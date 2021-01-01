They'd be as innocent as OJ Simpson was. We all know everything is built on lies and cheating and faking sponsorships and commercial income, fuck them, if they get off, kick them out anyway.
For me the easiest way to describe how obvious their cheating is something along the lines of this:
Let's say you've started a business. You're making a new mobile phone to compete with Apple, Samsung etc. You want to get the word out and get as many people as possible to know about and want your phone. Obviously you have to make an ad and get as many people as possible to see the ads you make. So you contact the different networks to see what kind of exposure you can get within your budget. You get two offers: One is a 3 minute spot for an ad at the Superbowl at £1m, the other is a 3 minute spot at halftime in the Burnley v Luton PL match at the price of £1m... Now....
It really is that simple. Why would anyone pay the same to sponsor City as they do Us, United, Real or Barca??? The answer is obviously NO ONE WOULD EVER DO THAT! It just doesn't make any sense from a business perspective. Even the "fair market price" system for sponsorships in the PL is a joke in that they obviously look at what the "market" would pay the actual big clubs...the ones with actual fans...that people actually want to tune in to watch... and then they say that if the value of the City sponsorships are remotely close to those ones they are legit. In a real market economy, even now with all their "success" Citys commercial deals should be no more than 60% of ours, and that's only accounting for the interest in the clubs globally and not taking into account how the general perception of the club as cheaters might damage any brand connected to them.