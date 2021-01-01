It's time that we all showed this piss stained club the door. For all its faults, The EPL is fair and competitive (or was). Yes it was annoying when we dominated and when United dominated but both of those eras were slowly overturned by better run clubs. Yes both us and more-so United, had advantages having big global fanbases and able to bring in more money. However there is nothing to stop any team gradually shifting the balance. It isn't easy to displace the larger teams but it is possible over time. Leeds United used to be one of the top clubs, if not the top club, and look what happened.



City just want to play by rules that only suit them and to destroy any competitiveness. They want to destroy democracy and replace it by financial might. In all sports there are rules that try to make things fair and even. We watch sport because it is not certain who will win. We watch it because a well coached underdog can beat the big names. Once sport becomes predictable and run by the teams that have most money then it loses its appeal.



If City win then we may as well say goodbye to competitive football.



If they do win then it will be down to the other teams to decide to reform the league with rules that exclude the richest teams dominating. City, Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea can play all by themselves in the existing league and the other clubs should form a new league. Once this new league gets established City will try to break in and claim that they have been excluded unfairly. This then comes back to the main issue. The EPL needs to win its case or we will forever we watching City claiming discrimination and that they should be allowed to do whatever they want to in a sport that attempts to make things "fair" albeit that this is not possible but we had a decent league until City decide to cheat. Cheat away but keep your cheating to your own private league where you try to buy clubs to come in to pretend that things are fair.



This is a watershed in football and the law must protect the rights for a sports organisation to try to make things fair. The EPL are not trying to exclude Saudi Arabia but if City don't like the rules then just fuck off and play non-competitive sport for your rulers to control who wins. It's a bit like Kim Jong Il's round of 34 shots in the first ever round of golf he played..............he changed the rules to make himself the best player in the world.