Well I don't see any other option, even if it is doomed to fail.



It seems to me that the Sportswashers either want to own clubs like ours, or beat them when acquiring trophies - it's the only way to legitimise themselves. Withdrawing from the PL is the only viable option left as it's the only way to deny them the legitimacy they crave.



Big clubs like Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and United carry their own earning power. Rejoining the EFL could bring a lot of money into that league, and the leagues below it. Establishing the ESL could also offer further money to that league.



Then perhaps look to remove promotion/relegation, as there's no incentive to be in the PL if the money starts shifting back to the EFL. What's UEFA going to do? Ban us? They'd be cut out of the loop.



Yeah, eventually the Sportswashers would find a away around it, but it might buy us some time to build some unchallengeable safeguards in place. I think it's time the internet terrorists starting sending some emails to FSG demanding to know how they're going to handle this.



Yes it is a very tricky one. We have the history and fan base (I mean Arsenal, United, Spurs, us etc.) but more and more clubs could be bought by Abu Dhabi and Saudi. Who knows what their next move may be if they win the present hearing (even if they dont they will not lie down). They could demand that they can own as many clubs as they want in the EPL. Yes Saudi have tried this in their own country but their fans dont seem that interested. However if say West Ham, Everton, Villa, Brighton, Palace etc were bought over then their fans would probably carry on supporting their clubs. Eventually the 4 or 5 bigger clubs could be left with nowhere to go and unable to attract good players.Look at what they are doing in LIV golf. They are buying the top players in the world offering them more than they would ever earn and one by one the players are migrating over. Someday LIV could have all the top golfers and the PGA will be a non-entity. Lots of people watch LIV and dont care about the background.Would our owners take the risk of being left high and dry or would they accept a staggering amount to sell the club?The only thing stopping this is the fans. Setup a league similar to Germany but even that doesnt guarantee anything. The Bundesliga is strong on morals but is getting less and less competitive.Morales or money .which will win especially in the Tik-Tok generation.