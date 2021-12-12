If the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and LFC spearhead a new thing, to circumvent an unchecked Man City, it seems appealing. But on second thoughts, it is fraught with danger too.



Lets imagine Man City, Newcastle, and any other dodgy clubs/nation state clubs who want to stay form their own league/continue on as the de facto Premier League, after others leave to do a new thing.



Now we have two competing formats. But if we learn from LIV golf, even if one of the formats is not as good, it will have so much money that it will throw it at the players on the other side of the fence who play at Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal. As fans we might think it would be easy to resist. But we have to remember that most players are global, and they are just trying to play at the highest level possible, for the most money possible, in their relatively short career.



There will be a stink over it initially, just like LIV golf, but after a few cross over, it will become normal and players will follow the money. Its stomach churning, but I think thats what could happen.



To prevent it, it is imperative that the Premier League defeats Man City and punishes them severely, hopefully relegation, and trophies stripped, and a requirement that their books are open each year, to forensic accountants, as a condition of being allowed to compete moving forward, assuming they get promoted back up.