Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 448034 times)

Online BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 09:09:05 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:03:52 am
The PL is finished if 115 win this case, i can see a majority of the clubs leaving the PL, forming their own league [like how the PL was created in the first place] with stringent financial rules, maybe a salary cap for anyone wanting to play in the league, & severe points deductions & or relegation, for those who breach the rules.

Example, 19/20 premiership rugby relegated Saracens after Saracens breached the salary cap, Saracens ended up being docked a total of 105 points in 2 separate hearings, Saracens ended up on -38.

Need 75% (15/20) of clubs to vote in favour of expulsion. Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Man City are all in the same corner.

Online wampa1

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:48:20 am
Why has the media turned on them so suddenly? Did their checks get lost in the post or something?
Because this time a London club lost the league.
Online decosabute

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 09:14:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:00:52 am
Obviously that's not actually what would have happened though, certainly not in every season. The presence of City changes what happens below. Without City you'd see one or two of those clubs be a lot more dominant in terms of title success. Probably us once Klopp arrives.

This needs repeating. Aside from us in 2019 and 2022, as well as Arsenal this year, it's not as simple as saying the team that finished second would've won the league if City weren't there.

2020-2021 is a good example - if we'd been top and a few points clear in January, without the spectre of City, there is not a chance we don't respond differently both on the pitch and in the transfer market. We would've at the very least finished well clear of an utterly mediocre United, who ended up second on a measly 74 points.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 09:16:32 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:09:05 am
Need 75% (15/20) of clubs to vote in favour of expulsion. Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton and Man City are all in the same corner.


That leaves 16 clubs who can vote them out?

Only one can abstain?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 09:16:35 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:06:54 am
Can't find any Martin Samuel pieces on it, must be a fucking big buffet

Quote
Re: Man City - Superbia in Non Poenas - thoughts with them at this difficult time
« Reply #7408 on: July 15, 2020, 05:13:01 am »
Bluto at it again this morning.  Can't work out whether he's serious or doing PR work??

MARTIN SAMUEL:'Hateful Eight' step up war against Man City in FFP saga as Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho give the game away... the richest clubs are operating as a protectionist cartel
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 09:35:53 am »
It's hilarious seeing the burglars complaining that the householder has tightened security. They then cry off to their brief and try to get all security removed so they can plunder at will. Of course, Everton are their look-outs, hoping for scraps from the swag bag.

What a tawdry spectacle.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 09:37:02 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:48:20 am
Why has the media turned on them so suddenly? Did their checks get lost in the post or something?

I think that tyranny of the majority line likely had a massive effect. I also think in combination with that the quote from Man City about competitiveness probably turned a few heads when it has started to dawn on many that the self-proclaimed most competive league could have easily had one team win seven straight titles.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 09:41:13 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:48:20 am
Why has the media turned on them so suddenly? Did their checks get lost in the post or something?


The (Manchester) Guardian - especially Ronay - has been shooting at them for a while. If only football supporters cared half as much.

Hopefully they will do now.
Offline Garrus

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 09:42:19 am »
The Mail says Villa are sympathetic to City's cause too.

Another bunch of c*nts if true.
Online stockdam

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
It's time that we all showed this piss stained club the door. For all its faults, The EPL is fair and competitive (or was). Yes it was annoying when we dominated and when United dominated but both of those eras were slowly overturned by better run clubs. Yes both us and more-so United, had advantages having big global fanbases and able to bring in more money. However there is nothing to stop any team gradually shifting the balance. It isn't easy to displace the larger teams but it is possible over time. Leeds United used to be one of the top clubs, if not the top club, and look what happened.

City just want to play by rules that only suit them and to destroy any competitiveness. They want to destroy democracy and replace it by financial might. In all sports there are rules that try to make things fair and even. We watch sport because it is not certain who will win. We watch it because a well coached underdog can beat the big names. Once sport becomes predictable and run by the teams that have most money then it loses its appeal.

If City win then we may as well say goodbye to competitive football.

If they do win then it will be down to the other teams to decide to reform the league with rules that exclude the richest teams dominating. City, Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea can play all by themselves in the existing league and the other clubs should form a new league. Once this new league gets established City will try to break in and claim that they have been excluded unfairly. This then comes back to the main issue. The EPL needs to win its case or we will forever we watching City claiming discrimination and that they should be allowed to do whatever they want to in a sport that attempts to make things "fair" albeit that this is not possible but we had a decent league until City decide to cheat. Cheat away but keep your cheating to your own private league where you try to buy clubs to come in to pretend that things are fair.

This is a watershed in football and the law must protect the rights for a sports organisation to try to make things fair. The EPL are not trying to exclude Saudi Arabia but if City don't like the rules then just fuck off and play non-competitive sport for your rulers to control who wins. It's a bit like Kim Jong Il's round of 34 shots in the first ever round of golf he played..............he changed the rules to make himself the best player in the world.
Online capt k

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:23:07 am
Can somebody please post The Times article? Don't really want to have to subscribe to read it. Cheers.
https://archive.md/
copy and paste the url into this website
