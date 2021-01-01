« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 449298 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:05 am
They're fucking stupid. They might have extra money they want to invest, and asking for loses to increase by £30 million is fine, but if Man City are successful they will very quickly get swallowed up by much bigger players than themselves.

Yeah good luck competing with a wealth of a few billion against nation states hundred fold fund resources,everybody else just gets crushed.

The Villa owner is like a prisoner digging his clubs grave,siding with the executioners who are smoking and laughing waiting for him to finish and lie down so they can shoot.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,782
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:16:24 pm
Yeah good luck competing with a wealth of a few billion against nation states hundred fold fund resources,everybody else just gets crushed.

The Villa owner is like a prisoner digging his clubs grave,siding with the executioners who are smoking and laughing waiting for him to finish and lie down so they can shoot.

And Villa are doing well at the minute, so this move is even thicker than the gibbons at Everton, somehow voting for chaos when their own houses is pretty much on fire.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,835
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 12:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:59:28 am
Be good to be First Division Champs again  :champ

Were gonna win the Football League again!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,056
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm »
I don't know what all the City fans cheering the club and their sleazy lawyers on think the end game is here. They win and all bets are off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 12:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:26:54 pm
I don't know what all the City fans cheering the club and their sleazy lawyers on think the end game is here. They win and all bets are off.

Well quite. There is no "win" for City here. They win the case, they lose, because the league breaks up or becomes an openly corrupt organisation that fans leave in droves. They lose the case, they lose, for obvious reasons. If they do win the case, in fact, almost everyone loses, including any remaining City fans who actually enjoy meaningful football - if they can remember what that was like.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,056
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 12:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:42:19 am
The Mail says Villa are sympathetic to City's cause too.

Another bunch of c*nts if true.

The problem is Villa can't spend money even when they're in the CL now. I don't think those rules are fair either but that's a separate issue.

I'd quite like a spending cap for every club in the league and that's the limit. Problem is City don't care about rules and even then just pay off the books. You can't have clubs doing that

Take away spending restrictions and they wouldn't have a hope of ever competing with City and Newcastle, never mind anyone else. If Newcastle could spend what they want last couple of years they'd have been top 4 this season, not Villa
« Last Edit: Today at 12:36:51 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,751
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 12:41:32 pm »
Unfortunately I dont see these piss-takers giving up until they bankrupt the EPL. They have basically admitted to cheating (Pep what are you going to do now)? We (City) need to pump money into the club to bypass FFP so well channel it in through ridiculous sponsorship deals. Now they complain that it isnt fair that they are stopped to do this in order to bypass FFP.

They have literally sat down to work out how to cheat and now claim it is unfair to stop them. They know that the game is up and if they give up then there is no point owning the club. Hence they will keep on piling money in to challenge everything that is in their way.

The solution is for a new league to be setup with strict rules of entry. Them the Championship can decide which league they want to supportone where they earn lots of money but have no hope to win or the new league. The danger here is that the Saudis and Abi Dhabi throw money at clubs to join their league and the new league withers and dies. Its a dangerous time for football. Play in a fair league or one that pays huge amounts just to participate.i can see many clubs wanting the latter even though the sport will have been ruined.

United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs etc cannot compete financially with state owned clubs and any new league may not get the support of the other clubs. Even an EFL without Newcastle, PSG and City is risky. It sounds like a great solution until the filthy lure of oil money attracts club after club like moths to a light.

In simple terms City should be expelled but their almost infinite money is a complication. They basically might be able to buy any outcome that they want apart from one thingfans turning up to watch the shite.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:24 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 12:44:06 pm »
If Abu Dhabi do win then this case , then no club not owned by a sovereign state will ever win the league again. Ever.
Were almost at that point now anyway, yet Abu Dhabi want to finally kill off any chance of proper clubs competing with them. The rest of the PL clubs really do need to be pushing for the cheats to be kicked out of the league. They have more than outstayed their welcome.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,697
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 12:47:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:29:05 am
They're fucking stupid. They might have extra money they want to invest, and asking for loses to increase by £30 million is fine, but if Man City are successful they will very quickly get swallowed up by much bigger players than themselves.

They're not 'fucking stupid'. You're thinking like a fan, not a businessman.
If spending regulations get binned off, every PL club is a tempting purchase for nation states. This means that if you own a PL or Championship club, your asset will be in demand and so worth more at the point of sale.

THAT is why they side with Abu Dhabi. They couldn't give a shit about sporting competition.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,617
  • La la la la la
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 12:49:27 pm »
So the biggest question I have is this: do away fans continue to put their money into the coffers of these cheating bastards by turning up at the Etihad, or does an away boycott across the league send a more powerful message? It's not as if they would be able to resell the empty away end, given that they can't even sell out their home 'fans', so a nice big block of empty seats would send the right message to those in charge.

For any 115 'fans' reading, allow me to clarify that message for you. Your 'club' is a cheating, sportswashing parasite that would rather destroy the game than admit any guilt. And yes, everybody fucking hates you. Why? Because we and many other clubs actually fucking did stick to the rules we signed up to, otherwise we would have spent whatever money to hoover up the best players. Get back to fucking league one where you belong.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 