Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 447392 times)

Offline cptrios

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6960 on: Today at 03:11:44 am »
Seeing all of these pundits turning against them is really heartening. Shouldnt have taken this long, obviously, but better late than never.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6961 on: Today at 03:14:47 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 03:11:44 am
Seeing all of these pundits turning against them is really heartening. Shouldnt have taken this long, obviously, but better late than never.

A few of which were silent about Abramovich & Chelsea until the Ukraine war broke out.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lindylou100

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6962 on: Today at 04:02:11 am »
It really feels like everything is coming to a head. If the PL do nothing about 115 then they destroy their own league as the biggest clubs will jump ship. If they find them guilty then there will have to be a huge overhaul of the rules of ownership, financial accountability and the enforcement of them, which in itself may cause in fighting between clubs. It can't carry on as before. I'm just so pissed off that the insatiable greed of the PL over the last 30 years has ended up slowly destroying something wonderful.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6963 on: Today at 04:27:56 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Everton are like the lad who smelt his mates finger after his mate had got a grip of the fittest bird in sixth form.

 Honestly, they make me sick.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6964 on: Today at 04:45:59 am »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
Can we come up with a snappy name for this lot, akin to the cartel, but better

The Fartel.

Full of hot air, and everything about them stinks.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6965 on: Today at 06:25:31 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:30:06 pm
Everton, Newcastle and Chelsea supposedly in support. Rest against

The EuNuChs.

PS - They've also hired Lord Pannick KC (the irony) to represent them.

We have banners for our heroes. Here's theirs (02-2023)


Offline RedSince86

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6966 on: Today at 06:27:59 am »
Finally the Media in unison about how fucking ghastly this cheating club is to the Game in this Country.

About fucking time, end times for that Club are coming, I reckon when Justice prevails Abu Dhabi will sell up and City can go back to being a fucking laughing stock yo-yo Club we remember so fondly.

Matthew Syed, Miguel Delaney. Rob Harris and Nick Harris should be proud right now, the trailblazers who were brave to against the grain exposing this cancer of a fucking Club.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6967 on: Today at 06:43:49 am »
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6968 on: Today at 06:43:58 am »
Journalists now taking sides and openly mentioning Abu Dhabi being kicked out of the PL. its about fucking time! Even the most deranged Bluelooner must be starting to question WTF their owners are doing. Many people have said for years that Abu Dhabi are killing the game, they have all been proven correct now.
Have to say tho, the silence from Che Neville and his sidekick Carragher is absolutely deafening! Remember when clubs writing letters about bad referring decisions was destroying the very fabric of the game? Well, Abu Dhabi are actually destroying the game and yet not a fucking peep from them.
Offline Red Beret

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6969 on: Today at 06:48:20 am »
Why has the media turned on them so suddenly? Did their checks get lost in the post or something?

Annoying that there are lawyers prepared to work for them. I know it's easy/big money, but it shows that it's not just football that's been obsessing over their bottom line.
Offline wige

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6970 on: Today at 06:52:36 am »
Offline JRed

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6971 on: Today at 06:54:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:48:20 am
Why has the media turned on them so suddenly? Did their checks get lost in the post or something?

Annoying that there are lawyers prepared to work for them. I know it's easy/big money, but it shows that it's not just football that's been obsessing over their bottom line.
Its the way the legal system works tho make no mistake, if Abu Dhabi prevail then this Lord Panick the city fans adore will have been instrumental in destroying the game of the people.
Offline Peabee

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6972 on: Today at 07:00:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:58 am
Journalists now taking sides and openly mentioning Abu Dhabi being kicked out of the PL. its about fucking time! Even the most deranged Bluelooner must be starting to question WTF their owners are doing. Many people have said for years that Abu Dhabi are killing the game, they have all been proven correct now.
Have to say tho, the silence from Che Neville and his sidekick Carragher is absolutely deafening! Remember when clubs writing letters about bad referring decisions was destroying the very fabric of the game? Well, Abu Dhabi are actually destroying the game and yet not a fucking peep from them.

