115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7080 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:22:07 pm
yep --  the 15 votes needed by the PL is what's required to kick them out of the league.

Absolutely.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7081 on: Today at 02:28:58 pm
This goes one of two ways doesn't it? They lose and we wait till the Autum to see if they get punished for their cheating or they win this appeal and the floodgates open - You'd imagine every dirty despot sportswasher out there will flood in for clubs. There are already lots of back door investments going on like Chelsea, Sheffield Utd etc. (thank fuck they went down as they'd be voting with cheaty).


BREAKING: Six Premier League clubs face having to sell players before the end of June to comply with profit and sustainability rules 🚨

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are the clubs under pressure

Not that the bitters have money they can invest :D
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards on & off the pitch - 115 Charges
Reply #7082 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:20:00 pm
Every parasite needs a healthy host.


Exactly, there success is only based on who they finish ahead of
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7083 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:28:58 pm
This goes one of two ways doesn't it? They lose and we wait till the Autum to see if they get punished for their cheating or they win this appeal and the floodgates open - You'd imagine every dirty despot sportswasher out there will flood in for clubs. There are already lots of back door investments going on like Chelsea, Sheffield Utd etc. (thank fuck they went down as they'd be voting with cheaty)
it's gonna take a LOT longer than that.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7084 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm
The most disgusting part of that case City brought to the PL is that they claim theyll have to withdraw financial support for community projects and youth football. Neither counts towards PSR. They could, if they wished, pour £20bn into both. Instead theyre using kids and disadvantaged people as a bargaining chip. Utter c*nts.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7085 on: Today at 03:12:38 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 02:20:35 pm
Its not a meeting to change the rules. Theyre suing the premier league in court.
Thanks
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7086 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:28:58 pm
This goes one of two ways doesn't it? They lose and we wait till the Autum to see if they get punished for their cheating or they win this appeal and the floodgates open - You'd imagine every dirty despot sportswasher out there will flood in for clubs. There are already lots of back door investments going on like Chelsea, Sheffield Utd etc. (thank fuck they went down as they'd be voting with cheaty).


BREAKING: Six Premier League clubs face having to sell players before the end of June to comply with profit and sustainability rules 🚨

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City are the clubs under pressure

Not that the bitters have money they can invest :D

Would we take Guimaraes from Saudi or has that ship sailed?
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7087 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:47:27 am
I'd suggest that absolutely none of them would be there. Even an academy player like Foden - he'd have left as quickly as he could for lets say Chelsea as soon as he broke through.

Well... Haaland would obviously be there seeing as "he always had a dream to play for City ever since his dad played there" that's the only reason he went to City...  :puke2

(of course the 35 PL matches his dad played at City made much more of an impression than the 88 matches for Leeds or the 89 he played for Forest)
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7088 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:28:58 pm
This goes one of two ways doesn't it? They lose and we wait till the Autum to see if they get punished for their cheating or they win this appeal and the floodgates open - You'd imagine every dirty despot sportswasher out there will flood in for clubs. There are already lots of back door investments going on like Chelsea, Sheffield Utd etc. (thank fuck they went down as they'd be voting with cheaty).

This is another thing. We talk about clubs potentially backing City in the hope that they might be able to cash in on some sportswashing money. But how many sportswashers are left, really? There's Qatar, obviously, which would throw a lovely monkey wrench into European competition as well. Then...Kuwait? Any other countries with big sovereign wealth funds are either outright enemies that wouldn't get approved (Russia, Iran) or not really in need of sportswashing (Norway, Singapore). I guess there's Cina, maybe.

It's been said before - the endgame here looks a lot less like 20 PL clubs owned by 20 nation-states with bottomless wallets and a lot more like Saudi Arabia owning the PL itself.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7089 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm
If City and their cabal of friendly clubs get out of this, it really is up to Liverpool and Manchester United to make the next move.

Without the TV viewing demands of the two biggest clubs in the Country, and their global footprint, the league is nothing. 
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7090 on: Today at 03:44:59 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:28:23 pm
This is another thing. We talk about clubs potentially backing City in the hope that they might be able to cash in on some sportswashing money. But how many sportswashers are left, really? There's Qatar, obviously, which would throw a lovely monkey wrench into European competition as well. Then...Kuwait? Any other countries with big sovereign wealth funds are either outright enemies that wouldn't get approved (Russia, Iran) or not really in need of sportswashing (Norway, Singapore). I guess there's Cina, maybe.

It's been said before - the endgame here looks a lot less like 20 PL clubs owned by 20 nation-states with bottomless wallets and a lot more like Saudi Arabia owning the PL itself.

Think Bahrain has been kicking some tyres around Europe.

Everyone's a midget compared to KSA though and they've bought their PL club already so competing with them in an environment of unlimited owner funding would be eventually competing for 2nd place at best,of course if this MCO business is allowed to get out of hand the benevolent crown prince could eventually own every football club that can be bought they're that rich.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7091 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm
Not liking this thread becoming the tyranny of the majority.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7092 on: Today at 03:48:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:48:12 am
If the Premier League no longer exists, then there is no contract, so they just negotiate a new one with the new EFL division 1.

If clubs simply leave, the PL still exists, and theyd have no problem filling up twenty spots.

For it to be disbanded, youd presumably need 14 member clubs voting for that, which isnt going to happen.

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7093 on: Today at 03:50:00 pm
Its not, its the majority trying to enforce the rules everyone agreed to.
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
Reply #7094 on: Today at 03:53:16 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:34:34 pm
If City and their cabal of friendly clubs get out of this, it really is up to Liverpool and Manchester United to make the next move.

Without the TV viewing demands of the two biggest clubs in the Country, and their global footprint, the league is nothing. 

Weren't United one of the clubs who voted against the transfer pricing rules?
