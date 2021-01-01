« previous next »
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7280 on: Today at 12:32:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:24:37 pm
It's going to be the biggest story this, there is no way they are going to be able to stay silent. How exactly does football continue, if nobody knows the outcome? Something will come out, it's too big a story for it not too.

Hope you're right Jill.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7281 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:32:18 pm
Hope you're right Jill.

The only thing I can think off about them wanting to keep it secret is how it affects the case ongoing. I don't think it should myself as they are two separate cases and the law needs to be open as possible, especially as they will possibly put in a case against the other clubs, should they win it! It's that reason I can't see how it stays secret because this affects everyone regardless of the outcome.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7282 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Just break away and form a League without them.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7283 on: Today at 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:02:44 pm
Just break away and form a League without them.
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7284 on: Today at 01:53:42 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:16:39 pm
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.

No one cares about them.

Their fans dont seems embarrassed by any of this.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7285 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:16:39 pm
Thats whats is going to have to happen t some point. Nobody wants to compete against cheats.

Will it though. FSG/Glazers etc... making money hand over fist from the game at present.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7286 on: Today at 02:13:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:25:34 pm
Even though our actual owner said differently?

You dont think John Henry would ever say something to placate fans?

Our owners are in this to make money. If an extra game in Riyadh does that, theyll be on it.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7287 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7288 on: Today at 03:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:59:41 pm
City taking the PL through the courts, dont FIFA/UEFA take a dim view of that, & suspend leagues & or FAs, unless they went through CAS?
The likes of Sky Sports and TNT will put pressure on the Premier League.
The Premier League will say sorry, and that will be it.