Those who stay silent, or show support, could be quite revealing and maybe other stories are to come in the future. I suspect the influence they've bought runs deep.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6973 on: Today at 07:06:09 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:58 am
Journalists now taking sides and openly mentioning Abu Dhabi being kicked out of the PL. its about fucking time! Even the most deranged Bluelooner must be starting to question WTF their owners are doing. Many people have said for years that Abu Dhabi are killing the game, they have all been proven correct now.
Have to say tho, the silence from Che Neville and his sidekick Carragher is absolutely deafening! Remember when clubs writing letters about bad referring decisions was destroying the very fabric of the game? Well, Abu Dhabi are actually destroying the game and yet not a fucking peep from them.

They won't, they honestly have created a narrative where they are the good guys.

The cartel that has won one premier league in the last seven years are the bad guys.
Offline Darren G

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6974 on: Today at 07:23:07 am »
Can somebody please post The Times article? Don't really want to have to subscribe to read it. Cheers.
Online Tobelius

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6975 on: Today at 07:27:03 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
City fans complaining that they're hated.

Nobody cares about them as a football club. They're cheered on by rival fans precisely because nobody is arsed if City wins.

Yeah exactly nobody cares about them enough to hate them,at least until now.

That's one of their problems,they want football fans AWE but they've never gotten it and never will because how they have gone about building their sportswashing vehicle formerly known as Manchester City.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6976 on: Today at 07:28:34 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:23:07 am
Can somebody please post The Times article? Don't really want to have to subscribe to read it. Cheers.

Hypocritical Man Citys only goal was sportswashing but league let them in anyway


Panicking powerbrokers now realise the scale of their error  unless these cuckoo owners are expelled from the nest, English footballs whole ecosystem faces collapse

June 05 2024, 4.00pm BST
Did they suppose the document would never leak? Did they not count on the brilliant investigative reporters at Times Sport, the best in the business? Did they hope that their perversion of the words of John Stuart Mill, in his wonderful tome On Liberty, would never see the light of day? Or do they no longer care about how they look, knowing that a proportion of Manchester City fans will take to social media to defend the indefensible, turning tribal allegiance into an advanced form of cognitive dissonance?

The tyranny of the majority is the breathtaking claim of City. They argue that their freedom to make money has been limited by the Premier Leagues rules on sponsorship deals, which forbid related companies (such as Etihad Airways sponsoring a team backed by Abu Dhabi) from offering cash above the commercial rate determined by an independent assessor. They say they are being persecuted, held back by a cartel of legacy clubs that want to monopolise success at their expense.

I am guessing that all fans will see through this comedy gold. City have won the past four Premier League titles and more than 57 per cent of the available domestic trophies over the past seven years. According to my former colleague Tony Evans, this makes them the most dominant side in top-flight history: more dominant than Liverpool in the Seventies and Eighties (41 per cent), more dominant than Manchester United in the Nineties (33 per cent).

Indeed, they are almost as dominant as the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which understands the concept of tyranny quite well having engaged in human rights abuses of a kind that led Amnesty International to question its treatment of immigrant workers and to condemn the arbitrary detention of 26 prisoners of conscience.

But dominance is, as Einstein might have said, a relative term. City want more money than they have at present, more dominance than they enjoy now, more freedom to spend on players (their bench is worth more than the first teams of most of their rivals) so that they can win, what, 40 league titles in a row? That would indeed turn the Premier League from what many regard as a fairly enjoyable competition into a tyranny of the minority.

And this is why the story revealed by my colleague Matt Lawton will cause the scales to fall from the eyes of all but the most biased of observers. The motive of Citys owners is not principally about football, the Premier League or, indeed, Manchester. As many warned from the outset, this was always a scheme of sportswashing, a strategy of furthering the interests of a microstate in the Middle East. It is in effect leveraging the soft power of football, its cultural cachet, to launder its reputation. This is why it is furious about quaint rules on spending limits thwarting the kind of power that, back home, is untrammelled.

