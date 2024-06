This offensive (in both senses of the word) pre-emptive strike ahead of the 115 charge hearing, is simply City indiscriminately shit-flinging at the PL (and the clubs with "higher-profile sporting histories") in the vain hope (also both senses) that some of it will stick. It's an act of desperation and arrogance, very much in the vein of a certain orange-faced c*nt now criminally convicted of inflating financial information and falsifying records, not to mention election fraud.