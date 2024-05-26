« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 453455 times)

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:00:24 pm
the guy who did that really went over the top.  he lost his head.
He very likely will
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7121 on: Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:56:56 pm
Definitely. But I'm glad they made that monumental error of judgement.

They have stirred the culture wars hornets nest with that. A dictatorship openly attacking our democratic ways in our own country. Not very clever, but a welcome move for me, because it exposes exactly what they are.

The problem is though that everyone has their price. If they get kicked out of the league then they will start their own and then offer huge money for each team to join them. Everyone can be bought off.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,701
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7122 on: Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 05:59:03 pm
It certainly does seem a lot of this is heating up because of this, especially in the media. People like myself, Rob and others on here were calling this in the run-in. If Arsenal won the league, this wouldn't be happening. At least not on this scale with so many finally turning against them.

Amazing how funny it all was when City were "saving football" from the Scousers eh?
It just highlights the utter stupidity of the majority of football fans in this country. Blinkered, short-sighted, selfish.

While Abu Dhabi were "saving football" they were openly killing it, but few gave a damn because of brainless tribalism. Now I understand football tribalism, but it should always have a cut-off point where lovers of the game stand together for the good of it. All the warning signs were there, but ignored. It's the times we live in, though. Where rich and powerful people divide, manipulate and conquer the masses. We've all been too busy laughing at each other to notice what's actually going on. Football fans have been played. They've been played off against each other. Well, it's time to wake up and fight back, or see our sport die.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,701
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7123 on: Yesterday at 07:19:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
The problem is though that everyone has their price. If they get kicked out of the league then they will start their own and then offer huge money for each team to join them. Everyone can be bought off.
I can't argue with that. Unfortunately.  :-\
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,418
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm »
Manchester Citys chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has described the City Football Group (CFG) as a financial and economic machine after it posted revenue of £877.1m for the year to 30 June 2023, despite a £126.9m pre-tax loss. CFG is a 13-strong multi-club organi­sation of which City are the flagship club.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/mubarak-calls-cfg-a-machine-after-manchester-city-make-record-profit

:lmao

Cheek of these c*nts
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7125 on: Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm »
Manchester Citys chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has described the City Football Group (CFG) as a financial and economic machine after it posted revenue of £877.1m for the year to 30 June 2023, despite a £126.9m pre-tax loss. CFG is a 13-strong multi-club organi­sation of which City are the flagship club.

The champions £712.8m revenue generated the majority of income for the group, the loss deriving from the other clubs. Citys revenue increased by £99.8m, 16.3%, from the previous season for a record £80.4m net profit. In his annual interview last week with club channels Mubarak said: Im very pleased with the results. These results are very sustainable because we have now a very clear foundation thats been built over many years.

We have a financial and economic machine. As long as we keep managing well and being prudent, you know that growth in terms of revenue, in terms of profitability, I think were on a trajectory thats been there for years now and continues to go from strength to strength.

Since day one, Sheikh Mansour, as the largest shareholder of the group, has been very focused on growth and value appreciation. And in doing so, every pound of profit has stayed within the group to support growth and development. The result of it is we always are investing. Were always investing in infrastructure, in the development of these clubs. Were buying new teams. We continue to grow and grow.

Mubarak was also asked about season-ticket prices after these increased for next season by between 5-11%, the cheapest seat raised from £385 to £425. Although season tickets have sold out some fans have voiced disquiet.

He said: This is a very delicate issue for sure. I appreciate the feelings of our fans when it comes to a very important aspect, which is the price of a ticket. I want to try to explain this very difficult balance that there is always tension between investing, growing, meeting more demand, being sustainable and financially viable, and at the same time, taking care of our core fanbase and making sure they have affordable tickets and they continue to enjoy their football in the way they always have.

We need to find ways to generate capital and revenue. Every pound coming out from that revenue has been reinvested in the team and continues to be reinvested in the team. So we have to, again, carefully tread. Were talking very closely to our fanbase to make sure that were able to strike that balance in an appropriate way. Its a balance. I recognise some of our fans are not satisfied on the pricing side of it. We have to find solutions for them.

