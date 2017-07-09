City are only a symptom of the monster the PL created.



They should never have let Abramavich to run amok in the first place. He'd never have been able to the same in Germany.



Like I said yesterday. The PL encouraged this. They were the turkeys who voted for Christmas because the incoming parasites were bearing gifts. Now it's December 24th, they've shit the bed.They not only allowed the cuckoo (Abramovich) into the nest, they offered it the marital bed and their partner, then made them a cup of tea. Then, the fucking idiots invited the cuckoos mates in too, and they decided to rearrange the furniture and push the PL out of its own nest. You invite these parasites in at your peril, yet the PL did it regardless. These dictators now trying to rip up the rules then impose their own was something that could have been, and was, predicted very early on, but it was ignored and waved away. Too many pigs with their snouts in the trough to care about the game. Their only concern being themselves.The useful idiots (fans of the old Man City, Newcastle and even Everton) have done their job. They've rotted the apple from within. Backing dictatorial sportswashers to the hilt. Everton fans doing so because they are aching for a sportswasher of their own, so will back the cheat model completely, hoping to join it themselves. The witless dickheads being used as the Trojan horse for the sportswashers pulling their strings while the game itself withers and dies.