Their used to be a battle cry in sport "nobody likes us, we don't care". Clearly City do care. The last achievement by City that garners respect was the play off victory against Gillingham in 1999. The whole Abu Dhabi project has failed. Not because they haven't won trophies. We know they have. But as a sports washing exercise it has been a disaster. The whole point of Abu Dhabi buying City was to project a better image of the UAE to the World.



Now all the World sees is a club that spent with abandon and bent the rules to do so. Their sporting achievements since 2008 are not afforded any true respect by the wider football community. City will never have the romanticism afforded to their club that Manchester United have had particularly since 1958.



Our modern founding father was Mr Shankly. He is an iconic figure in the history of football. He is a true giant of the game. He rebuilt us from the very bottom up. He laid the foundations for 25 years of near unbroken success. Pep isn't and will never be worth mentioning in comparison to Mr Shankly even if he has won 12 league titles in 16 years across various clubs. He inherited Messi at Barcelona. Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga and Pep had a budget that fair exceeded their nearest rivals in Dortmund. His success at City is hollow and without sporting merit.



Look at United and you have a genuine sporting icon in Sir Matt Busby. He is worthy of being mentioned in the same breadth as Mr Shankly. As Mr Stein. Those three Scots were titans of the game. They were working class men whom the fans could identify with. None of us could relate to Pep. Even Jurgen as fabulously wealthy as he must be has the common touch.



City attempts to bully the EPL must be stopped. Indeed they need to be relegated to division 3. Have all their titles since 2008 stricken from the records. Leave all titles unawarded as a historical reminder of the permanent stain they perpetrated. on the beautiful game.