That is our job. We have to work this out, but we also have to grow and we have to find the right commercial avenues for the club to continue to grow and to generate revenue, which inevitably then comes back to support the team and support the success that youve seen and that you will continue to see.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/mubarak-calls-cfg-a-machine-after-manchester-city-make-record-profit

slick snide bastards, raising ticket prices to make sure their moronic fans get angrier that the PL won't let them break the fucking rules.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7126 on: Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
The problem is though that everyone has their price. If they get kicked out of the league then they will start their own and then offer huge money for each team to join them. Everyone can be bought off.
Correct to a point. Although , every single club joining the league would know that they would never even have a chance to  win a trophy ever again as every single trophy would be won by a state owned club. Abu Dhabi or Saudi. So it could be down to fans to let their clubs know it would be unacceptable.
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7127 on: Yesterday at 07:29:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm
Manchester Citys chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has described the City Football Group (CFG) as a financial and economic machine after it posted revenue of £877.1m for the year to 30 June 2023, despite a £126.9m pre-tax loss. CFG is a 13-strong multi-club organi­sation of which City are the flagship club.

The champions £712.8m revenue generated the majority of income for the group, the loss deriving from the other clubs. Citys revenue increased by £99.8m, 16.3%, from the previous season for a record £80.4m net profit. In his annual interview last week with club channels Mubarak said: Im very pleased with the results. These results are very sustainable because we have now a very clear foundation thats been built over many years.

We have a financial and economic machine. As long as we keep managing well and being prudent, you know that growth in terms of revenue, in terms of profitability, I think were on a trajectory thats been there for years now and continues to go from strength to strength.

Since day one, Sheikh Mansour, as the largest shareholder of the group, has been very focused on growth and value appreciation. And in doing so, every pound of profit has stayed within the group to support growth and development. The result of it is we always are investing. Were always investing in infrastructure, in the development of these clubs. Were buying new teams. We continue to grow and grow.

Mubarak was also asked about season-ticket prices after these increased for next season by between 5-11%, the cheapest seat raised from £385 to £425. Although season tickets have sold out some fans have voiced disquiet.

He said: This is a very delicate issue for sure. I appreciate the feelings of our fans when it comes to a very important aspect, which is the price of a ticket. I want to try to explain this very difficult balance that there is always tension between investing, growing, meeting more demand, being sustainable and financially viable, and at the same time, taking care of our core fanbase and making sure they have affordable tickets and they continue to enjoy their football in the way they always have.

We need to find ways to generate capital and revenue. Every pound coming out from that revenue has been reinvested in the team and continues to be reinvested in the team. So we have to, again, carefully tread. Were talking very closely to our fanbase to make sure that were able to strike that balance in an appropriate way. Its a balance. I recognise some of our fans are not satisfied on the pricing side of it. We have to find solutions for them.

That is our job. We have to work this out, but we also have to grow and we have to find the right commercial avenues for the club to continue to grow and to generate revenue, which inevitably then comes back to support the team and support the success that youve seen and that you will continue to see.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/mubarak-calls-cfg-a-machine-after-manchester-city-make-record-profit

slick snide bastards, raising ticket prices to make sure their moronic fans get angrier that the PL won't let them break the fucking rules.

These MFs* getting chopped down to size and slung out the league would be one of the sweeter moments of the century.



*not midfielders
Offline T-1000

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
  • "I am focused on training and coaching my team"
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7128 on: Yesterday at 07:38:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
The problem is though that everyone has their price. If they get kicked out of the league then they will start their own and then offer huge money for each team to join them. Everyone can be bought off.


If the fans can stop a super league going ahead surely they wouldn't accept a city super league? City are digging their own graves here, I think we'll either see them booted out or, a new no-city league whatever form that's in.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,466
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7129 on: Yesterday at 07:47:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:23:13 pm

We need to find ways to generate capital and revenue. Every pound coming out from that revenue has been reinvested in the team and continues to be reinvested in the team. So we have to, again, carefully tread. Were talking very closely to our fanbase to make sure that were able to strike that balance in an appropriate way. Its a balance. I recognise some of our fans are not satisfied on the pricing side of it. We have to find solutions for them.

That is our job. We have to work this out, but we also have to grow and we have to find the right commercial avenues for the club to continue to grow and to generate revenue, which inevitably then comes back to support the team and support the success that youve seen and that you will continue to see.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/mubarak-calls-cfg-a-machine-after-manchester-city-make-record-profit

slick snide bastards, raising ticket prices to make sure their moronic fans get angrier that the PL won't let them break the fucking rules.

