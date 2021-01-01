« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 446224 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,755
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
Is it the current PL or the new PL voting?

Sheff Utd voted in favour of one of the dickhead nation state things didnt they?

This is the annual AGM so it's when the rights and money get transferred over to the promoted clubs.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6921 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:14:50 pm
Apparently Everton are on their side :lmao

Surely, someone from the City of Liverpool can remind them that Liverpudlians are against supporting the elites in their push for more power. The city was built on those foundations.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6922 on: Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:36 pm
This is the annual AGM so it's when the rights and money get transferred over to the promoted clubs.

 The promoted clubs might prefer to face Leeds twice rather than Man City, self interest and that.

This AGM should be a cracker. 👀
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
  • @tharris113
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6923 on: Yesterday at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
Is it the current PL or the new PL voting?

Sheff Utd voted in favour of one of the dickhead nation state things didnt they?
The case is being heard by an arbitration panel, it isn't being voted on by the clubs.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,928
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6924 on: Yesterday at 09:21:58 pm »
Now that their outright cheating is now out there in the public eye for everyone to see, does this mean that the Bald Fraud will be fucking off elsewhere?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,162
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6925 on: Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm »
Hopefully the whole thing comes crashing down for City. Once Everton touches you...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
Can we come up with a snappy name for this lot, akin to the cartel, but better
Scabs
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6927 on: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm »
Their used to be a battle cry in sport "nobody likes us, we don't care". Clearly City do care. The last achievement by City that garners respect was the play off victory against Gillingham in 1999. The whole Abu Dhabi project has failed. Not because they haven't won trophies. We know they have. But as a sports washing exercise it has been a disaster. The whole point of Abu Dhabi buying City was to project a better image of the UAE to the World.

Now all the World sees is a club that spent with abandon and bent the rules to do so. Their sporting achievements since 2008 are not afforded any true respect by the wider football community. City will never have the romanticism afforded to their club that Manchester United have had particularly since 1958.

Our modern founding father was Mr Shankly. He is an iconic figure in the history of football. He is a true giant of the game. He rebuilt us from the very bottom up. He laid the foundations for 25 years of near unbroken success. Pep isn't and will never be worth mentioning in comparison to Mr Shankly even if he has won 12 league titles in 16 years across various clubs. He inherited Messi at Barcelona. Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga and Pep had a budget that fair exceeded their nearest rivals in Dortmund. His success at City is hollow and without sporting merit.

Look at United and you have a genuine sporting icon in Sir Matt Busby. He is worthy of being mentioned in the same breadth as Mr Shankly. As Mr Stein. Those three Scots were titans of the game. They were working class men whom the fans could identify with. None of us could relate to Pep. Even Jurgen as fabulously wealthy as he must be has the common touch.

City attempts to bully the EPL must be stopped. Indeed they need to be relegated to division 3. Have all their titles since 2008 stricken from the records. Leave all titles unawarded as a historical reminder of the permanent stain they perpetrated. on the beautiful game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:35 pm by norecat »
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6928 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm »
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,621
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6929 on: Yesterday at 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:13:49 pm
Red meat, no chance of that.

They'll order them extra rare, or as the french call it 'bleu'.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6930 on: Yesterday at 09:30:32 pm »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6931 on: Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:20:32 pm
The promoted clubs might prefer to face Leeds twice rather than Man City, self interest and that.

This AGM should be a cracker. 👀
It should be on available on pay per view!
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,882
  • Cool as
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6932 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm »
None of this is going to end well for anyone. Everybody loses. Especially Everton, obviously.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,127
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6933 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm
Hopefully the whole thing comes crashing down for City. Once Everton touches you...

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,627
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6934 on: Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/05/manchester-citys-trumpian-tactics-spotlight-autocratic-creep-in-football

'What you have here is a club that can in the end do as it wishes, because its budget will always be bigger, because it is not a commercial entity but a state. Did anyone ever actually think this through?

Safe to say the PL didnt, too blinded by pound signs, as did the government who where more than happy to see clubs sold to these countries, and even intervened to make it happen.

Premier League and a lot of the shithead fans whove cheered on Man City for years because Liverpool bad deserve this. But theres plenty of fans and clubs and people involved with them who certainly dont.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6935 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Could there be scenario were City win this case and the 115 case but the PL just kicks them out anyway? Is that a thing that could happen?
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6936 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Could there be scenario were City win this case and the 115 case but the PL just kicks them out anyway? Is that a thing that could happen?

