The league is heading for a big downfall, it's just a question of how it all plays out. A lot of chickens will come home to roost next few years.



Scudamore allowed the league to become the wild west, searching for limitless money, and here we are. The Germans had the right idea all along with 50+1 and although it's not perfect (Bayern are far too dominant, Leipzig have got around the rules) it's far better for fans and their league will continue to flourish from a fan point of view and as a going concern.



It's hard to see the league recovering, there's too much of a perfect storm brewing. You've got 20 clubs who are mostly owned by billionaires - all vying for their own vested interests.



We'd be best fucking it off and joining the EFL and going back to pre-1992 again, but you can bet FSG and co will have an ESL in mind.