And let us be clear about what all this means. An emirate, whose government is autocratic and therefore not subject to the full rule of law, is paying for a squad of eye-wateringly expensive lawyers to pursue a case in British courts that directly violates British interests. For whatever one thinks about what the Premier League has become, there is no doubt that its success has benefited the UK, not just in terms of the estimated contribution to the economy of £8billion in 2021-22, but also through a tax contribution of £4.2billion and thousands of jobs.

There was no turning back once Abramovich was welcomed with open arms to the English game

Yet what would happen if the spending taps were allowed to be turned full tilt by removing restraints related to associated partners? Thats right: what remains of competitive balance would be destroyed, decimating the leagues prestige and appeal.

Remember a few years ago when leaked emails showed that Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the City chairman, would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next ten years. Isnt it funny that such people love the rule of law abroad  seeing it as a vehicle for outspending counterparties on expensive litigation  almost as much as they fear it at home? Its as though City have ditched any pretence to care about anything except the geopolitical interests of their owners. Whats certain is that the Premier League can no longer cope with multiple City lawsuits and has had to hire outside help. In this case, as in so many others, the rule of law is morphing into something quite different: the rule of lawyers.

In some ways you almost feel like saying to footballs now panicking powerbrokers: it serves you right. These people welcomed Roman Abramovich, then stood wide-eyed while state actors entered the game too. They surely cannot be too surprised that the logical endpoint for this greed and connivance is that the blue-ribband event of English football is now fighting for its survival. When you sup with Mephistopheles, you cant complain when the old fella returns to claim his side of the bargain.

But the dominant sense today is the shameless hypocrisy of the owners of City. They said that they were investing in City because they cared about regenerating the area. They now say that unless they get their own way, they are likely to stop community funding. They said that the commercial deals were within the rules; they now say that the rules are illegal. They said that competitive balance was important for English football; they now want to destroy it. They said they were happy with the democratic ethos of Premier League decision-making; now they hilariously say its oppressive.

I suspect at least some City fans are uncomfortable with this brazenness and may even be belatedly reassessing the true motives of the clubs owners. Whats now clear is that cuckoos have been let into the Premier League nest. Unless they are properly confronted or ejected, they could now threaten the whole ecosystem of English football.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6977 on: Today at 07:49:00 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:23:07 am
Can somebody please post The Times article? Don't really want to have to subscribe to read it. Cheers.

https://archive.ph/HCBjQ

(go to that site, paste in the link, and it reveals the article for you)
Online jacobs chains

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6978 on: Today at 07:53:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm
Clearlake, who own Chelsea have investment from the Saudis.

Just for clarity, is that the same Saudi Arabia that has been laundering the cash of Russian oligarchs since sanctions were imposed?
Online Knight

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6979 on: Today at 08:00:52 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:49:20 am
The stakes for Sky are very high. I don't think its an exaggeration to say that without the PL in its current popular form, Sky would not be a viable going concern? And you could argue that with City removed the League would be better. Look at how the last 11 seasons winners would have looked without City:

Liverpool (13/14)
Chelsea
Leicester
Chelsea
United
Liverpool
Liverpool
United
Liverpool
Arsenal
Arsenal

Thats a hell of a lot more compelling and competitive product than what we have now, and every single one of those clubs bar Leicester have a lot more fans than City.

Obviously that's not actually what would have happened though, certainly not in every season. The presence of City changes what happens below. Without City you'd see one or two of those clubs be a lot more dominant in terms of title success. Probably us once Klopp arrives.
Online red1977

Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6980 on: Today at 08:10:47 am »
Their shithouse chairman once said he would rather sue for the next 10 years than accept punishment or something to that effect. Well here we are and they will keep on suing and counter suing until the inferior resources of their enemies runs dry and they get what they want. This is a blatant attempts to stretch the premier leagues resources to thin. What it has done though is turn many against them and this position of the rules are wrong looks like an admittance that they have not been following them. Hopefully the panel finds city guilty and they get expulsion. They will of course sue again if that happens!! Sigh. What a mess.