You missed their trick there SamLad!  They might raise the ticket prices but the club continues to buy them on behalf of the fans.  The solution he speaks of is to another problem, they will subsidise additional travel cashback for the fans as well, to help get more bums on seats.
Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7130 on: Yesterday at 08:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
Manchester Citys chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, has described the City Football Group (CFG) as a financial and economic machine after it posted revenue of £877.1m for the year to 30 June 2023, despite a £126.9m pre-tax loss. CFG is a 13-strong multi-club organi­sation of which City are the flagship club.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/06/mubarak-calls-cfg-a-machine-after-manchester-city-make-record-profit

:lmao

Cheek of these c*nts

 :D I took 100 euros from my wallet and put it in my other wallet yesterday,amazing how this revenue thing works.
Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm »
Odds of a breakout league, led by us, man utd, Arsenal and Spurs?

Can imagine pretty much every team in the country would join. Newcastle, Villa, Chelsea, City have pretty much no attraction. We could sell the streaming rights ourselves, bypassing Sky completely.

One big downside is qualifying for European competitions, and how that would pan out?
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Yesterday at 08:52:26 pm
Odds of a breakout league, led by us, man utd, Arsenal and Spurs?

Can imagine pretty much every team in the country would join. Newcastle, Villa, Chelsea, City have pretty much no attraction. We could sell the streaming rights ourselves, bypassing Sky completely.

One big downside is qualifying for European competitions, and how that would pan out?

Quit the Premier League, rejoin the EFL and the Super League is back on?

What's the rules on resigning from the PL? When it was first formed I think the EFL rules said a club had to give three years notice in order to leave, but all the First Division clubs at the time only gave 12 months' notice.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,257
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 09:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm
Everyone's a midget compared to KSA though
Nope...

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7134 on: Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:04:29 pm
Quit the Premier League, rejoin the EFL and the Super League is back on?

What's the rules on resigning from the PL? When it was first formed I think the EFL rules said a club had to give three years notice in order to leave, but all the First Division clubs at the time only gave 12 months' notice.

If City wins this battle, I'm pretty much on board with anything at this point. That includes a european Super League Real Madrid/Barcelona/Milan and any other european team that does not want to go down the sportswashing route.

EFL? Sure, whatever, as long as we bring along the other well supported english teams. No one wants to see Man F*cking City on the telly. We, Mancs and Arse are what gives this league the actual value that Man city and chelsea are leeching.

If we want to leave together with the other big clubs, well, good luck stopping us.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7135 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:10:17 pm
Nope...



Not a good comparison.  Norways fund is the collective savings of the nation invested for the future of its citizens.

Its to be used to generate financial returns and not to increase the profile of one of the happiest nations on earth.
Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7136 on: Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
If City wins this battle, I'm pretty much on board with anything at this point. That includes a european Super League Real Madrid/Barcelona/Milan and any other european team that does not want to go down the sportswashing route.

EFL? Sure, whatever, as long as we bring along the other well supported english teams. No one wants to see Man F*cking City on the telly. We, Mancs and Arse are what gives this league the actual value that Man city and chelsea are leeching.

If we want to leave together with the other big clubs, well, good luck stopping us.

A Super League, run by the people who are currently doing all that they can to price legacy fans out of the game is the last thing anyone needs.

I get the logic of thinking fuck youse, well join the other actual big clubs and do something else and leave you to battle with Newcastle and Chelsea but the reality is that it would be fucking shite for anyone who wanted to go to the match as regular away trips would only be affordable to people who are loaded (its one thing doing it a few times a season in the CL but another doing it in a league format) and fuck knows what ridiculous price the likes of FSG, Radcliffe, Madrid etc would come up with for the ticket prices.

Im all for starting something new and fucking city off but this idea of a European super league isnt the golden sky that people seem to think it is - it would be shite.
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7137 on: Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Not a good comparison.  Norways fund is the collective savings of the nation invested for the future of its citizens.

Its to be used to generate financial returns and not to increase the profile of one of the happiest nations on earth.
What could make them happier than investing in Liverpool fc and watching us hoover up trophies?
Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7138 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Yesterday at 09:15:53 pm
If City wins this battle, I'm pretty much on board with anything at this point. That includes a european Super League Real Madrid/Barcelona/Milan and any other european team that does not want to go down the sportswashing route.

EFL? Sure, whatever, as long as we bring along the other well supported english teams. No one wants to see Man F*cking City on the telly. We, Mancs and Arse are what gives this league the actual value that Man city and chelsea are leeching.