I should hope not.

As much as I dispise City and hope charges stick and they ultimately fail in a big fire, if they win their legal battles, then there are no grounds for kicking them out. The last thing we want is a PL that can kick a club out just because they don't like them very much.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,909
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6937 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:19:05 pm
Surely, someone from the City of Liverpool can remind them that Liverpudlians are against supporting the elites in their push for more power. The city was built on those foundations.

They're all from rhyl and those fucking dickheads voted for brexit, so expect them to toady us to this lot
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,909
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6938 on: Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm
I should hope not.

As much as I dispise City and hope charges stick and they ultimately fail in a big fire, if they win their legal battles, then there are no grounds for kicking them out. The last thing we want is a PL that can kick a club out just because they don't like them very much.

They'd be as innocent as OJ Simpson was. We all know everything is built on lies and cheating and faking sponsorships and commercial income, fuck them, if they get off, kick them out anyway.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6939 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm
Could there be scenario were City win this case and the 115 case but the PL just kicks them out anyway? Is that a thing that could happen?

Can't see that happening... They need to make sure the charges stick because it seems City is genuinely worried that they will and they dont have a straw to hang on. Otherwise their legal actions make no sense. What we need to see from the premier league is that they can enforce the proper punishments because otherwise it loses any remaining credibility and we might as well move on to the super league.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,752
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6940 on: Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:57:34 pm
'What you have here is a club that can in the end do as it wishes, because its budget will always be bigger, because it is not a commercial entity but a state. Did anyone ever actually think this through?

Safe to say the PL didnt, too blinded by pound signs, as did the government who where more than happy to see clubs sold to these countries, and even intervened to make it happen.

Premier League and a lot of the shithead fans whove cheered on Man City for years because Liverpool bad deserve this. But theres plenty of fans and clubs and people involved with them who certainly dont.
Wasn't it Richard Scudamore and co who oversaw this and the Chelsea coup?
You won't find them now. They're long gone and of course, there will be no accountability. They made their millions.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,052
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6941 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm »
City fans complaining that they're hated.

Nobody cares about them as a football club. They're cheered on by rival fans precisely because nobody is arsed if City wins.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6942 on: Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/05/manchester-citys-trumpian-tactics-spotlight-autocratic-creep-in-football

Like this line: 'It is also not really Manchester City pursuing these ends, but the entity that owns and controls it, a government with a very clear policy agenda.'


It's why calling them Abu Dhabi is appropriate as its the most accurate name for them. "Man City" is just the vehicle the they use (could have been any club).



Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,752
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6943 on: Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm
Like this line: 'It is also not really Manchester City pursuing these ends, but the entity that owns and controls it, a government with a very clear policy agenda.'


It's why calling them Abu Dhabi is appropriate as its the most accurate name for them. "Man City" is just the vehicle the they use (could have been any club).




Yeah... in a radical example, City fans should be tried for treason.. for supporting that government, undermining the league! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,052
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6944 on: Yesterday at 11:22:31 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm
Wasn't it Richard Scudamore and co who oversaw this and the Chelsea coup?
You won't find them now. They're long gone and of course, there will be no accountability. They made their millions.

It was the wild west. More money, more growth was the mantra - they'd take anyone's money. City's owner before Sheikh was Shinawatra for fuck sake. Portsmouth went into admin after the PL let different sets of crooks take them on. No due diligence on Hicks and Gillett of course - they were fine. After Portsmouth we had the 'fit and proper person test' which was always a joke.

Wasn't Scudamore even given millions in a pay off by the Premier League clubs, for a golden handshake.

Pre-Abramavich it was more the likes of Jack Walker, Madesjki and Dave Whelan who were the benefactor owners. Local millionaire types.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6945 on: Yesterday at 11:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
City fans complaining that they're hated.

Nobody cares about them as a football club. They're cheered on by rival fans precisely because nobody is arsed if City wins.

It's not '"city" though. And Abu Dhabi wins nothing.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,052
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6946 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm
Like this line: 'It is also not really Manchester City pursuing these ends, but the entity that owns and controls it, a government with a very clear policy agenda.'


It's why calling them Abu Dhabi is appropriate as its the most accurate name for them. "Man City" is just the vehicle the they use (could have been any club).

