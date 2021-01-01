It really feels like everything is coming to a head. If the PL do nothing about 115 then they destroy their own league as the biggest clubs will jump ship. If they find them guilty then there will have to be a huge overhaul of the rules of ownership, financial accountability and the enforcement of them, which in itself may cause in fighting between clubs. It can't carry on as before. I'm just so pissed off that the insatiable greed of the PL over the last 30 years has ended up slowly destroying something wonderful.

