT 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 08:15:24 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  5, 2024, 08:07:06 pm
Wow. That's ridiculous.

City have attempted to suppress the story at every stage. They went to the appeals court to stop the initial charges being released to the public. They cited it would put them at a commercial disadvantage. On one hand they make outlandish public statements regarding irrefutable evidence. On the other they are threatening organisations with gagging orders.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 08:26:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on July  5, 2024, 08:15:24 pm
City have attempted to suppress the story at every stage. They went to the appeals court to stop the initial charges being released to the public. They cited it would put them at a commercial disadvantage. On one hand they make outlandish public statements regarding irrefutable evidence. On the other they are threatening organisations with gagging orders.
Nothing that odious bunch does surprises me but unless it's ongoing I'm just surprised in today's world there hasn't been any kind of leak. Can't wait to see the back of them.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,024
  • JFT 97
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 08:40:58 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  5, 2024, 08:26:54 pm
Nothing that odious bunch does surprises me but unless it's ongoing I'm just surprised in today's world there hasn't been any kind of leak. Can't wait to see the back of them.

This is from 5 years ago.



Manchester City have lost a ruling by the court of appeal, which confirms that the Premier League is continuing to investigate the champions for alleged breaches of financial fair play, with one of the judges stating part of the clubs argument was entirely fanciful.

Citys legal team did not want it reported that it was challenging the jurisdiction of Premier League arbitrators to investigate the case and that it was also fighting a request to disclose documents and information to the panel.

In March 2019 the Premier League said it was investigating City, as Uefa had already done. As with European footballs governing body, the league was interested in leaks to the German publication Der Spiegel that claimed the breach of rules.

Last summer the court of arbitration for sport overturned Citys two‑season Champions League ban from Uefa, saying that most of the alleged breaches were either not established or time-barred.

This, though, has not deterred the Premier League as the ruling on Tuesday underlines. City had lodged the appeal after a high‑court judge ruled against the club with regard to the reporting of its dispute with the governing body.

The three-judge court of appeal dismissed Citys argument. One of these, Sir Julian Flaux, the chancellor of the high court, said: The suggestion that press interest and speculation might disrupt the investigation or the arbitration, where both are being conducted by experienced professionals, is entirely fanciful. Likewise the suggestion that press comment and speculation following publication might damage the clubs relations with commercial partners was unconvincing.

As Lord Justice Males [one of the other two judges] said during the course of argument, any potential commercial partner with whom the club might enter a contract would be bound to conduct due diligence, which would reveal the existence of the investigation and the dispute.

As the arbitration was public knowledge the clubs argument that it cannot have a fair hearing was also dismissed. [This] would seem to be a non-lawyers interpretation of the allegation of apparent bias, Sir Julian said.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing regarding financial fair play. The Premier League supported the clubs argument regarding confidentiality but with the caveat that the league in the future should be free to rely on and disclose the Merits Judgment in other arbitration proceedings against other member clubs.

However, the court ruled this was actually a counterproductive argument. It is difficult to envisage a more eloquent demonstration as to why publication of the Merits Judgment is in the public interest, Sir Julian said.

Lord Justice Males noted the time that had elapsed since the Premier League launched its investigation. This is an investigation which commenced in December 2018. It is surprising, and a matter of legitimate public concern, that so little progress has been made after two and a half years  during which, it may be noted, the club has twice been crowned as Premier League champions, he said.

City released a statement saying: We respect the decision of the court of appeal regarding the arbitration matter. The decision relates to ongoing proceedings and we are obviously not in a position to provide comment until those proceedings are complete.

The Premier League declined to comment.



No one is prepared to talk because basically City's owners have the power to effectively bankrupt anyone who speaks out.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,838
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
July 5, 2024, 08:51:58 pm
Does not compute Al.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak:

Its taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. Ive always repeated, lets be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c066nnnn1elo
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 10:46:50 am
What a fcking liberty.

Quote
Manchester City claim Premier League analysis of commercial income is unfair
> Company scrutinising City deals works for rival clubs
> Relates to legal fight on associated party transactions

Manchester City are claiming the Premier League has treated them unfairly in assessing their commercial income by relying on the analysis of a data company which also works for their rivals. The Guardian has learned that the leagues scrutiny of the fair market value of Citys deals was undertaken by Nielsen Sports, a global data and media valuation firm that has contracts with several top-flight clubs.

City are understood to have raised the Premier Leagues use of Nielsen in their legal battle over associated party transactions (APT), in which clubs strike sponsorship or revenue deals with businesses linked to their owners, which was heard in private last month. A decision on the landmark case is expected soon, although it is unclear when it will be made public.

The club and the Premier League are also preparing to lock horns in an era-defining legal hearing in November, with the winners of six of the past seven league titles accused of 115 breaches of financial fair play rules. Both parties declined to comment on either case when contacted by the Guardian. City have denied wrongdoing.

The Premier League appointed Nielsen to help police its APT rules when the regulations were introduced in 2021 in a move approved by the clubs. It is understood the Nielsen team working for the league on APT rules is ringfenced from the rest of its business, an operation with eight offices around the world from Los Angeles to Melbourne.

City have brought a hugely significant legal challenge against the Premier Leagues introduction and enforcement of APT rules, leading to an 11-day arbitration hearing. The club voted against APTs when they were first tabled three ago and again when the rules were tightened in February this year.

It is claimed by City that the regulations, designed to ensure sponsorship received from companies with links to clubs owners are of fair market value, are unlawful because they contravene competition law. If successful the club will also demand financial damages from the Premier League for perceived losses from sponsorship deals blocked after analysis by Nielsen.

City are also understood to be arguing that the Premier Leagues APT rules are far more restrictive than Uefas and want them relaxed. The unprecedented legal action has sparked a civil war in the top flight, with Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa sympathetic to City but Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool strongly opposed to their claim.

Legal documents from City also allege that the rules were designed to discriminate against Gulf owners. That bold claim is based on the fact that APTs were brought in as a response to the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle in 2021.

City posted a Premier League record revenues of £712.8m last November on the back of winning the treble, an increase of almost £100m on the previous 12 months, and their commercial income has led to eyebrows being raised at other clubs given the size of their global fanbase compared with that of Manchester United and Liverpool. Three of Citys biggest sponsors have close links to their Abu Dhabi owners, including the shirt and stadium sponsors Etihad Airways, Etisalat and Experience Abu Dhabi.

The new legal claim from City was filed in February, with the Premier League informing its clubs of the matter in March. In another element forming part of the legal challenge, City make an explosive claim about the Premier Leagues well-established voting rules. The requirement that 14 of 20 clubs must vote in favour of any proposal for it to be adopted has long been hailed as one of the competitions strengths, but in their legal documents City claim the system preserves the tyranny of the majority.

Manchester City, the Premier League and Nielsen declined to comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/08/manchester-city-claim-premier-league-analysis-commercial-income-unfair
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,464
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:15:34 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:46:50 am
What a fcking liberty.


"It's unfair. I have no comment."
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:26:49 pm
I see more kids wearing PSG related stuff than anything to do with the cheats.
vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,776
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:30:49 pm
So nothing is being released about the City Vs Prem League case, except the parts where City claim the Prem League are wrong?
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,216
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Today at 12:52:49 pm
That article is kind of encouraging to be honest.
If that is the level or argument they are presenting, they truly are fucked beyond all fucked.
It's the definition of barrel-scraping, no substance to it at all beyond whining of rich and entitled.