They must be rattled in Abu Dhabi. PR and good publicity is a key aspect of the sportswashing. And they've had no end of brown nosers. This is the first time they've had pushback.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,509
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6947 on: Yesterday at 11:27:57 pm »
Logged

Online StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6948 on: Yesterday at 11:30:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm
They'd be as innocent as OJ Simpson was. We all know everything is built on lies and cheating and faking sponsorships and commercial income, fuck them, if they get off, kick them out anyway.

For me the easiest way to describe how obvious their cheating is something along the lines of this:

Let's say you've started a business. You're making a new mobile phone to compete with Apple, Samsung etc. You want to get the word out and get as many people as possible to know about and want your phone. Obviously you have to make an ad and get as many people as possible to see the ads you make. So you contact the different networks to see what kind of exposure you can get within your budget. You get two offers: One is a 3 minute spot for an ad at the Superbowl at £1m, the other is a 3 minute spot at halftime in the Burnley v Luton PL match at the price of £1m... Now....


It really is that simple. Why would anyone pay the same to sponsor City as they do Us, United, Real or Barca??? The answer is obviously NO ONE WOULD EVER DO THAT! It just doesn't make any sense from a business perspective. Even the "fair market price" system for sponsorships in the PL is a joke in that they obviously look at what the "market" would pay the actual big clubs...the ones with actual fans...that people actually want to tune in to watch... and then they say that if the value of the City sponsorships are remotely close to those ones they are legit. In a real market economy, even now with all their "success" Citys commercial deals should be no more than 60% of ours, and that's only accounting for the interest in the clubs globally and not taking into account how the general perception of the club as cheaters might damage any brand connected to them.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6949 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm »
Everton are like the lad who smelt his mates finger after his mate had got a grip of the fittest bird in sixth form.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6950 on: Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 11:19:44 pm
Like this line: 'It is also not really Manchester City pursuing these ends, but the entity that owns and controls it, a government with a very clear policy agenda.'


It's why calling them Abu Dhabi is appropriate as its the most accurate name for them. "Man City" is just the vehicle the they use (could have been any club).


Isn't that letting "Man City" off? Just like saying "Yeah, there might be 115 charges, but Guardiola is still a genius and the players are playing great football"? There is no "Man City" without "the entity that owns it". "Man City" have sold their soul and have been and are still going along with it. The players, the manager, the staff, the supporters, the politicians and celebrities who bask in the glory of the club's "success". All of them.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6951 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:54:11 pm
Not sure why Talksport get that Stefan C*nt on, he's a lifelong 115 FC fan and he was employed by them, supposed to be an expert at Football finance.

He was on that morning show with Simon Jordan making out the big clubs in England are jealous of 115 FC on and off the pitch, he's a right smug C*nt.
Coz it's talk shoite
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,172
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6952 on: Yesterday at 11:40:45 pm »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online StigenKeegan

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6953 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:33:29 pm


Isn't that letting "Man City" off? Just like saying "Yeah, there might be 115 charges, but Guardiola is still a genius and the players are playing great football"? There is no "Man City" without "the entity that owns it". "Man City" have sold their soul and have been and are still going along with it. The players, the manager, the staff, the supporters, the politicians and celebrities who bask in the glory of the club's "success". All of them.

Exactly! This whole "we still have to respect the achievements of Pep and the players" is just absurd. Most of them wouldn't have been anywhere near City if not for the cheating, and they certainly would not have been playing all together in the same team. They should know what's going on, and they do. They're all cheating.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 239
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6954 on: Today at 12:00:43 am »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/man-city-sportswashing-premier-league-legal-football-q88wc7dbw

Quote

Hypocritical Man Citys only goal was sportswashing but league let them in
Panicking powerbrokers now realise the scale of their error  unless these cuckoo owners are expelled from the nest, English footballs whole ecosystem faces collapse

Matthew Syed
Wednesday June 05 2024, 8.00pm, The Times

Did they suppose the document would never leak? Did they not count on the brilliant investigative reporters at Times Sport, the best in the business? Did they hope that their perversion of the words of John Stuart Mill, in his wonderful tome On Liberty, would never see the light of day? Or do they no longer care about how they look, knowing that a proportion of Manchester City fans will take to social media to defend the indefensible, turning tribal allegiance into an advanced form of cognitive dissonance?

