115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch

Seeing all of these pundits turning against them is really heartening. Shouldnt have taken this long, obviously, but better late than never.
Seeing all of these pundits turning against them is really heartening. Shouldnt have taken this long, obviously, but better late than never.

A few of which were silent about Abramovich & Chelsea until the Ukraine war broke out.
It really feels like everything is coming to a head. If the PL do nothing about 115 then they destroy their own league as the biggest clubs will jump ship. If they find them guilty then there will have to be a huge overhaul of the rules of ownership, financial accountability and the enforcement of them, which in itself may cause in fighting between clubs. It can't carry on as before. I'm just so pissed off that the insatiable greed of the PL over the last 30 years has ended up slowly destroying something wonderful.
Everton are like the lad who smelt his mates finger after his mate had got a grip of the fittest bird in sixth form.

 Honestly, they make me sick.
Can we come up with a snappy name for this lot, akin to the cartel, but better

The Fartel.

Full of hot air, and everything about them stinks.
