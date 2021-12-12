« previous next »
115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Smart move by the oil states. Have minority investments in a few nothing clubs and you can veto any PL vote you dont like. Cheaper than bribes.

Their aim is to control the rules of the league to suit themselves. Money is no object so of course they will look for ways to achieve their goals. Every club and player (and officials and media) have their price and so its just a matter of time until they buy their way out of the hole that they are in.

City are run by disgusting owners who have no respect for anyone bar themselves. They will use their almost infinite wealth to buy whoever they need. They have the money to control the media and I expect this will be part of their tactics.

Many, many fans will lap it up as they want to support and follow winners. Oil money will only be stopped by fans but I suspect that this will not happen.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Their aim is to control the rules of the league to suit themselves. Money is no object so of course they will look for ways to achieve their goals. Every club and player (and officials and media) have their price and so it’s just a matter of time until they buy their way out of the hole that they are in.

City are run by disgusting owners who have no respect for anyone bar themselves. They will use their almost infinite wealth to buy whoever they need. They have the money to control the media and I expect this will be part of their tactics.

Many, many fans will lap it up as they want to support and follow winners. Oil money will only be stopped by fans but I suspect that this will not happen.
I've said it many times before but the number of kids wearing Man City kits these days is really depressing.  Of course they're just kids so oblivious to everything beyond the trophy lifts.  There's one particularly obnoxious nine-year old at my kids' youth team that was so full of it after they won the league that I had to go for a walk around the pitch to avoid the temptation of two-footing him  ;)

I don't see any punishment that the Premier League might come out with - if they even manage to get anything to stick at all - that will reverse that trend.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
If only a new government could legislate to force the sale of clubs like City. Impossible though. Burnham and Rotherham would go bananas, and it just not a priority.

The only viable option now is to isolate the Premier League, through the big clubs leaving.

Try to reorganize the EFL into four smaller leagues with fewer games and more rest time, and revive the ESL with money guaranteed to flow into the EFL from that competition. Leave the corrupt clubs to play with themselves.

Swear to christ if ourselves United and Arsenal just up and left and set up a new league i'd be made up. The panic on Sky and TNT would be worth it alone.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Their aim is to control the rules of the league to suit themselves. Money is no object so of course they will look for ways to achieve their goals. Every club and player (and officials and media) have their price and so its just a matter of time until they buy their way out of the hole that they are in.

City are run by disgusting owners who have no respect for anyone bar themselves. They will use their almost infinite wealth to buy whoever they need. They have the money to control the media and I expect this will be part of their tactics.

Many, many fans will lap it up as they want to support and follow winners. Oil money will only be stopped by fans but I suspect that this will not happen.

Next stage is propably owning the TV rights as well for even more leverage,like Qatar owns beINsports and through them paying hundred of millions for rights wield significant power in UEFA.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Swear to christ if ourselves United and Arsenal just up and left and set up a new league i'd be made up. The panic on Sky and TNT would be worth it alone.

Unfortunately I dont think that will work.

Abu Dhabi, Saudi etc may just buy clubs to participate in their league. They may throw obscene amounts of money into making it work. I really do not see any way to stop them as they can do what the want to including throwing money at the UK government to get their way. Young fans love to lap up the glamour of supporting the top team and that may not be Liverpool, Arsenal or United. You can see what they have done to cheat their way to the top and they will carry on doing so. Fairness, competition and even the rules will be swept aside in their journey.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I see The Athletic interviewed Noel Gallagher about the 115 charges. :lmao

Utter rag of a publication.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I see The Athletic interviewed Noel Gallagher about the 115 charges. :lmao

Utter rag of a publication.

Did they ask him To Stop Crying Your Heart Out ?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Unfortunately I dont think that will work.

Abu Dhabi, Saudi etc may just buy clubs to participate in their league. They may throw obscene amounts of money into making it work. I really do not see any way to stop them as they can do what the want to including throwing money at the UK government to get their way. Young fans love to lap up the glamour of supporting the top team and that may not be Liverpool, Arsenal or United. You can see what they have done to cheat their way to the top and they will carry on doing so. Fairness, competition and even the rules will be swept aside in their journey.

KSA are doing that with their domestic league with zero impact.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I see The Athletic interviewed Noel Gallagher about the 115 charges. :lmao

Utter rag of a publication.
Did they tel him to not look back in anger when the cheats are stripped of titles and kicked out of the league?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
If the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and LFC spearhead a new thing, to circumvent an unchecked Man City, it seems appealing. But on second thoughts, it is fraught with danger too.

Lets imagine Man City, Newcastle, and any other dodgy clubs/nation state clubs who want to stay form their own league/continue on as the de facto Premier League, after others leave to do a new thing.

Now we have two competing formats. But if we learn from LIV golf, even if one of the formats is not as good, it will have so much money that it will throw it at the players on the other side of the fence who play at Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal. As fans we might think it would be easy to resist. But we have to remember that most players are global, and they are just trying to play at the highest level possible, for the most money possible, in their relatively short career.

There will be a stink over it initially, just like LIV golf, but after a few cross over, it will become normal and players will follow the money. Its stomach churning, but I think thats what could happen.

To prevent it, it is imperative that the Premier League defeats Man City and punishes them severely, hopefully relegation, and trophies stripped, and a requirement that their books are open each year, to forensic accountants, as a condition of being allowed to compete moving forward, assuming they get promoted back up.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Unfortunately I dont think that will work.

