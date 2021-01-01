« previous next »
Author Topic: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch  (Read 444684 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,294
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 09:13:56 pm »
Is it the current PL or the new PL voting?

Sheff Utd voted in favour of one of the dickhead nation state things didnt they?
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,755
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 09:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:13:56 pm
Is it the current PL or the new PL voting?

Sheff Utd voted in favour of one of the dickhead nation state things didnt they?

This is the annual AGM so it's when the rights and money get transferred over to the promoted clubs.
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 09:19:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Apparently Everton are on their side :lmao

Surely, someone from the City of Liverpool can remind them that Liverpudlians are against supporting the elites in their push for more power. The city was built on those foundations.
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,776
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 09:20:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:16:36 pm
This is the annual AGM so it's when the rights and money get transferred over to the promoted clubs.

 The promoted clubs might prefer to face Leeds twice rather than Man City, self interest and that.

This AGM should be a cracker. 👀
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6924 on: Today at 09:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:13:56 pm
Is it the current PL or the new PL voting?

Sheff Utd voted in favour of one of the dickhead nation state things didnt they?
The case is being heard by an arbitration panel, it isn't being voted on by the clubs.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6925 on: Today at 09:21:58 pm »
Now that their outright cheating is now out there in the public eye for everyone to see, does this mean that the Bald Fraud will be fucking off elsewhere?
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,159
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6926 on: Today at 09:22:18 pm »
Hopefully the whole thing comes crashing down for City. Once Everton touches you...
Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6927 on: Today at 09:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:41:37 pm
Can we come up with a snappy name for this lot, akin to the cartel, but better
Scabs
Online norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6928 on: Today at 09:24:57 pm »
Their used to be a battle cry in sport "nobody likes us, we don't care". Clearly City do care. The last achievement by City that garners respect was the play off victory against Gillingham in 1999. The whole Abu Dhabi project has failed. Not because they haven't won trophies. We know they have. But as a sports washing exercise it has been a disaster. The whole point of Abu Dhabi buying City was to project a better image of the UAE to the World.

Now all the World sees is a club that spent with abandon and bent the rules to do so. Their sporting achievements since 2008 are not afforded any true respect by the wider football community. City will never have the romanticism afforded to their club that Manchester United have had particularly since 1958.

Our modern founding father was Mr Shankly. He is an iconic figure in the history of football. He is a true giant of the game. He rebuilt us from the very bottom up. He laid the foundations for 25 years of near unbroken success. Pep isn't and will never be worth mentioning in comparison to Mr Shankly even if he has won 12 league titles in 16 years across various clubs. He inherited Messi at Barcelona. Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga and Pep had a budget that fair exceeded their nearest rivals in Dortmund. His success at City is hollow and without sporting merit.

Look at United and you have a genuine sporting icon in Sir Matt Busby. He is worthy of being mentioned in the same breadth as Mr Shankly. As Mr Stein. Those three Scots were titans of the game. They were working class men whom the fans could identify with. None of us could relate to Pep. Even Jurgen as fabulously wealthy as he must be has the common touch.

City attempts to bully the EPL must be stopped. Indeed they need to be relegated to division 3. Have all their titles since 2008 stricken from the records. Leave all titles unawarded as a historical reminder of the permanent stain they perpetrated. on the beautiful game.
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,846
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6929 on: Today at 09:25:44 pm »
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,618
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6930 on: Today at 09:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:13:49 pm
Red meat, no chance of that.

They'll order them extra rare, or as the french call it 'bleu'.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,773
  • The first five yards........
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 09:30:32 pm »
Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 115 charges for the scorched earth cheating bastards on & off the pitch
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 09:30:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:20:32 pm
The promoted clubs might prefer to face Leeds twice rather than Man City, self interest and that.

This AGM should be a cracker. 👀
It should be on available on pay per view!