If we want to leave together with the other big clubs, well, good luck stopping us.

Would joining the EFL devalue the club? if so, FSG might not be keen. Also how would that work? all the prem clubs who want to join go straight into the championship and the incumbant clubs relegated? a lot of logistical questions around how that works.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7139 on: Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm
Would joining the EFL devalue the club? if so, FSG might not be keen. Also how would that work? all the prem clubs who want to join go straight into the championship and the incumbant clubs relegated? a lot of logistical questions around how that works.

There won't be as much money initially, but the big clubs bring their own earning power through their prestige. FSG are business people certainly, and the bottom line matters. But we're struggling to complete against one rogue sportswasher; if 115 FC win.this, then the entire business model of the PL becomes unviable for clubs that have to balance the books.

Pretty soon, you would have billion pound players earning £5m a week. Better to leave City to it and head off to a league where we can actually win something. We won't have the top tier players or offer the most wages, but at least it would be competitive.
Offline kiwiscouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7140 on: Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:45:00 pm
There won't be as much money initially, but the big clubs bring their own earning power through their prestige. FSG are business people certainly, and the bottom line matters. But we're struggling to complete against one rogue sportswasher; if 115 FC win.this, then the entire business model of the PL becomes unviable for clubs that have to balance the books.

Pretty soon, you would have billion pound players earning £5m a week. Better to leave City to it and head off to a league where we can actually win something. We won't have the top tier players or offer the most wages, but at least it would be competitive.


Forbes value LFC at $5b recently. (Man U was $6b)

I doubt the owners are going to do anything for sporting integrity that will drastically reduce the value of their investment.

Wasnt their new measures put in place after the ESL debacle about blocking clubs being able to join other leagues?

Either way, teams outside of the current top 8 would have no chance of winning either league - the PL or a new league set up so its all about money for them.

The Saudis and Abu Dhabi would love that scenario as it means they would own the league.

I have said it for a long time but the day the PL invited state ownerships is the day they started to lose control of their league.



Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7141 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm »
The thing is, even if the PL win, what next?

City will just continue to appeal, drag it out, alll the while winning trophy after trophy because the court case is ongoing.

The first thing that the PL need to be voting in is that if youre failing to comply with an ongoing case against you then your participation in the league is suspended until such a point as you are either acquitted or decide to start complying.

Fucking winds me up.
Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7142 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:05:53 pm
:D I took 100 euros from my wallet and put it in my other wallet yesterday,amazing how this revenue thing works.

More like I took 100 euros from my wallet, paused and decided to buy a 25 euros coffee because it looked impressive, before then putting the 75 euros in my other wallet and congratulating myself for being a business machine.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,257
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7143 on: Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Not a good comparison.  Norways fund is the collective savings of the nation invested for the future of its citizens.

Its to be used to generate financial returns and not to increase the profile of one of the happiest nations on earth.

Very well aware of the GPF, and how it's utilised and invested thanks.

I was simply responding to the clearly incorrect statement that PIF's wealth dwarfs everyone else's.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,192
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7144 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »
Does the UK not have a sovereign wealth fund? Labour should bung it in their manifesto otherwise...
Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7145 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Does the UK not have a sovereign wealth fund? Labour should bung it in their manifesto otherwise...
I'm pretty sure they talked about it.

EDIT: Behind Paywall - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/05/26/rachel-reeves-labour-british-sovereign-wealth-fund-norway/
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7146 on: Yesterday at 10:50:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:25:34 pm
What could make them happier than investing in Liverpool fc and watching us hoover up trophies?

Being Finnish.
Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,270
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7147 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:48:42 pm
The deal is in place, but the deal was agreed with us, Utd, Arsenal and Spurs in it - those clubs walk away, foreign broadcasters will be telling the PL to get to fuck, they don't want a TV package without the biggest draws and Sky and TNT will be ripping the deal up

While we are the main draw, Arsenal and Spurs also have massive worldwide fan bases, so if the 4 of us go, its likely 90% of the TV audience right there gone.

Can the rip it up, though? If We, Manchester Untied and Arsenal got relegated next season, I dont Sky and BT could just exit their TV contract.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7148 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Destroy and rebuild. The whole "industry" needs to collapse and if supporters were to stop watching it wouldn't be too long happening.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7149 on: Today at 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:24:02 pm
Correct to a point. Although , every single club joining the league would know that they would never even have a chance to  win a trophy ever again as every single trophy would be won by a state owned club. Abu Dhabi or Saudi. So it could be down to fans to let their clubs know it would be unacceptable.