Abu Dhabi, Saudi etc may just buy clubs to participate in their league. They may throw obscene amounts of money into making it work. I really do not see any way to stop them as they can do what the want to including throwing money at the UK government to get their way. Young fans love to lap up the glamour of supporting the top team and that may not be Liverpool, Arsenal or United. You can see what they have done to cheat their way to the top and they will carry on doing so. Fairness, competition and even the rules will be swept aside in their journey.
Basically they can aim for the football version of LIV Golf.  If they buy control of enough PL clubs to stop the 14 majority vote, they can basically do what they want. Money talks.
Feels like this is becoming a threat that is gradually creeping up on us. Its time for a hard intervention. We maybe need to look at a similar model to Germany and put strong fan pressure to control such owner corruption.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Unfortunately I dont think that will work.

Abu Dhabi, Saudi etc may just buy clubs to participate in their league. They may throw obscene amounts of money into making it work. I really do not see any way to stop them as they can do what the want to including throwing money at the UK government to get their way. Young fans love to lap up the glamour of supporting the top team and that may not be Liverpool, Arsenal or United. You can see what they have done to cheat their way to the top and they will carry on doing so. Fairness, competition and even the rules will be swept aside in their journey.

Well I don't see any other option, even if it is doomed to fail.

It seems to me that the Sportswashers either want to own clubs like ours, or beat them when acquiring trophies - it's the only way to legitimise themselves. Withdrawing from the PL is the only viable option left as it's the only way to deny them the legitimacy they crave.

Big clubs like Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and United carry their own earning power. Rejoining the EFL could bring a lot of money into that league, and the leagues below it. Establishing the ESL could also offer further money to that league.

Then perhaps look to remove promotion/relegation, as there's no incentive to be in the PL if the money starts shifting back to the EFL. What's UEFA going to do? Ban us? They'd be cut out of the loop.

Yeah, eventually the Sportswashers would find a away around it, but it might buy us some time to build some unchallengeable safeguards in place. I think it's time the internet terrorists starting sending some emails to FSG demanding to know how they're going to handle this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
If the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and LFC spearhead a new thing, to circumvent an unchecked Man City, it seems appealing. But on second thoughts, it is fraught with danger too.

Lets imagine Man City, Newcastle, and any other dodgy clubs/nation state clubs who want to stay form their own league/continue on as the de facto Premier League, after others leave to do a new thing.

Now we have two competing formats. But if we learn from LIV golf, even if one of the formats is not as good, it will have so much money that it will throw it at the players on the other side of the fence who play at Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal. As fans we might think it would be easy to resist. But we have to remember that most players are global, and they are just trying to play at the highest level possible, for the most money possible, in their relatively short career.

There will be a stink over it initially, just like LIV golf, but after a few cross over, it will become normal and players will follow the money. Its stomach churning, but I think thats what could happen.

To prevent it, it is imperative that the Premier League defeats Man City and punishes them severely, hopefully relegation, and trophies stripped, and a requirement that their books are open each year, to forensic accountants, as a condition of being allowed to compete moving forward, assuming they get promoted back up.


Yes, I agree with that although it is easy in Golf as you buying the individuals directly, football is a little more complicated because the people follow the clubs mainly rather than the individuals. Yes, I agree it will have a similar effect but, like the Germans have done. Ignore the fact your league is not full of superstars and just get on with it, I am sure German fans love their product just as much as they did regardless of the fact Real, PSG, City, Saudi etc, sit outside picking up the galacticos
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
I've said it many times before but the number of kids wearing Man City kits these days is really depressing.  Of course they're just kids so oblivious to everything beyond the trophy lifts.  There's one particularly obnoxious nine-year old at my kids' youth team that was so full of it after they won the league that I had to go for a walk around the pitch to avoid the temptation of two-footing him  ;)

I don't see any punishment that the Premier League might come out with - if they even manage to get anything to stick at all - that will reverse that trend.

I now live in an area which is traditionally Spurs and West Ham with a few arsenal shirts. Now see loads of kids wearing city ones.
Damage is already done.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Well I don't see any other option, even if it is doomed to fail.

It seems to me that the Sportswashers either want to own clubs like ours, or beat them when acquiring trophies - it's the only way to legitimise themselves. Withdrawing from the PL is the only viable option left as it's the only way to deny them the legitimacy they crave.

Big clubs like Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and United carry their own earning power. Rejoining the EFL could bring a lot of money into that league, and the leagues below it. Establishing the ESL could also offer further money to that league.

Then perhaps look to remove promotion/relegation, as there's no incentive to be in the PL if the money starts shifting back to the EFL. What's UEFA going to do? Ban us? They'd be cut out of the loop.

Yeah, eventually the Sportswashers would find a away around it, but it might buy us some time to build some unchallengeable safeguards in place. I think it's time the internet terrorists starting sending some emails to FSG demanding to know how they're going to handle this.

Yes it is a very tricky one. We have the history and fan base (I mean Arsenal, United, Spurs, us etc.) but more and more clubs could be bought by Abu Dhabi and Saudi. Who knows what their next move may be if they win the present hearing (even if they dont they will not lie down). They could demand that they can own as many clubs as they want in the EPL. Yes Saudi have tried this in their own country but their fans dont seem that interested. However if say West Ham, Everton, Villa, Brighton, Palace etc were bought over then their fans would probably carry on supporting their clubs. Eventually the 4 or 5 bigger clubs could be left with nowhere to go and unable to attract good players.

Look at what they are doing in LIV golf. They are buying the top players in the world offering them more than they would ever earn and one by one the players are migrating over. Someday LIV could have all the top golfers and the PGA will be a non-entity. Lots of people watch LIV and dont care about the background.

Would our owners take the risk of being left high and dry or would they accept a staggering amount to sell the club?

The only thing stopping this is the fans. Setup a league similar to Germany but even that doesnt guarantee anything. The Bundesliga is strong on morals but is getting less and less competitive.

Morales or money.which will win especially in the Tik-Tok generation.
