I blame the parents, only a weirdo would let his kids pick their own team.



For some I guess their parents weren't really into football but there do seem to be plenty around where the parents have just given in to their kid jumping on the Man City bandwagon. My eldest is friends with a lad who supports Man U and his little brother supports Man City, even though I've never seen the dad not wearing at least one item that is Leicester City branded. Still, three trophies for the household last season even if they didn't bond over any of them.When my youngest told me one day that he was going to support Man U as he didn't like Chelsea or Man City I thought he was winding me up. 30 seconds of pee-taking later he ran off crying as it seemed he was being genuine and thought that you picked a football team like you pick a favourite colour (i.e. it can't be the same one that your brother chose!). I realised I'd dropped the ball on that one but he's been on the straight and narrow for about five years now.