I agree if enough fans turn their backs on the money but I fear this will not happen.

What are Saudi and Abu Dhabi in the game for? Its surely not to make money and its not about the good of the sport. My opinion is that they want global recognition and millions of fans following their teams. They want people to agree that their clubs are the best and they would like to run the game themselves. Its a power buzz that they want.

If nobody gives a shit about their teams or their leagues then whats in it for the owners? They want to be seen to be the best and need eyeballs on them. Starve them of attention and they will go elsewhere.

They have incredible wealth and they will use it to get their way. However they do need fans to follow and without this then its a waste of time. Even very highly paid players will get tired of playing in front of empty stadiums and with no TV exposure.

Unfortunately I believe that too many people will go where the money is. No matter what obstacles are put in the way of Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, they will throw money at it until they get their way. Prepare for a long and difficult battle between City and the league.

Online cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,037
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7150 on: Today at 12:16:58 am »
Another thing that isn't getting much attention is the fact that they filed this suit (or whatever it is) back in February, and we're only learning about it now because somebody leaked it. Would we not have found out until after the hearing otherwise? Or even after the verdict? And if Man City had lost, would we have ever found out at all? So far it's looking like a pretty bad PR move, somewhat surprisingly, and I think the secrecy is a sign that they've always known it would go over this way.

No matter what happens, this is a total shitshow and there's pretty much no truly positive possible result. Crazy to think that we might be two weeks away from football ceasing to exist as we know it.
Offline StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7151 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:25:31 pm
A Super League, run by the people who are currently doing all that they can to price legacy fans out of the game is the last thing anyone needs.

I get the logic of thinking fuck youse, well join the other actual big clubs and do something else and leave you to battle with Newcastle and Chelsea but the reality is that it would be fucking shite for anyone who wanted to go to the match as regular away trips would only be affordable to people who are loaded (its one thing doing it a few times a season in the CL but another doing it in a league format) and fuck knows what ridiculous price the likes of FSG, Radcliffe, Madrid etc would come up with for the ticket prices.

Im all for starting something new and fucking city off but this idea of a European super league isnt the golden sky that people seem to think it is - it would be shite.

I know the Super League is called a League, but that doesn't mean that it was ever meant to replace the Premier League... Remember the Champions League is also a....league... There would never have been a case of only competing against teams from other countries. That was just part of the scaremongering from Che Neville and the rest of the Sky mafia protecting their "product". Should City somehow win either of these cases I think the best case scenario would be to get back into the EFL with whomever other clubs wanted fairer competition and then, if UEFA actually still wanted to give the CL places to clubs from the City owned PL to just go ahead with a "Super League" in some shape or form to replace the CL. It couldn't possibly be worse than the alternative. I wouldn't say that it was ideal, nothing will ever be ideal, but it would be miles better. The SL would be more competitive than the CL currently is and the EFL would be more competitive and fairer than the PL currently is.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,002
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7152 on: Today at 12:19:03 am »
It may be time for people to stop attending games against City, I know when lockdown was on we say that but it would send a message to the world seeing them play in an empty stadium, empty souls that they are.
They, and Saudi, are run by people who do not accept alternatives views. In their own countries, different opinions mean jail or even death. They are used to getting their own way without opposition. The level of arrogance is astonishing.
As regards breakaways, the key to whether this is practical relates to the already signed TV contracts and the position Uefa take on a country with two leagues and which one takes precedent, probably in a contract as well. I suspect Uefa are keen to get their own back though.
I'd live to see a league involving City, Melbourne Girona, NY City, Mumbai etc
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,002
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7153 on: Today at 12:27:40 am »

My god, these people can talk some shite
"By achieving these ambitions  playing attractive football, engaging our community of passionate fans and adopting a uniquely global yet local approach  we are growing a sustainable and socially responsible organisation, consistent with what City football has meant to people for over a century"
Online KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7154 on: Today at 12:46:18 am »
This entity gives away hospitality for peanuts. I'm not the only one on here that has first hand knowledge of this.

Said it before, their accounts would be hilarious if it wasn't so damaging what this Arab state owned entity is doing to the game.

Their BS is akin to comical Ali, "nothing to see here" (as the tanks were in the background), except there is no laughter.