The tyranny of the majority is the breathtaking claim of City. They argue that their freedom to make money has been limited by the Premier Leagues rules on sponsorship deals, which forbid related companies (such as Etihad Airways sponsoring a team backed by Abu Dhabi) from offering cash above the commercial rate determined by an independent assessor. They say they are being persecuted, held back by a cartel of legacy clubs that want to monopolise success at their expense.

I am guessing that all fans will see through this comedy gold. City have won the past four Premier League titles and more than 57 per cent of the available domestic trophies over the past seven years. According to my former colleague Tony Evans, this makes them the most dominant side in top-flight history: more dominant than Liverpool in the Seventies and Eighties (41 per cent), more dominant than Manchester United in the Nineties (33 per cent).

Indeed, they are almost as dominant as the emirate of Abu Dhabi, which understands the concept of tyranny quite well having engaged in human rights abuses of a kind that led Amnesty International to question its treatment of immigrant workers and to condemn the arbitrary detention of 26 prisoners of conscience.

But dominance is, as Einstein might have said, a relative term. City want more money than they have at present, more dominance than they enjoy now, more freedom to spend on players (their bench is worth more than the first teams of most of their rivals) so that they can win, what, 40 league titles in a row? That would indeed turn the Premier League from what many regard as a fairly enjoyable competition into a tyranny of the minority.

And this is why the story revealed by my colleague Matt Lawton will cause the scales to fall from the eyes of all but the most biased of observers. The motive of Citys owners is not principally about football, the Premier League or, indeed, Manchester. As many warned from the outset, this was always a scheme of sportswashing, a strategy of furthering the interests of a microstate in the Middle East. It is in effect leveraging the soft power of football, its cultural cachet, to launder its reputation. This is why it is furious about quaint rules on spending limits thwarting the kind of power that, back home, is untrammelled.

And let us be clear about what all this means. An emirate, whose government is autocratic and therefore not subject to the full rule of law, is paying for a squad of eye-wateringly expensive lawyers to pursue a case in British courts that directly violates British interests. For whatever one thinks about what the Premier League has become, there is no doubt that its success has benefited the UK, not just in terms of the estimated contribution to the economy of £8billion in 2021-22, but also through a tax contribution of £4.2billion and thousands of jobs.

Yet what would happen if the spending taps were allowed to be turned full tilt by removing restraints related to associated partners? Thats right: what remains of competitive balance would be destroyed, decimating the leagues prestige and appeal.

Remember a few years ago when leaked emails showed that Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the City chairman, would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next ten years. Isnt it funny that such people love the rule of law abroad  seeing it as a vehicle for outspending counterparties on expensive litigation  almost as much as they fear it at home? Its as though City have ditched any pretence to care about anything except the geopolitical interests of their owners. Whats certain is that the Premier League can no longer cope with multiple City lawsuits and has had to hire outside help. In this case, as in so many others, the rule of law is morphing into something quite different: the rule of lawyers.

In some ways you almost feel like saying to footballs now panicking powerbrokers: it serves you right. These people welcomed Roman Abramovich, then stood wide-eyed while state actors entered the game too. They surely cannot be too surprised that the logical endpoint for this greed and connivance is that the blue-ribband event of English football is now fighting for its survival. When you sup with Mephistopheles, you cant complain when the old fella returns to claim his side of the bargain.

But the dominant sense today is the shameless hypocrisy of the owners of City. They said that they were investing in City because they cared about regenerating the area. They now say that unless they get their own way, they are likely to stop community funding. They said that the commercial deals were within the rules; they now say that the rules are illegal. They said that competitive balance was important for English football; they now want to destroy it. They said they were happy with the democratic ethos of Premier League decision-making; now they hilariously say its oppressive.

I suspect at least some City fans are uncomfortable with this brazenness and may even be belatedly reassessing the true motives of the clubs owners. Whats now clear is that cuckoos have been let into the Premier League nest. Unless they are properly confronted or ejected, they could now threaten the whole ecosystem of English football.

Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6955 on: Today at 12:10:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
They're all from rhyl and those fucking dickheads voted for brexit, so expect them to toady us to this lot

Not all of us from Rhyl. Just fyi. 😞
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6956 on: Today at 12:10:55 am »
I hope Man City's legal fees are coming out of their 'budget' for FFP.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6957 on: Today at 12:12:05 am »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Everton are like the lad who smelt his mates finger after his mate had got a grip of the fittest bird in sixth form.

That's right, they're like me smelling my best mates fingers.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:44 am by RedDeadRejection »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 